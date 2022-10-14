Read full article on original website
Related
Cannabis plants worth £115,000 seized by police
A cannabis farm worth £115,000 has been seized by police.Nottinghamshire Police raided the illegal drug factory on Wednesday, 12 October after members of the public shared concerns with the police. During the raid officers also found dangerously by-passed electrics at the mid-terraced house in Smith Street, Newark.Officers also found 115 plants across three upstairs bedrooms. Each plant found was worth an estimated £1,000, giving the haul a street value of £115,000.A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity. He has since been released under investigation.After officers discovered the plants, the cannabis...
Police in Upstate Bust into ‘The Castle’ to Get Dangerous Drug Lord
Good police work in Upstate New York led to the arrest of a longtime drug lord allegedly responsible for infiltrating our streets with a litany of narcotics. When police seized his stash on Monday, they found all kinds of drugs including meth, crack, and fentanyl. In addition to a large...
Illinois police arrest 15 people after they allegedly used PPP loans to bond out of jail
Police in Illinois arrested 15 people after they allegedly used funds from Paycheck Protection Program loans to bond out of jail. After a data investigation was performed by police, several inmates at the Will County Jail were found to have allegedly applied and received PPP loans that were then used to bond themselves out of jail for their felony cases, according to FOX 32.
San Angelo LIVE!
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.
Girl,12, found dead in suitcase in Paris ‘with mysterious numbers on body’
The body of a 12-year-old girl has been found tied up a suitcase in Paris, according to reports.The victim, who had suffered several cuts to her throat, was discovered with feet and wrists bound and unexplained numbers on her body.A post-morterm examination on Saturday concluded she had died of asphyxiation.The numbers “1” and “0” were found on the child’s corpse, according to French broadcaster BFMTV. A police source said the figures had not been written on or cut into girl but were were “placed” on her by a “device”.Officers do not yet know what the numbers mean.The girl, was found...
Drug kingpins who set up 'industrial scale' lab capable of producing £10million-a-month worth of amphetamines have 'unduly lenient' jail sentences extended
Two men involved in a multi-million-pound operation that produced huge quantities of amphetamine have seen their prison sentences increased - after judges ruled they were 'unduly lenient'. Andrew Gurney, 51, from Birmingham, and Keith Davies, 56, from Buckinghamshire, were jailed in June for their involvement in a professional conspiracy to...
Man sentenced to prison for transporting 406 pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine hidden in wine
DETROIT — A Texas man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after he was caught last year trying to transport hundreds of pounds of drugs hidden in a shipment of wine. The Department of Justice said in a news release that Roque Carranza-Alvarado, formerly of...
Cash machine starts dishing out DOUBLE amounts of money as police are called in to break up crowds
A town erupted in chaos after a faulty ATM machine started malfunctioning and spitting out 'free money'. Crowds quickly gathered around the machine on Charleston Drive in Dundee, Scotland, on Tuesday. Police were called and officers broke up a group of people at around 4.29pm. One witness told The Courier...
Wounded officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said. In a Facebook post Saturday, police in Bristol said Alec Iurato was hit by gunfire and returned fire on Wednesday, killing Nicholas Brutcher. The state medical examiner's office said Brutcher, 35, died from a gunshot wound to the neck with spinal cord injuries. Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were gunned down outside a home where they had responded to a 911 call about possible domestic violence that authorities said appeared...
3 arrested after man bound with duct tape is found dead in home
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- Three people have been arrested and charged after they allegedly killed a man whose body had been discovered bound with duct tape and left in a home for days. On Sept. 18, Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on East County Line Road...
Man Charged After Killing 32 Deer With a Pack of Dogs
A man in Mexico has been charged with crimes against animals after killing 32 deer with a pack of dogs. Authorities in Puebla state say the man entered a park this past June with several dogs and turned them loose on deer there. Only the man’s first name and last...
BBC
County lines: Police make 52 arrests in drugs crackdown
Fifty two people have been arrested in a week-long crackdown on county lines drug dealing in Leicestershire. Police seized 10 weapons - including a samurai sword, a machete and a crossbow - and £16,000 in cash. Hundreds of wraps of crack cocaine and 258 cannabis plants were also found...
Murder accused walked streets with bulky suitcase for two hours, court told - OLD
A woman was captured on video dragging a bulky blue suitcase around the streets of London for two hours after allegedly murdering her friend and stuffing the body inside.Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her Wembley home on June 11 last year before depositing her headless corpse more than 200 miles away in Salcombe, Devon, 15 days later.On Thursday, jurors at the Old Bailey viewed CCTV clips tracking Ms Chong’s last known sighting.On June 9 last year, she was seen appearing to walk for exercise in Chaplin Road where she lived accompanied by...
BBC
Girl fought off masked robber who tied up her and her brother
A teenage girl fought off a masked robber who broke into her Glasgow home. The 16-year-old and her brother, 13, were tied up while two men ransacked their parents' home in Baillieston in December last year. The whole ordeal was overheard by a friend of the girl who had been...
BBC
James Taplin released from Hewell Prison by accident
A man who was released from jail by accident is being hunted by police. James Taplin from Gloucestershire, was remanded in custody by magistrates in September on charges of aggravated burglary and malicious wounding. He was due at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, but his solicitor said he had "apparently...
BBC
Tibshelf: Purple Lamborghini stopped over dark windows
A Lamborghini driver was stopped by police after being spotted with heavily tinted windows and a number plate on the dashboard. Derbyshire Police said the front side windows only let in 18% of light, while legally they must let in at least 70%. The roads policing unit tweeted that the...
BBC
Omagh: Man dies after incident involving machete
Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a man's death in Omagh. A 53-year-old man died after an incident involving a man armed with a machete. Police said they received a report at about 23:55 BST on Sunday that two men had been assaulted outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area.
BBC
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on bypass
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on a dual carriageway. It happened on the A483 Wrexham bypass, on the southbound carriageway between junctions 7 and 6 at Gresford Bank, on Saturday at 22:40 BST. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been...
BBC
Cocaine washed up on beach near Aberystwyth worth £42m
Bundles of drugs that washed up on a beach are worth about £42m, police have said. A large number of black bags tied to plastic tubs were found by passers-by on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, on 1 October. More bundles were later found and all are thought to...
Comments / 0