Appleton, WI

Appleton requires residential swimming pools to be fenced or covered when not supervised

By Duke Behnke, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 4 days ago
Reader question: I thought all in-ground swimming pools in Appleton had to have fences around them, but I'm seeing my neighbors using bushes, plants and dirt berms covered in mulch. Has the law changed?

Answer: Appleton's ordinance on swimming pools last was updated in March 2009.

Section 4-549 of the municipal code requires that all private residential swimming pools, whether in-ground or above ground, be enclosed with a secure fence at least 48 inches high to prevent someone from straying into the pool area.

It further states the fence must "prohibit the passage of a six-inch sphere between fence members" and that any gate must have self-closing and self-latching devices on the inside of the gate at least 30 inches above ground.

The code, however, allows alternatives to the fencing requirement. Specifically, it says,

"A pool dome or pool top fencing attached to the pool to extend at least forty-eight (48) inches above the ground or a pool cover capable of supporting one hundred (100) pounds per square inch of area are acceptable substitutes for fencing. Pool covers shall be fixed securely in place at all times when the pool is not supervised by a responsible person."

WATCHDOG Q&A: Duke Behnke answers your local government questions

I asked Kurt Craanen, Appleton's inspections supervisor, about two properties on the north side of the city that don't have fencing around a swimming pool. He said their permit applications indicated they have pool covers.

Craanen said the properties in question have a landscape easement that prohibits a fence along an adjacent trail. That might be why the homeowners opted for a pool cover to comply with the ordinance.

Post-Crescent reporter Duke Behnke answers your questions about local government. Send questions to dbehnke@gannett.com or call him at 920-993-7176.

Comments / 3

Alyssa Paul-Peterson
4d ago

I am not understanding this law at all. Is it to prevent kids accidentally going in or to keep pool hoppers out? I have never heard of this and I have had a pool my whole life in Appleton.

Reply(1)
2
