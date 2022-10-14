Arkansas football at BYU: Scouting report, score prediction for road matchup

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football is playing BYU for the first time in program history on Saturday. The road game is the farthest west the Razorbacks have played in at least two decades.

The Razorbacks will have quarterback KJ Jefferson back after an apparent head injury, which caused him to miss the Week 6 loss to Mississippi State. Coach Sam Pittman said Jefferson was cleared Monday and had a full, normal week of practice ahead of the trip.

Here's what to know about how the Razorbacks match up with the Cougars on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Slow starts for both BYU and Arkansas

Like Arkansas (3-3, 1-3 SEC) of late, BYU (4-2) has had some trouble with slow starts. In the Cougars' two losses, opponents have outscored them 42-13 in the first half. The second quarter is particularly troublesome for BYU, with its six opponents so far scoring 25 points more than the Cougars in that period.

The Cougars are a second-half team, but in their losses to Oregon and Notre Dame, the deficits they faced at halftime were too much to overcome.

Arkansas has had a similar problem in its three straight losses, and starting fast has been a point of emphasis for Pittman each week. He even said Arkansas could elect to receive the opening kickoff if it wins the coin toss rather than defer to the second half as usual.

The Razorbacks will need to try to strike early while starting strong on defense to keep BYU from doing the same.

BYU struggles in run defense

One weakness Arkansas could exploit is BYU's run defense.

The Cougars rank 82nd nationally in rushing yards allowed per carry (4.19). The Razorbacks' offense averages 4.76 yards per rush and rank 11th nationally in rushing yards per game (233.8).

Arkansas will have dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson back, and he'll pose a challenge to BYU's run defense. So will Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, who has accounted for almost half of Arkansas' 1,405 rushing yards.

If Arkansas' offensive line can open gaps for Sanders, Jefferson and Arkansas' other rushing threats, the Razorbacks can beat the Cougars on the ground.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall not 100%

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has been practicing and will play against Arkansas on Saturday, but the junior will be playing through an apparent shoulder injury.

Hall threw a career-low 17 passes in the Cougars' Week 6 loss to Notre Dame, and coach Kalani Sitake said his quarterback was "not 100%" in the game.

Pittman described BYU's offense as "balanced," but he's most concerned with its passing ability. The Razorbacks' secondary is thin and struggling, and BYU has two of its most talented receivers — Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney — newly back from injury.

"They play hard and they're talented," Pittman said. "I know one thing, they can throw the football, and we’re certainly concerned about that."

Score prediction

Arkansas 41, BYU 35 — Each team's offense is a mismatch for the other's defense, which makes me think this will be a high-scoring affair. The Razorbacks will run the ball well against the Cougars, and a banged-up Hall won't be able to provide his usual fireworks in the passing game.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.