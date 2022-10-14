ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callum Robinson racing to be fit for Cardiff for visit of Coventry

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Callum Robinson faces a race to be fit for Cardiff when Coventry visit.

The striker picked up a knock against Wigan last weekend and is working hard to be fit in time for Saturday’s game.

Rubin Colwill is getting closer to a return from a hip injury but he will not be fit while Mahlon Romeo will also be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Isaak Davies will miss out with a knee injury along with Ebou Adams (pectoral) and Kion Etete (ankle).

Coventry will be without Tyler Walker for the trip to south Wales.

The striker suffered knee ligament damage in last week’s defeat to Burnley and is out for a couple of weeks.

Liam Kelly stepped up his recovery from a hamstring injury with 45 minutes for the under-21s in the week, but Callum O’Hare is still battling his own hamstring problem.

Gustavo Hamer serves the final match of his four-game ban.

