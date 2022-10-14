Today's Events 10-14-22

Crafty Family Challenge with artist Georgia Rowswell

– 4-6 p.m. Join the library for this special Crafty Family Challenge. They will be hosting Wyoming artist Georgia Rowswell, and participants will be constructing fabric rings that will be used as an interactive art piece. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561

COMEA House Fundraiser

– 5-9 p.m. Volunteers from the COMEA House and Resource Center will be on site to raise money for their cause. There will be a food truck, live music and raffles. A portion of the profit from each sale will go to the COMEA House. Blue Raven Brewery Co., 209 E. 18th St.. 307-369-1978

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne Dancing with the Stars 2022

– 5:30 p.m. $75 for watch party, $25 for virtual access. With the popular event sold out, tickets for either a virtual viewing or a watch party are now available for those wishing to catch this year's Dancing with the Stars. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-778-6674

CFD Old West Museum Paranormal Tours

– 6:30 p.m. Things are getting spooky at the museum. Experience a science-focused paranormal tour with Haunting Across America. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290

Julie & John Pennell in Concert

– 7-9 p.m. The singer-songwriter duo will perform songs from their new album. Their instruments include guitar, bass, piano, trumpet, banjo, mandolin and dulcimer. Don’t miss the chance to catch these two artists in concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561

Randy's Cheeseburger Picnic

– 8:15-10:15 p.m. $25-$50. Based on the character from the hit program "Trailer Park Boys," Randy's Cheeseburger Picnic brings non-stop laughter and audience interaction. A bit of stand-up, a bit of silly contests, some classic Randy punch lines and a chance to meet your favorite "Trailer Park Boys" cast member. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028

Tomorrow

Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip

– Leaving from Lions Park parking lot at 8 a.m., heading to Colorado State University’s Environmental Learning Center in Fort Collins. The 212-acre property offers visitors the opportunity to explore four distinct ecosystems: riparian, cottonwood forest, wetland and grassland. Expect to see waterfowl and a variety of other birds, including some summer birds, like the Yellow-rumped Warbler. 307-287-4953

3rd Annual Fall Festival Canned Food Drive

– 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A food drive and craft fair with more than 40 different vendors. Community Events Center at Blue World Headquarters, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd.

Struggle Jennings @ The Outlaw

– 6 p.m. Growing up as a black sheep in his family, he fought his way out of the streets of West Nashville and into the studio, where he would create the foundation for what has become his personal contribution to the Jennings family legacy – rap-country. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552

SWCS presents Todd Dereemer and Friends

– 7:30 p.m. $20. Cheyenne guitarist/singer/songwriter Todd Dereemer, along with a few of his fellow musicians, will perform Dereemer's original music and other tunes during this first concert of the Southeast Wyoming Concert Series. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-214-7076

Ongoing

"Precarity" to explore the unsettled human condition

– Through Oct. 28. Denver-based artist Laura Shill’s work will be on display at Laramie County Community College through October, inviting audiences to explore parts of the human condition she said we all share. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222

Cheyenne Street Railway Frightseeing Tours

– Through Oct. 31; 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday. $15. Join The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley for the annual Frightseeing Tours – a brush with the underworld right here in Cheyenne. From gruesome murders to unexplainable phenomena, this 70-minute tour will leave you wondering what is imagined and what history is truly real. Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133

Nightmare on 17th Street Haunted House

– Through Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 if in costume. Age 8 and older. The Knights of Pythias annual Nightmare on 17th Street haunted house returns. Halloween will feature a "Blackout Night," where guests must navigate through the dark with glow sticks. Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312-1/2 W. 17th St. 307-214-0322