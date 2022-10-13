Read full article on original website
Why everyone left EastEnders this year
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is no stranger to the regular comings and goings of actors in the soap world, and the revolving door has been working overtime in 2022. While we've been introduced to some exciting new characters over the last 10 months, we've also seen a handful of cast regulars bow out as well.
Hollyoaks return confirmed (Contains Spoiler)
It has been confirmed that Theo Graham is returning as Hunter McQueen - This is great news. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/hollyoaks/a41647466/hollyoaks-spoilers-theo-graham-hunter-mcqueen-return/. Posts: 2,581. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 17/10/22 - 17:08 #2. I’m surprised about this as he seemed to be doing quite well outside of the show. Posts: 45,695. Forum Member. ✭. 17/10/22...
Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox announces she's pregnant with first child
This article discusses miscarriage, which readers may find upsetting. Hollyoaks actress Jessica Fox has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The soap star shared the news in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and husband Nick wearing Mum and Dad caps and holding up baby scans.
MAFS UK star Adrian Sanderson reveals it “kicks off" in reunion episode
Married at First Sight UK star Adrian Sanderson has claimed that things "kick-off" in the special reunion episode that will air tonight. Sanderson, who was partnered with Thomas Hartley, put up a Q&A on his Instagram Stories, where someone asked him "Was the reunion torture? It looks like it." Sanderson...
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
The House Across the Street - Channel 5 - 9pm Monday 17/10/22
Drama starring Shirley Henderson and Craig Parkinson. Claudia a lonely single mother becomes embroiled in the case of a missing child. She forges a relationship with George, an English teacher at her school and finds herself in the midst of a deepening mystery. Episode 2 tomorrow. Drama starring Shirley Henderson...
House of the Dragon's secret Alicent and Larys moment is worse than the Rhaenyra scandal
House of the Dragon episode 9 spoilers below. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Larys (Matthew Needham) have entered a weird phase in their…'relationship' and we definitely didn't see that coming. Quite frankly it's more eyebrow raising than the Rhaenyra-Daemon incest situation. Something peculiar was already brewing between these two right...
Line of Duty boss addresses show's future after Trigger Point success
Line of Duty mastermind Jed Mercurio has poured cold water on series 7 talk. In attendance at this week's National Television Awards, celebrating the success of ITV thriller Trigger Point, the screenwriter was asked for an update on the future of his anti-corruption police procedural. "There's no news!" he declared,...
Week 5 (Centenary Week) dance predictions/reveals
Fleur & Vito - ? (MUST be latin) Hamza & Jowita - ? (MUST be ballroom) Kym & Graziano - ? (prob ballroom) Tyler & Dianne - ? (MUST be ballroom) Will & Nancy - ? (prob ballroom) If Tony gets through and has to do Match of the Bloomin...
Corrie - moments in 2022 where you almost felt like giving up watching!
I feel like the show has hit a few new lows during 2022 and at times it feels unwatchable so whilst the plotlines haven't been particularly memorable this year I will do my best to remember some of the moments where the show seemed to have reached a new level of cringe or bad storywriting than it's ever suffered before. Here's what I can recall from my Corrie 2022 viewing.
ED - Cow Stampede
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/emmerdale/a41639884/emmerdale-cow-stampede-first-look/. I'll be very disappointed if this exact music isn't used this week. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/emmerdale/a41639884/emmerdale-cow-stampede-first-look/. I was going to say are they stunt cows? However it seems they have a modified two headed cow. I want the cows to run into the forrest and trample over Kim and Harriet. I think...
Not happy with Call backs format
Too much like X-Factor - guest mentors/judges. Much prefer previous battle rounds and then knock outs.
EE - What are some things your favourite characters did that annoyed you?
Bens my favourite character - his attitude stinks not a kind word to say about anything. Sharon marrying and trying to kill her best friend was annoying. Too out of character, she would go on and on at Mick until she got an answer as to why he was acting cold towards her - suppose they could’ve made it a bit more realistic if she was drunk.
41 Of The Best Tumblr Jokes About "House Of The Dragon" To Gear You Up For The Season 1 Finale
"Almost kissing your uncle in front of your father right before you marry your gay cousin is just another Thursday in House of the Dragon."
Drag Race UK star calls out inconsistent judging between seasons
RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 lost its fourth queen in as many weeks on Thursday (October 13) as Sminty Drop was sent home following a poor performance in the improv challenge and some hilariously bad twerking. The judges praised Sminty's runway look as one of, if not the best...
Why The Watcher's finale had to end the way that it did
The Watcher on Netflix spoilers follow – including its ending. Ryan Murphy has knocked himself off the top spot on Netflix with his new release The Watcher, and viewers have been desperate to find out about the true story and the real family on which it is based. But...
Strictly Come Dancing's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova share first photo of their new puppy
Strictly Come Dancing stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova have shared the first picture of a new furry addition to their family. In a photo posted to Instagram, we can see Kai and Nadiya standing together in a garden holding their new pet bulldog. “We have managed to keep it...
Emmerdale hints at Aaron Dingle's exit in 50th anniversary episode
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has set up Aaron Dingle's upcoming departure from the village. The popular character returned this month to make amends with his sister Liv, announcing to his loved ones that he was back for good. Despite this, viewers know that Aaron's comeback is only temporary. Actor Danny...
Hollyoaks star Lily Best reveals future of Lizzie's dark storyline
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks villain Eric is going to continue to attack the women of the village next week, as his anger and misogyny spiral even further. After losing his job at the school, Eric gets a job at the Love Boat, and starts spiking drinks, as he did to Maxine this week. This time around, it's Lizzie who ends up as a victim, and actually gets taken to hospital after losing consciousness and hitting the floor.
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - Week 4 Thread - Sat 15 October at 6:30pm & Sun 16 October at 7:15pm
Afternoon all and welcome to this week's Strictly thread. Bit of a shock result last week. I couldn't say for sure who'll go next. Ellie and Johannes: Viennese Waltz to Boom Bang A Bang by Lulu. Jayde and Karen: American Smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler. Hamza...
