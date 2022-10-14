Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
JFSA’s ‘The Art of Family’ exhibit Oct. 18-25
Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in Pepper Pike will present “The Art of Family” exhibit at Eton Chagrin Boulevard at 28867 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. They will also host a meet-and-greet with the artists from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club
The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blum, Lori
Lori E. Blum (nee Berk), beloved wife of Marc, passed away Oct. 16, 2022. She was the loving mother of Casey Blum and Alyssa Blum; dear sister of Darryl (Cindy) Berk and Karen (Martin) Hiller; step-sister of Cindy Miller, Penny (Marc) Barron and Jeffrey Scheinberg (Eileen Gallagher); and adored aunt to many. Caring sister-in-law of Barbara and Howard Nearman. Cherished daughter of the late Arlene Scheinberg and Dr. Richard Berk.
Cleveland Jewish News
Wolfs create Simon Chair in Cardiovascular Excellence
A local family and its foundation donated $1.5 million to create a new endowed chair at University Hospitals to advance cardiovascular care and research. Jane S. and James B. Wolf, Jr., and the Wolf Family Foundation recently created the Daniel I. Simon, MD, Chair in Cardiovascular Excellence, in recognition of the commitment, care and leadership of Dr. Daniel Simon, president, academic and external affairs, and University Hospitals chief scientific officer, and the Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Morduch to discuss financial decisions at HFLA event
HFLA of Northeast Ohio will hold its first in-person community event featuring Jonathan Morduch in a conversation examining the daily financial decisions working families face and the policy changes needed to address this disparity. Morduch is a professor of public policy and economics at the Wagner Graduate School at New...
Cleveland Jewish News
Infant, maternal health forum Oct. 21
Jazmin Long, president and CEO of Birthing Beautiful Babies, will speak from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. The forum will focus on the infant mortality rate in Cleveland and how the infant mortality rate is impacting Black babies. For more information, email info@cityclub.org.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel Course for Advanced Leadership program seeks applicants
Applications are being accepted for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Mandel Course for Advanced Leadership program. This six-month transformative course aims to develop a community of skillfull and collaborative graduates capable of leading Jewish organizations with confidence, credibility and integrity within three years to ensure a strong Jewish future for the community, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nursing facility care varies depending on seniors’ needs
Different seniors have different needs, so many senior living communities offer multiple levels of care. This not only allows them to accommodate a broad spectrum of necessities, but also helps provide a smooth transition in cases where a senior needs to move from one level of care to another. Kathy...
