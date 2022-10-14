With construction of new high school looming, Auburn City Schools considers timing of build against inflation

Read full article on original website
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
Southern Union aims to provide opportunities to grow — for students and businesses alike
John West Southern Union State Community College has come a long way since it opened as Bethlehem College, a small private bible school in Wadley in 1922. Over the years, the school has expanded into a regional hub for technical training across three campuses in Wadley, Opelika, and Valley. The Opelika Campus has grown to be the largest of the three with 85% of the school’s student body attending classes there.
‘Room for advancement’: Southern Union health science graduates find work quickly
While it could be thought that a student would have to go to a large school to advance in health sciences, people graduating from Southern Union State Community College every semester disprove that narrative. “Our nursing students, our surgical techs, radiology techs, our paramedics, they go through our training here,”...
Local fire chief supports Mississippi family at National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Weekend
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families that experienced the loss of a loved one were only able to have small graveside services. For Pat Hollowell, of Byhalia, Miss., this made the passing of her husband even more difficult. Her husband, Hugh Hollowell Sr., was the president of...
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.
Arkansas at Auburn slated for 11 a.m. kickoff
Auburn fans will wake up with football when Arkansas comes to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 29. The contest will kick off at 11 a.m. Central, the SEC announced Monday, and it’ll be televised on SEC Network. SEC Week 9 TV, kickoff times. Arkansas at Auburn: 11 a.m. on SEC...
Auburn run defense nears rock bottom historically against Ole Miss
To say Auburn’s performance against the run Saturday was bad would be an understatement. No. 9 Ole Miss ran all over the Tigers for 448 rushing yards, the most Auburn has allowed in at least two decades. It marked only the fourth time Auburn has given up 400 rush yards in a game in the past two decades, as Wisconsin (400) and LSU (411) both ran wild in 2015, and Arkansas (426) did so in 2002.
‘Huge prospect’: Auburn gymnastics gets commitment from U.S. worlds team contender Marissa Neal
Auburn gymnastics has landed another “huge” commitment from a top talent. Marissa Neal, who will be competing this weekend for a spot on the U.S. national team at the 2022 world championships, announced on Monday that she’s committed to compete in college at Auburn. “She’s definitely a...
‘Visiting with my Christian brothers and sisters’: Bruce Pearl speaks at First Baptist Church Opelika
On Sunday night Auburn head basketball coach, Bruce Pearl, spoke to nearly 900 people at First Baptist Church of Opelika. During the event, Pearl and Jeff Meyers, the lead pastor at First Baptist Opelika, discussed the Tigers’ recent trip to Israel. Photos from that trip of Auburn basketball players...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph.
Auburn sees top-15 spot in preseason KenPom rankings
Auburn men’s basketball’s season starts in just under a month, and the program got its first glimpse at where it might stand in the national conversation Sunday. The 2022-23 preseason Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings, more commonly known as KenPom, dropped with the Tigers in favorable position at No. 13 overall and No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference.
Auburn lands No. 15 ranking in preseason AP Top 25 poll
Auburn men’s basketball will start its season in high regard, as the Tigers landed at No. 15 in the preseason installment of the AP Top 25 Poll. This is the fourth time in the past five years that Auburn has garnered a preseason top-25 ranking, The Tigers have now been ranked for 20 consecutive polls, going back to the 2021-22 preseason poll.
Tank Bigsby passes Michael Dyer on Auburn’s all-time rushing list
Tank Bigsby was again a bright spot for Auburn on Saturday. Bigsby rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries against Ole Miss, his lightning bolt dash for 50 yards early in the third quarter giving Auburn life coming out of the locker room, and his shifty running in general proving why he’s one of Auburn’s top talents in recent memory.
Auburn can’t complete comeback bid in loss to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss got Auburn, “flat out,” Bryan Harsin said. At the 9:45 mark of the third quarter, the Rebels were sending out the kickoff unit. They had just extended their lead to seven points with a Jonathan Cruz field goal the play prior, but the ensuing kick didn’t see Cruz boot one deep.
Report card: Auburn vs. Ole Miss
OFFENSE — C Auburn found sparks of life on offense in its running game, though it’s difficult to balance the grade against what may well be a poor Ole Miss defense. Auburn’s offensive line did play its best game of the year, though, even better than it played against lesser talented teams like San Jose State. Moments of utter hopelessness still cropped up far too often for the Auburn offense for it to get a very high grade.
Vote now: Jake White, Keondae Huguley and Jaylen Epps are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees
White finished with 152 total yards and three touchdowns in Lee-Scott’s regiong-title-winning win over Valiant Cross Academy last Friday. White caught five passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 32 yards and another score on three carries. Keondae Huguley, running back/linebacker. Lanett. Huguley shined on both...
Can you help Opelika police identify two suspects wanted in connection to theft from Ulta?
The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a theft of property, third degree, which occurred at Ulta on 2690 Enterprise Drive. On June, 18 2022, police said two adult suspects entered the store and stole select fragrance items. Police said surveillance video...
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for October 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News.
‘Resilience from the stage’: Opelika welcomes Kyiv City Ballet company from Ukraine and performance of ‘Swan Lake’
After Russia invaded Ukraine, Phillip Preston, director of East Alabama Arts, said he was looking for a way to bring attention to the situation through the performing arts center. That’s when he heard about Kyiv City Ballet, a dance troupe from Ukraine that unknowingly got on the last flight out...
