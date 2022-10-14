ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss Toys R Us? Toy store now available in select Macy's, including in Greater Cincinnati

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
Standalone Toys R Us superstores may be part of a bygone era, but the nostalgic toy store is coming back in a new, smaller form: now inside of Macy's.

Just in time for the start of the holiday shopping season, toys in branded Toys R Us toy shops are now available in over 100 select Macy's stores in states across the country, with plans to add even more to stores in the future.

The Toys R Us shops will include demonstration tables where shoppers can try out different toys and a life-size "Geoffrey on a bench" where kids and adults can pose for photos with the toy brand's giraffe mascot.

Toys are also available to purchase online through macys.com/toysrus and ToysRUs.com.

A couple of Macy's locations around Greater Cincinnati are already offering Toys R Us, including Kenwood Towne Centre and Anderson Town Center in Ohio. The Macy's in Florence Mall in Northern Kentucky is on the list of stores that will get a Toys R Us section.

