On electric vehicles, gubernatorial candidates diverge some

RIVERTON – Three gubernatorial candidates have varying degrees of openness to focusing on electric vehicles and the necessary infrastructure for them in Wyoming, their answers to a question at a debate indicated.

Seeking another term, Gov. Mark Gordon noted the state's existing EV plan "is really designed around tourists" coming to the state and driving passenger cars. However, he continued, "it's not suited for over-the-road traffic, for trucking." Wyoming's own plans recently got partial approval from the federal government, which is providing several millions of dollars for charging stations.

Theresa Livingston, the Democratic candidate for governor, appeared to be more amenable to encouraging people to drive electric automobiles. She said EVs might save money and help combat climate change, and mentioned urban uses for the autos.

"I think it's a great idea," she said of EVs. "But then I like to try new things."

Libertarian Jared Baldes suggested approaching the issue with caution.

"We need to be careful what we’re doing with electric vehicle infrastructure," he responded to the question. "We cannot afford for our electrical grid to go down in the middle of the winter in Wyoming."

Thursday night's debate was livestreamed from Central Wyoming College by WyomingPBS and also aired on Wyoming Public Media. A replay is at youtube.com/watch?v=aAazIirrbm4 .