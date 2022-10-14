ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Asked about inflation, some gubernatorial seek more oil drilling in Wyoming

By Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff
 4 days ago

RIVERTON – Two people seeking the highest elected office in Wyoming, including the current office holder, suggested more drilling for oil in the state as a way to help combat high inflation.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon called it "interesting to hear this administration" voice hopes for countries overseas to produce oil. "We can do it right here," he added.

Last week, major oil producing countries other than the U.S. announced they decided to reduce by some 2 million barrels a day how much oil they deliver, starting next month. President Joe Biden, among others, has expressed disappointment.

"That's the cause of inflation. We need to develop our resources here, domestically, for security, and stop inflation," Gordon also said at a gubernatorial debate Thursday night.

Theresa Livingston, the Democratic candidate, noted worldwide markets set the price for oil, and the U.S. is not a part of the OPEC cartel that decided to trim what its member nations can deliver. "It doesn't really matter how much oil we pump here," she added. "We are going to have to learn more about worldwide economies."

The third candidate, Libertarian Jared Baldes, said "inflation is a form of tax." The "federal government is being funded very well right now with it."

He voiced agreement with Gov. Gordon that "we need to be pumping our own oil. We need to get our gas prices down. We were independent not so long ago."

Thursday in Wyoming, a gallon of regular unleaded gas purchased at a gas station cost an average of $3.92, the AAA motorists service reports . That is a penny more than the national average, up 11 cents from a month ago and an even bigger increase from a year ago.

Earlier on Thursday, the federal government reported a measure of inflation rose 8.2% last month compared with September 2021.

The debate was livestreamed from Central Wyoming College by WyomingPBS and also aired on Wyoming Public Media. A replay is at youtube.com/watch?v=aAazIirrbm4 .

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

