A local family and its foundation donated $1.5 million to create a new endowed chair at University Hospitals to advance cardiovascular care and research. Jane S. and James B. Wolf, Jr., and the Wolf Family Foundation recently created the Daniel I. Simon, MD, Chair in Cardiovascular Excellence, in recognition of the commitment, care and leadership of Dr. Daniel Simon, president, academic and external affairs, and University Hospitals chief scientific officer, and the Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership, according to a news release.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO