UC Daily Campus
First Night: Fudd, Johnson highlight successful season kickoff
In front of a full crowd of students, season ticket holders and media members, the UConn men’s and women’s basketball teams put on a show for their fans Friday at First Night, the official kickoff to the 2022-2023 season. While last year’s First Night had no musical act,...
University of Connecticut
Dailey, Penders Honored With Gold Key Awards
STORRS, Conn. - The present and past of UConn Athletics were part of the celebration on Sunday as the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance presented its prestigious Gold Key awards at the 80th Annual Gold Key Dinner in Southington. Chris Dailey, the current associate head coach of the UConn women's basketball...
connecticuthistory.org
The Connecticut History Sports Challenge
Here’s a game for the truly competitive: Flex your mental muscles—and invite your friends to do the same—by identifying the teams, athletes, venues, and other memorable sports highlights from Connecticut’s past. This photo, taken in 1974, shows members of a group that moved to Hartford in...
Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities
Connecticut’s representative to the Ivy League, Yale University, ranked second in the nation in WalletHub’s 2023 list of top colleges and universities. The post Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Deer season in Connecticut runs from the end of September through January. However, this significant season is divided into several smaller seasons. You’ll need the correct permit to hunt in your preferred season and the correct weapon.
Here Are The 21 Connecticut Restaurants Among The ‘New England Top 100′
I am learning more and more about the dining here in our section of Connecticut and so far, pretty darn good in my humble opinion. Pizza is one of my staples and you folks here in the nutmeg state do it right. Recently Yelp released their top 100 restaurants in...
territorysupply.com
The 10 Best Things to Do During Fall in Connecticut
Grab your flannel and Blundstone boots to discover the joys of autumn in Connecticut. Most people think of yacht clubs and Yale University when Connecticut is mentioned. But the third smallest state packs a lot of punch when the autumn months arrive. While most folks in the New England area might be taking a scenic drive in New Hampshire to view epic fall foliage, be the smarter person and stick around Connecticut to experience a true New England autumn.
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST Midday Oct. 16
Today will be another pleasant day, but there will be more clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — We're inching closer and closer to Halloween, and this weekend there are plenty of things to do around the state to keep that spooky spirit going!. Looking for some classic ghost stories, head to Nathan Hale Homestead starting Thursday for their Things That Go Bump in the Night tour! Special candlelit tours will take you around the property and into the house, all the way up to the dark, shadowy attic as you hear traditional, long-standing Homestead ghost stories and staff members’ spooky encounters! The Nathan Hale Homestead ghost stories were even featured on the TV show Ghost Hunters. Tours run Thursdays and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 28. Learn more here.
Yale Daily News
Yale New Haven Hospital System acquires three more hospitals
The Yale New Haven Health System signed an agreement to acquire three new Connecticut hospitals last week. The signing comes less than a month after a historic deficit triggered a slew of job cuts. YNHHS gains over 700 more beds via the acquisition agreement. The three hospitals — Rockville General...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut
A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
Connecticut Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
It's starting already, you've been hit with the pre-Black Friday exclusive deals even though it's not even Halloween. You can feel the shift away from shopping on Thanksgiving even more from national retailers this year in Connecticut. There were a standout few over the past few years, the big-box's that...
NBC Connecticut
Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000 Wednesday Night
One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 14-30-41-42-59 and the Powerball was 6. The $50,000 ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. It's not clear where it was sold. Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Monday...
cohaitungchi.com
Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT
You are reading: Things to do for couples in ct | Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT. Connecticut is a whimsical place to take a romantic getaway this time of year. With so many romantic things for couples to do in CT, you’ll have a lot of ways to get to fall in love all over again. But, to make plans like these, you’ve got to know what you should do while you’re here. We’re confident that you’ll find these fun and romantic things to do for couples in CT to be just what you and yours needed most. So, plan your romantic getaway to Connecticut today!
Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut
A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
Is it Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Connecticut?
It's happens all the time, I spot something of perceived value in someone's garbage and think wow, why would they throw that out? I'd take it. Some enjoy dumpster diving, and we all know the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." What is it? According the the omnipotent Wikipedia - "Dumpster Diving (AKA Totting, Skipping, Skip Salvage) is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, or construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners, but deemed useful to the picker." Some do it out of necessity, others as a hobby, or for profit. I started looking into dumpster diving in Connecticut.
Driving Force: the uncertain future of Connecticut’s vehicle tax
This year, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed the largest tax relief package in state history. In the budget adjustment bill was a cap on motor vehicle taxes, which dropped the mill rate to 32.46, lessening taxes for 75 municipalities across the state. However, the move, meant to ease the tax burden for cities and towns […] The post Driving Force: the uncertain future of Connecticut’s vehicle tax appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Westchester
The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester. Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.
newbedfordguide.com
22-year old Massachusetts woman studying law in Tennessee perishes in tornado winds
The Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) in Tennessee has announced that a Massachusetts woman has died during the severe storms moving through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. 22-year-old Laurel Flaherty from Pembroke was in Tennessee to study law at Belmont University. Flaherty was at a horse farm to ride her horse...
