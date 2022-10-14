Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
Crews respond to Beaver County fire
MIDLAND, Pa. — Crews responded to a commercial fire on Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. Monday. According to a 911 operator, no one was found in an apartment above the business, a pizza shop. There were no reported injuries. This is...
beavercountyradio.com
State Police are Looking For Information on Damaged Public Toilet On I-376 in Chippewa
(Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Gibsonia are looking for the publics help with any information concerning a public bathroom being damaged. Troopers reported via release that sometime between 1:00 AM last Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and 8:00 PM Thursday, October 12, 2022, an unknown actor entered the public bathroom at the I-376 East Interchange in Chippewa Twp. and damaged a toilet.
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Semi-truck crashes into apartment complex in North Huntingdon
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A semi-truck crashed into the side of an apartment complex in North Huntingdon on Monday. Witnesses said the driver forgot to put the semi in park after dropping it off at an auto shop nearby. The semi started rolling down Route 30 with the driver...
wtae.com
Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop
Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
wtae.com
Missing man from Westmoreland County found dead
HERMINIE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man missing since Sept. 7 was found dead on Monday. A hunter found Aaron Ross' body Monday morning in a grassy area along Keystone Road near 8th Street in Sewickley Township. Ross, 43, was last seen at his apartment in Herminie. A cause...
Party time for Kiski Junction bridge; trail project to link 140 miles of trails
Armstrong Trails is throwing an outdoor party next Friday to celebrate the acquisition of a 14-mile railroad corridor and a bridge to link 140 miles of trails. The free public party will be held at the Kiski Junction Railroad train station in Gilpin’s Schenley section. The event will feature...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after hitting deer in Elizabeth Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after hitting a deer in Elizabeth Township Saturday evening.We're told this happened on Scenery Drive.There's no word on their condition.
beavercountyradio.com
Attempted Traffic Stop in Beaver Falls, Suspect Flees and Goes Over 100 MPH
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting Monday morning, October 17, 2022, that they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze at the intersection of 7th Ave and the Eastvale Bridge in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday morning. According...
Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph
The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes road
A semi accident has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
Hundreds were without power after car hits power pole
Hundreds were without power Sunday morning after an accident where a car ran into a power pole.
Pittsburgh Public Schools mourning after student hit and killed by car in Ross Township parking lot
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Public Schools District is mourning the loss of one of its students. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, medics and fire crews were sent to the 4800 block of McKnight Road at around 4:39 p.m. Saturday for reports of an accident. A teenager, later identified as...
Sewickley man missing since September found dead
The body of a Sewickley Township man who was reported missing in September was found Monday morning by a hunter, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson. Aaron D. Ross, 43, of Wendel Road in Sewickley, was last seen Sept. 7, and was reported missing by his mother. On Monday...
Long-time local car business closing after 83 years
The business is closing November 1.
explore venango
Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
27 First News
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
Pittsburgh region could be in for record-tying early snowflakes
The first snowfall of, well, fall could happen early Tuesday morning across the Pittsburgh region. According to the National Weather Service, snowflakes Tuesday would tie the record for the earliest snowfall of the season in southwestern Pennsylvania. On Oct. 18, 1972, 1.8 inches of snow was recorded in the Pittsburgh...
Comments / 0