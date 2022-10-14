Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning Tonight for All of MS
The entire state of Mississippi will be under a freeze warning tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s in the northern counties and parts of central Mississippi including the local area. And there’s a freeze watch for Wednesday night. It could even drop below freezing along the coast. The freeze is occurring about three weeks earlier than normal.
Statewide Fire Alert Issued
The Mississippi Forestry Commission is encouraging the public to postpone any unnecessary outdoor burning, issuing a Statewide Wildland Fire Alert. Since Sept. 15, MFC says its crews have responded to 227 wildfires with 3032 acres burned. Continued dry conditions coupled with low humidity and strong winds could allow any wildfires to get out of control.
Malicious Mischief and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake
CARLOS B BALLEZA, 44, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. MICHAEL L BANKS, 44, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. MATTHEW K BRESCIA, 31, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct –...
Attala County pollworker training set for Oct. 24 – 26
The dates and times for Attala County pollworker training for the Nov. 8 election have been set. For more information, contact the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s Office at 662-289-1471.
Public drunk, malicious mischief, and other recent arrests
On 10-13-2022, Jeremy Gamlin, a 33 year old b/m, from Kosciusko was arrested for Malicious Mischief on College Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne. On 10-12-2022, Adrian Sharkey, a 30 year old b/m, from Kosciusko was arrested for Public Drunk, Disobeying a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest on North Natchez Street by Officer Jaroderick Teague.
