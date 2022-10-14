Zorlu Energy has become an authorised distributor for Solis inverters in Turkey following the signing of a supply chain service agreement with C&D Clean Energy. Radu Roman, Solis sales director for Central and Eastern Europe, commented, “We are very excited about this new relationship with Zorlu in Turkey. It’s a partnership that we hope to build on over many years to come and we are looking forward to all the opportunities this will bring us now, and in the future.”

1 DAY AGO