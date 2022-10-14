A Child Waits 10-14-22: Angelly

Get to know more about Angelly, 17. Being outside brings joy to this bilingual teen. If the clouds are out, the sweet Angelly likes to color and read. Watching television is one of her favorite downtime activities. She does great in the company of peers and adults.

She is doing well in her ninth-grade year.

Angelly would do best in a family with a mom and a dad, two moms or a single mom, in which she can be the only child in the home. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Angelly lives in Utah. Child ID: 212369

Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org . For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.

An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.

For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org .