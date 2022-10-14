Everyone gives, Everyone gains 10-14-22

We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here in the Cheyenne area. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

To give your money

Virtual and Watch Party tickets available for ‘DWTS’ event

What: Dancing with the Stars of Cheyenne, a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne

When: 5:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14

Where: Watch Party in the Cheyenne Room, Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway; or virtually via a YouTube livestream.

Cost: $75 for Watch Party tickets; $25 for virtual tickets

More information: After selling out in record-breaking time, the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne is thrilled to announce new Virtual and Watch Party options for the seventh annual Dancing with the Stars 2022.

The 2022 Dancing with the Stars lineup includes:

Tanya Keller, Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange, and Jarrod Burton, Act Two Studios

Amber Nuse, MHP, LLP, and Heather Hansen, En Avant Dance Studio

State Sen. Affie Ellis, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck & Wyoming State Senate, and Jonathan Hedger, En Avant Dance Studio

Sam Weinstein, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, and Tenacity BricherWade, En Avant Dance Studio

Kai Schon, Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, and Terri Applegarth, Act Two Studios

Dr. Jasper James “JJ” Chen, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, and Michelle Ordes, Act Two Studios

Although the Grand Ballroom may be filled, interested community members can still participate in this “America the Beautiful” themed evening. The Watch Party will feature a live broadcast of the performances, hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and other red, white, and blue festivities. Virtual guests will receive a link to the club’s YouTube livestream, showcasing each performance and other program highlights throughout the evening.

Both ticket options can be purchased by visiting DWTSCheyenne.givesmart.com . Supporters can also rally around their favorite dance teams by voting in the People’s Choice competition, now available online or by texting DWTSCheyenne to 76278.