New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1110 DeKalb Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1110 DeKalb Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Eyal Levitt Architect and developed under the Tabi Tabi LLC, the structure yields 29 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,709 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 346 Avenue U in Gravesend, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 346 Avenue U in Gravesend, Brooklyn. Located between East 1st Street and West Street, the lot is one block from the Avenue U subway station, serviced by the F train. Jack Tawil under the RedHoek Construction LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Underway for Film Studio at 22-09 Queens Plaza North in Long Island City, Queens
Demolition is progressing at 22-09 Queens Plaza North, the site of a three-story industrial building in Long Island City, Queens. Developed by Criterion Group, which paid nearly $80 million for the site in 2019, the 65-foot-tall structure will yield 170,000 square feet of film studio and office space. The property occupies a full-block parcel bound by 41st Avenue to the northeast, 22nd Street to the northwest, 23rd Street to the southeast, and Queens Plaza North to the southwest. Construction was last estimated to cost $25.5 million.
New York YIMBY
171 North 1st Street Nears Completion in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Exterior work is nearing completion on 171 North 1st Street, a seven-story residential building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Fogarty Finger and developed by Gemini Rosemont under the North First Street LLC, the 70-foot-tall structure will yield 59 units spread across 49,802 square feet as well as 29 enclosed parking spaces. Broadway Construction Group is the general contractor of the property, which is located between Bedford and Driggs Avenues.
New York YIMBY
The Selby Debuts at 695 Merrick Avenue in Westbury, Long Island
Occupancy has begun at The Selby, a 237-unit apartment complex at 695 Merrick Avenue in Westbury, New York. The complex is the latest residential development from The Beechwood Organization, a Long Island-based developer that has built nearly 10,000 homes since the 1980s. The Selby sits on a 5.87-acre parcel next...
New York YIMBY
Valley National Bank Headquarters Tops Out in Morristown, New Jersey
Construction has officially topped out on Valley National Bank’s new headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey. Designed by Gensler and developed in collaboration by SJP Properties and Scotto Properties, the building is located along Speedwell Avenue near Cattano Avenue and replaces several vacant commercial properties. The façade will comprises a...
