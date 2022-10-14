Read full article on original website
BBC
Russian tower block in flames after deadly warplane crash
A military aircraft has crashed in a residential area of the southern Russian town of Yeysk, killing at least four people and injuring up to 25. An apartment block was set on fire and emergency services called in. A nearby school was evacuated, reports say. Russia's defence ministry said the...
BBC
M20: Two women killed in crash on hard shoulder
Two women have died in a four-vehicle crash on the hard shoulder of the M20 in Kent. It happened on the coastbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 at about 08:20 BST on Monday. Kent Police said a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black Volkswagen Golf...
BBC
Wollaton Park: Stag put down after walker injured
A stag has been put down after a walker was taken to hospital following an incident in a park in Nottingham. The member of the public was injured by a deer in Lime Tree Avenue at Wollaton Park at about 08:15 BST on Sunday. Nottingham City Council confirmed the park...
BBC
Last of its kind level crossing to be upgraded
A railway crossing described as the last of its kind in Scotland is to be upgraded. Aviemore's Dalfaber Level Crossing is on a private line used by the Strathspey Railway charity. Over the years, the open crossing has been the site of collisions and near misses involving cars...
BBC
Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
BBC
Police issue CCTV footage of car in Christina Mackenzie hit-and-run
Police have published CCTV of a vehicle they wish to trace in connection with a hit-and-run in which a record-breaking cyclist was "left for dead". Christina Mackenzie, 45, broke her pelvis in the crash near Kippen, Stirlingshire last month. Police say a black Ford Ranger, towing a silver Ifor Williams...
BBC
Treherbert: Two in hospital after ambulance and car crash
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash between a rapid response ambulance and a car. The Welsh Ambulance Service said the incident happened at about 13:25 BST on Bute Street, Treherbert, Rhondda Cynon Taf. One person was taken to the University Hospital of Wales and the other...
