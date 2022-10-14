ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Arkansas football at BYU: Scouting report, score prediction for road matchup

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zA8WA_0iYlPCYH00

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football is playing BYU for the first time in program history on Saturday. The road game is the farthest west the Razorbacks have played in at least two decades.

The Razorbacks will have quarterback KJ Jefferson back after an apparent head injury, which caused him to miss the Week 6 loss to Mississippi State. Coach Sam Pittman said Jefferson was cleared Monday and had a full, normal week of practice ahead of the trip.

Here's what to know about how the Razorbacks match up with the Cougars on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN).

INTO THIN AIR:How concerned should Arkansas football be about altitude at BYU?

Slow starts for both BYU and Arkansas

Like Arkansas (3-3, 1-3 SEC) of late, BYU (4-2) has had some trouble with slow starts. In the Cougars' two losses, opponents have outscored them 42-13 in the first half. The second quarter is particularly troublesome for BYU, with its six opponents so far scoring 25 points more than the Cougars in that period.

The Cougars are a second-half team, but in their losses to Oregon and Notre Dame, the deficits they faced at halftime were too much to overcome.

Arkansas has had a similar problem in its three straight losses, and starting fast has been a point of emphasis for Pittman each week. He even said Arkansas could elect to receive the opening kickoff if it wins the coin toss rather than defer to the second half as usual.

The Razorbacks will need to try to strike early while starting strong on defense to keep BYU from doing the same.

BYU struggles in run defense

One weakness Arkansas could exploit is BYU's run defense.

The Cougars rank 82nd nationally in rushing yards allowed per carry (4.19). The Razorbacks' offense averages 4.76 yards per rush and rank 11th nationally in rushing yards per game (233.8).

Arkansas will have dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson back, and he'll pose a challenge to BYU's run defense. So will Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, who has accounted for almost half of Arkansas' 1,405 rushing yards.

If Arkansas' offensive line can open gaps for Sanders, Jefferson and Arkansas' other rushing threats, the Razorbacks can beat the Cougars on the ground.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall not 100%

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has been practicing and will play against Arkansas on Saturday, but the junior will be playing through an apparent shoulder injury.

Hall threw a career-low 17 passes in the Cougars' Week 6 loss to Notre Dame, and coach Kalani Sitake said his quarterback was "not 100%" in the game.

Pittman described BYU's offense as "balanced," but he's most concerned with its passing ability. The Razorbacks' secondary is thin and struggling, and BYU has two of its most talented receivers — Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney — newly back from injury.

"They play hard and they're talented," Pittman said. "I know one thing, they can throw the football, and we’re certainly concerned about that."

Score prediction

Arkansas 41, BYU 35 — Each team's offense is a mismatch for the other's defense, which makes me think this will be a high-scoring affair. The Razorbacks will run the ball well against the Cougars, and a banged-up Hall won't be able to provide his usual fireworks in the passing game.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas Sets All-Time High in SEC Era + Other Insights from BYU Win

PROVO, Utah — The game was already well in hand, but Arkansas football fans found themselves holding their breath late in Saturday’s win at BYU. As the Razorbacks nearly ate up the final 10 minutes of their 52-35 win over the Cougars, star quarterback KJ Jefferson was shaken up on a run down to the 2-yard line.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kslsports.com

Baby Cosmo: BYU Mascot Finds Mini-Me Before Arkansas Game

PROVO, Utah – BYU’s mascot Cosmo the Cougar found his miniature lookalike a couple of weeks before Halloween as fans entered the stadium for a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Cougars hosted the Razorbacks at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, October 15. Before kickoff for the Arkansas-BYU...
PROVO, UT
KATV

Sully Says: Sam's biggest win?

After the game, Coach could laugh about it. Bob Holt played the "what if' game with Coach. What if the Hogs lost, and you had two weeks to think about it?. Coach Pittman's response: "Could you imagine getting on that plane, oh my lord, hearing how terrible I am, and how bad I need to fire KB (Kendal Briles)? Come on."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cheba Hut marijuana-themed sandwich shop finds Fayetteville location

It’s been a few years since marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut told us of their plans to open a Fayetteville location. Now, it appears they’ve found their spot. According to a Facebook page that popped up recently, the restaurant will be located at 1947 N. College Avenue, in the space formerly home to Arvest Bank.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track

This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

University of Arkansas chancellor search narrowed to two finalists

The search for the next University of Arkansas chancellor is down to two candidates, but names of the two finalists are not being released, according to a statement issued Friday (Oct. 14) by the University of Arkansas System. UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt announced Sept. 2 that four finalists...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Pavecon completes new Arkansas headquarters in Cave Springs

Texas-based Pavecon Ltd., a concrete and asphalt paving company, has completed the construction of a new headquarters for its Northwest Arkansas regional office. The approximately 10,000-square-foot building is on South Main Street in Cave Springs. CDI Contractors was the general contractor, using a building permit valued at $1.8 million. Burris Architecture in Bentonville handled the design work. Private financing backed the construction.
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
ksgf.com

Arkansas Deputy Shoots, Kills Tractor-Driving Man With Gun

DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun. Nelson Amos was fatally shot on Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas officials break ground on I-49 expansion in Barling

BARLING, Ark — Thursday, Oct. 13, was a historic day many Arkansans have been looking forward to for a long time. Officials broke ground on the Interstate-49 extension from Barling to Alma. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says it hopes the 13.6-mile extension will be done by the...
BARLING, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy