Bay County, FL

Bay County Writers Fest is your chance to meet nearly 30 local authors

Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
PANAMA CITY — The Bay County Public Library is allowing residents the opportunity to meet their favorite local authors.

The Bay County Writers Fest invites features nearly 30 local authors for a glimpse into their work. The event will be Oct. 22 at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th St. A family storytime session runs from 10 to 11 a.m., and book purchases and signings take place from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sarah Burris, marketing coordinator for the library, said this is the library's largest event of the year and noted its last book signing event was before Hurricane Michael.

"It's been a long time since we've been able to highlight our local authors, and it's hard to find a lot of authors in one place where you can support them," Burris said. "So we wanted to host a day where we could set up booths and share their work with the community."

Writers Fest Family Storytime

The Writers Fest Family Storytime takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Youth Services Program Room.

Six children's book authors will read their books to families. In addition, a coloring table will be set up for kids with featured coloring pages from the authors' books.

Local author:Vernon author draws on his own life for children's book series

Storytime authors include:

  • Kevin B. Edwards, "Kevin Turns Fear into Feat" and "Kevin's Big Win."
  • Irene Field, "Growing with Delilah: Together We Can."
  • Melinda Hall, "A Seed of Change."
  • Pat Sabiston, "Can't Never Could!"
  • Willie Spears, "Who was Hawk Massalina?"
  • Edee Troncale, "Esmarelda's Shoe."

"As a library, we strongly support reading and books, and we encourage authors in their creative endeavors as well. It's always exciting for authors to see how many authors have their books published because it's not an easy thing to do," Burris said. "It's a win to have a book in publication, so it's important to support our local authors in what they've achieved."

The six authors will also be featured during the main event.

Bay County Writers Fest

The Bay County Writers Fest begins at 1 p.m. in the library lobby and meeting room, allowing attendees to meet the authors and learn about their works until 4 p.m.

The Writers Fest will boast a variety of genres, including science fiction, nonfiction, fiction, flash fiction poetry and illustrated books. In addition, Kristen Russell, a Gulf Coast State College writing professor, will be in attendance to share information about the writing programs at the college.

Book payment methods vary between the authors; some will accept cash or check payments, while others will have card readers. In addition, author photos, blurbs and book covers will be available upon request.

Burris said she hopes to continue the Writers Fest as an annual tradition and grow it to feature more authors.

"We strongly encourage the community to come out to celebrate our local authors during Writers Fest and hope to bring it back for next year," Burris said. "The library has a few of the authors in our collection for checkout as well, so there's always that opportunity to read through our local authors' selections."

Nearly 30 local authors are expected to set up at tables with their books available for sale and book signings. Here's a look at the authors.

Children's authors

  • Marlene East and Allie Anderson, "Aquatic Critters: A to Z, Along the Shores of PCB."
  • Tomi Saga, "Marsupials" and "Vinny and Chip."
  • Gregg D'Aurora, "The Adventures of Davie the Little Red Hovercraft."
  • Rifk Ebeid, "You Are the Color."

Young adult authors

  • Mark Douglas, Jr., "The Hero's Ballad."
  • Willie Spears, "David's Depression."
  • J. M. Wiseman, "A Dream for Always."
  • Solstice Locke, "Catalyst."

Adult authors

  • Kateryna Armenta, "I Know What You Need to Succeed: How to Harness the 4 Seasons of Success to Upgrade Your Career and Your Life."
  • Mark Boss, "Cyborg Hunter: A Spiral Arm Galaxy Story."
  • Jim X Dodge, "Sawblades and Spray Paint & Fool Me Twice."
  • Britt Gonzalez, "We Are All Wildflowers."
  • Milinda Jay, "Annie Laura's Gift and Annie Laura's Triumph."
  • Courtney Jones, "8 Days to Mastering Self-Love: A Woman's Guide to Maximize Her Wealth."
  • David R. Hollenbach, III, "Fireproof: Your Grand Strategy for Transforming Failure into Fuel for Your Future."
  • Ian J. Malone, "Mako," Colonies Lost" and Free Bird Rising."
  • Sandi MarLisa, "To All Who Wander: An Essay Collection for Fellow Sojourners" and "Fire Flurries: Confessions of a Small Town Rockstar."
  • Beverly Nield, "Haunted Panama City."
  • Kenny Redd, "Odyssey of the Enchanter: The Life and Art of Vincent Valentine, Jr."
  • Tony Simmons, "Behold the Storm: Book four of the Caliban Cycle."
  • Victoria William, "Don't Get Suck with a Nightmare: A Brief Compilation of Things to Do Before Purchasing Property."

