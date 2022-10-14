ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Recent cyberattacks highlight the vulnerability of California schools

If Los Angeles Unified, the state’s largest school district, can be hit with a ransomware attack, how prepared are California’s public schools for the increasing threat of cyberattacks?. It depends, according to experts working in the field of cybersecurity and information technology in the state’s public schools. Some...
California may reallocate shrinking water supply | Dan Walters

While it’s not yet formal policy, those who manage California’s vast water system are edging toward a historic reallocation of the state’s shrinking supply that could have a life-altering impact on its largest-in-the-nation agricultural industry. For many years, farmers have used about 80% of the water diverted...
Dishonesty abounds in Prop. 27 campaign | Thomas Elias

The dishonesty in the campaign for the current Proposition 27 begins with the title of the initiative itself, which aims to legalize almost unfettered online sports betting in California. Start with this: The measure’s very title does not even hint at its purpose. The official name of this putative law...
