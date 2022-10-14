Read full article on original website
Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’
Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
Instacart Valuation Reportedly Reset to $13B
Same-day food delivery startup Instacart reportedly cut its internal valuation for the third time this year as it continues to advance plans for an initial public offering (IPO) amid falling prices and market volatility. The reduction represents a two-thirds drop from its $39 billion value in 2021, The Information reported...
Indonesia’s Blibli Targets $528M IPO for November
Indonesian eCommerce company Blibli is set to go public next month with an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to $528.9 million. According to published reports Monday (Oct. 17), the Jakarta company, which is backed by the Djarum Group, aims to sell as many as 17.77 billion shares at a sale scheduled for Nov. 1 through Nov. 3.
JPMorgan: Consumer Savings Suffer as Spending Outpaces Income
Consumers are continuing to spend. And credit quality, as J.P. Morgan Chase executives said during a conference call Friday (Oct. 14) with analysts to discuss earnings, is relatively strong too. But the pressures of inflation, of being prudent in the face of an uncertain macro environment — which has also...
NorthOne Raises $67M Series B Toward Business Banking Platform
FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in Series B funding to go toward expanding its business banking and financial management platform, a press release said. The company was founded to work with various types of main street businesses that have been underserved by older financial institutions. The new funding will help the company raise the standards of its products and services, and the company says it will build new working capital and credit products, along with faster and more convenient payment solutions for entrepreneurs.
$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores
A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
BofA, AmEx Report Rising Credit Card Delinquencies
Credit card delinquency rates in the U.S. are slowly creeping upward, Bank of America and American Express reported Monday (Oct. 17). According to Seeking Alpha, Bank of America saw delinquency rates increase from 0.88% in August to 0.92% in September. Meanwhile, American Express showed credit card delinquencies at 0.9% last...
FinTechs Need a Niche to Avoid Becoming a Commodity
When everyone is special — or at least says they are — no one is. Application programming interfaces (APIs) and all manner of updated tech infrastructure have made it possible for pretty much any company to embed payments and banking-like services into apps. FinTechs have found themselves swimming...
Today in the Connected Economy: Mastercard, Paxos Help Banks Trade Crypto
Today in the connected economy, Mastercard begins a new phase of its collaboration with cryptocurrency platform Paxos by offering banks help in improving their crypto offerings. Plus, Samsung brings its digital wallet to several new countries, while research by PYMNTS and Paypal finds growing interest in super apps. Mastercard is...
DoorDash Seeks Fresh Revenue From CPG Ads
DoorDash is looking to supplement its delivery revenue via a new advertising feature focused on the large and deep-pocketed stable of consumer-packaged goods (CPGs). The San Francisco-based restaurant aggregator announced Monday (Oct. 17) the launch of new self-serve advertising tools for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands including an ads manager, partnerships with ad tech companies Pacvue and Flywheel and the expansion of self-serve Sponsored Listings to Canada and Australia.
FinTech IPO Index Down 5.5% as 3Q Earnings Roll Out
Even some double-digit surges in some of our beaten-down companies weren’t enough to keep the overall FinTech IPO index in positive territory this week. The overall index slipped by 5.5% through the past five sessions and now stands 46.6% lower for the year. Granted, there was a dearth in...
Edenred Buys IPS to Create End-to-End Solution for Managing AP
Digital payments platform Edenred has acquired invoice automation vendor IPS and said this will give the clients of its corporate payment subsidiary, Edenred CSI, access to an end-to-end integrated solution for managing the entire accounts payable (AP) process. With the acquisition of IPS, with which Edenred has been collaborating since...
How 28 Payments Experts Weathered Q3’s Business Headwinds
Waiting for the other shoe to drop — inflation or recession? — turned into the underlying theme of a third quarter as major retailers like Amazon double-dipped on annual sales events and consumers traded down, even as digital transformation hurtled on. Tapping into some of the sharpest minds...
500 Global Sellers Weigh In on the Value of APAC Expansion
500 Global Sellers Weigh In on the Value of APAC Expansion. Asia Pacific (APAC) is a key strategic region for countless international eTailers. Thirty-eight percent of merchants across the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada either already sell to APAC customers or intend to do so within the next year,
Square Terminal Adds Niche Commerce Tools for Retail, Appointments
Square is introducing two specialized commerce tools on Square Terminal to make it easier for online merchants worldwide to sell their products and services. Square for Retail and Square Appointments on Square Terminal are two solutions aimed at retailers and beauty and personal care professionals so they can provide customers with convenient on-the-go checkout experiences that save time, according to a press release on Monday (Oct. 17).
Lendica, Altametrics Debut B2B BNPL Options For Restaurants
Embedded finance company Lendica has debuted an instant-approval payments plan to offer B2B BNPL options with Altametrics, which provides software for restaurants, a press release said. Altametrics provides enterprise labor and inventory management software. It will team with Lendica to offer the newest line of Altametrics’ PlumPOS equipment, which simplifies...
CFOs Making Customer Retention, Flexibility Top Priority
The job of a chief financial officer (CFO) can be as much art as science. That’s true when, for example, macroeconomic conditions take a downturn and the CFO must determine how far a company can accommodate customers who may be having a hard time. “We invest in folks in...
Embedded Banking Helps SMBs, Platform Providers
Embedded financial services will be key for small businesses in a challenging economic environment, Brian O’Connor of JPMorgan Chase writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. The big focus for us is partnering with our platform provider clients...
Today in Crypto: Coinbase Touts ML Site Security; Voyager Creditors Against Granting Firm Execs Immunity
Coinbase has touted its machine learning team’s ability to develop modeling techniques to find bad actors, keeping users’ accounts safe, a company blog said. The company cites the impact machine learning has had on people, with its use expanding to many industries “from agriculture and economics, to athletics and the arts,” with work in things including medical diagnostics, email filters, speech recognition and more.
FinTech One Finance Debuts BNPL Solution In Egypt
Integrated financial services platform One Finance has announced that it is rolling out a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) product for the Egyptian market, according to an Oct. 16 press release. The company says it serves a range of different financing categories, including consumer goods and services, household appliances...
