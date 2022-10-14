ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews respond to Beaver County fire

MIDLAND, Pa. — Crews responded to a commercial fire on Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. Monday. According to a 911 operator, no one was found in an apartment above the business, a pizza shop. There were no reported injuries. This is...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

State Police are Looking For Information on Damaged Public Toilet On I-376 in Chippewa

(Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Gibsonia are looking for the publics help with any information concerning a public bathroom being damaged. Troopers reported via release that sometime between 1:00 AM last Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and 8:00 PM Thursday, October 12, 2022, an unknown actor entered the public bathroom at the I-376 East Interchange in Chippewa Twp. and damaged a toilet.
GIBSONIA, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop

Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Missing man from Westmoreland County found dead

HERMINIE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man missing since Sept. 7 was found dead on Monday. A hunter found Aaron Ross' body Monday morning in a grassy area along Keystone Road near 8th Street in Sewickley Township. Ross, 43, was last seen at his apartment in Herminie. A cause...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph

The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
BEAVER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
Tribune-Review

Sewickley man missing since September found dead

The body of a Sewickley Township man who was reported missing in September was found Monday morning by a hunter, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson. Aaron D. Ross, 43, of Wendel Road in Sewickley, was last seen Sept. 7, and was reported missing by his mother. On Monday...
SEWICKLEY, PA
explore venango

Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
27 First News

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
OHIO STATE

