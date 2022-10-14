ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

JFSA’s ‘The Art of Family’ exhibit Oct. 18-25

Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in Pepper Pike will present “The Art of Family” exhibit at Eton Chagrin Boulevard at 28867 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. They will also host a meet-and-greet with the artists from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club

The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Blum, Lori

Lori E. Blum (nee Berk), beloved wife of Marc, passed away Oct. 16, 2022. She was the loving mother of Casey Blum and Alyssa Blum; dear sister of Darryl (Cindy) Berk and Karen (Martin) Hiller; step-sister of Cindy Miller, Penny (Marc) Barron and Jeffrey Scheinberg (Eileen Gallagher); and adored aunt to many. Caring sister-in-law of Barbara and Howard Nearman. Cherished daughter of the late Arlene Scheinberg and Dr. Richard Berk.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Wolfs create Simon Chair in Cardiovascular Excellence

A local family and its foundation donated $1.5 million to create a new endowed chair at University Hospitals to advance cardiovascular care and research. Jane S. and James B. Wolf, Jr., and the Wolf Family Foundation recently created the Daniel I. Simon, MD, Chair in Cardiovascular Excellence, in recognition of the commitment, care and leadership of Dr. Daniel Simon, president, academic and external affairs, and University Hospitals chief scientific officer, and the Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership, according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Morduch to discuss financial decisions at HFLA event

HFLA of Northeast Ohio will hold its first in-person community event featuring Jonathan Morduch in a conversation examining the daily financial decisions working families face and the policy changes needed to address this disparity. Morduch is a professor of public policy and economics at the Wagner Graduate School at New...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Infant, maternal health forum Oct. 21

Jazmin Long, president and CEO of Birthing Beautiful Babies, will speak from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. The forum will focus on the infant mortality rate in Cleveland and how the infant mortality rate is impacting Black babies. For more information, email info@cityclub.org.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mandel Course for Advanced Leadership program seeks applicants

Applications are being accepted for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Mandel Course for Advanced Leadership program. This six-month transformative course aims to develop a community of skillfull and collaborative graduates capable of leading Jewish organizations with confidence, credibility and integrity within three years to ensure a strong Jewish future for the community, according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nursing facility care varies depending on seniors’ needs

Different seniors have different needs, so many senior living communities offer multiple levels of care. This not only allows them to accommodate a broad spectrum of necessities, but also helps provide a smooth transition in cases where a senior needs to move from one level of care to another. Kathy...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy