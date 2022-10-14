ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa Island, FL

Why Bebot — Florida's beach-cleaning robot — made a visit to Okaloosa Island

By Devon Ravine, Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
Robots are becoming a more common sight in people's daily lives, from the diminutive Roomba vacuum to elaborate surgical robots that help doctors better perform complex procedures.

So it shouldn't be a surprise to see one on the beach. Yet one such robot drew a small crowd during an appearance Tuesday on Okaloosa Island.

The beach-cleaning robot "Bebot" made a stop behind The Boardwalk as part of an ongoing tour of Sunshine State beaches through the organization Keep Florida Beautiful. An affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Keep Florida Beautiful works with counties and cities in a variety of litter-prevention and trash cleanup efforts, including the International Coastal Cleanup Day typically held in September.

You might also be interested in:What's the brown, stinky seaweed lining area beaches? Sargassum. Why it's washing ashore.

Bebot is relatively small, about the size of a riding lawnmower, but runs on a pair of tractor-style treads. The robot weighs about 1,370 pounds, is powered by an electric motor and is controlled remotely by a human operator with a radio handset.

"It goes over the sand and sifts out debris from the very top layer," said Savanna Christy, executive director of Keep Florida Beautiful and Bebot's human handler.

While the types of debris Bebot collects are fairly small, Christy said there's a lot of that trash on Florida beaches.

"In Pinellas County, they had it for the entire month of July," Christy said. "In that period they collected between 1,200 to 1,500 pounds, and that's the small stuff: cigarette butts, bottle caps, plastic fragments, utensils, food wrappers.

Bebot has even picked things like fake eyelashes and dental flossers. And while there's no doubt the tiny robot is good at scouring the beach, don't expect to see them replacing traditional tractor-pulled beach cleaners any time soon.

"Really what it's doing is capturing people's attention and engaging beachgoers," Christy said. "And opening the door for a conversation about litter prevention, marine debris and ocean plastics, and what we can do to be a part of the solution."

The $60,000 Bebot made by Poralu Marine was donated to the volunteer-based Keep Florida Beautiful by the Surfing's Evolution & Preservation Foundation. The foundation is a nonprofit organization that receives funding from the sale of Florida's "Endless Summer" specialty license plates.

Keep Florida Beautiful received Bebot in March, and so far the little robot has visited beaches in Brevard, Escambia, Indian River and Pinellas counties. It will be going to Palm Beach County next.

Christy said the reactions to Bebot have been varied, ranging from curious questions to suggestions on how to make it better.

"They like to let us know that, no matter where they're from in the country, they volunteer. That they participate in cleanups," Christy said.

For those unaware of volunteer opportunities, Bebot serves as both as an inspiration and educational tool to help beachgoers get involved in cleaning up their communities. And that is good news to Christy.

"Okaloosa County is in the process of establishing Keep Okaloosa Beautiful," Christy said . "So we're going to have an affiliate (of Keep Florida Beautiful) right here in the county working on litter prevention, beautification efforts and environmental education. So there will be a lot of opportunities for people to get involved here in the near future."

