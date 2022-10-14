Read full article on original website
PV Tech
Foresight, Shell form joint venture to acquire 370MW renewables project in Australia
Investment group Foresight has entered into a joint venture with oil major Shell’s subsidiary, Shell Energy Operations, to acquire development rights for a 370MW of renewables project in Western Australia. The Kondinin Energy Development project, from Lacour Energy and Goldwind International Holdings, located 245km east of Perth, comprises various...
PV Tech
Strong demand for European solar PPAs despite price rises
Demand for solar and wind power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Europe remains strong despite sustained price hikes, research from LevelTen Energy has revealed. According to the firm’s P25 price index, European solar PPA prices in Q3 2022 reached €68.57/MWh (US$67.45/MWh), a 53.3% increase year-on-year. A PPA marketplace operator,...
PV Tech
IPP Alternus launches renewables development unit
Independent power producer (IPP) Alternus Energy Group has launched a new business focused on developing renewables assets in Europe and the US. Dubbed Altnua, the unit will take a long-term approach to developing projects, on a develop-to-own basis, according to Ireland-headquartered Alternus. Leading Altnua as CEO is Bill Sadlier, who...
PV Tech
Solis signs cooperation agreement with Zorlu Energy for distribution of its products in Turkey.
Zorlu Energy has become an authorised distributor for Solis inverters in Turkey following the signing of a supply chain service agreement with C&D Clean Energy. Radu Roman, Solis sales director for Central and Eastern Europe, commented, “We are very excited about this new relationship with Zorlu in Turkey. It’s a partnership that we hope to build on over many years to come and we are looking forward to all the opportunities this will bring us now, and in the future.”
Europe Calls US EV Tax Credit Rules ‘Discrimination,’ Seeks Workaround
VolkswagenThe disagreement comes down to the fact that U.S.-built EVs get a domestic tax credit, but foreign-built ones do not.
Reuters
United States, Japan agree to partner on advanced air mobility
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) agreed to partner on advanced air mobility certification and operations, the U.S. regulator said Tuesday.
PV Tech
Daqo signs five-year polysilicon supply deal with solar wafer manufacturer
Subsidiaries of polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy have signed a five-year polysilicon supply agreement with solar wafer manufacturer Shuangliang Silicon Materials. The deal will see Xinjiang Daqo and Inner Mongolia Daqo provide Shuangliang with 150,300MT of high-purity mono-grade polysilicon from November 2022 to December 2027. Prices will be negotiated by both parties monthly according to market conditions.
Reuters
Virgin Orbit to launch first satellite in Europe within six weeks - Branson
MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Richard Branson's small satellite service provider Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (VORB.O) will be doing its first launch from European soil within the next six weeks, its founder said on Tuesday.
New Research Shows Key Challenges that Global Climate Tech Entrepreneurs Face When Scaling and Growing Their Businesses
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Research conducted by Endeavor Insight and funded by HSBC USA shows the greatest challenges that climate tech entrepreneurs face in scaling and growing their businesses include access to capital; the availability of qualified managers, engineers and other technical talent; and customer acquisition. Scaling Climate Tech: A Global Study of Entrepreneurs and Networks, released today at the 2022 Breakthrough Energy Summit, is based on the responses of more than 200 entrepreneurs and industry experts from around the world, with comparisons from six hub cities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005252/en/ Sample Size: 753 Companies. Sources: Endeavor Insights analysis, LinkedIn, PitchBook, and Crunchbase
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Industry’s First XGS-PON Gateway Running prplOS Powered By MaxLinear’s AnyWAN™ SoC
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced the industry’s first XGS-PON home gateway unit (HGU) running prplOS. Using the URX851 SoC from MaxLinear’s AnyWAN™ family that integrates the company’s proven XGS-PON solution, the novel HGU is set to usher in a new era of interoperability for a wide array of access and gateway products based around prplOS middleware. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005588/en/ AnyWAN Enables Industry’s 1st prpl XGSPON HGU (Graphic: Business Wire)
Reuters
Kuwait crown prince says 'petty' political squabbling must end
KUWAIT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kuwait's crown prince, in a tearful speech at Tuesday's opening of parliament, urged the legislative and executive branches to focus on the country's development and put an end a prolonged feud and "petty matters" that have wasted time and money.
Britain summons China charge d'affaires over protest assault
Britain's foreign office on Tuesday summoned the Chinese charge d'affaires in London over footage of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester being assaulted in the grounds of a UK consulate. "The Foreign Secretary has issued a summons to the Chinese charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in London to express... deep concern" over the incident "and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff", a foreign office minister, Jesse Norman, told parliament.
