ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin recently ranked No. 1 in mental health care. So why can't it keep up with mental health care needs?

By Natalie Eilbert, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago

A nationwide study just ranked Wisconsin No. 1 in mental health — a fact that may surprise anyone who has tried to schedule an appointment lately with a therapist.

Despite a shortage of therapists and wait times for mental health providers that can stretch up to and beyond six months, the study, conducted by Mental Health America , found the Badger State still had enough high points to top other states when it comes to tackling its residents' mental health needs.

Compared to other states, fewer Wisconsin adults are reporting that their mental health needs are going unmet, more adults are seeking treatment and fewer students are being reported for emotional disturbances with their individual education program.

These facts boosted Wisconsin to its top spot nationally.

RELATED: Providers agree screening adults for anxiety is a good idea. But who would provide the mental health care?

Another possible reason for its elevated status is the fact Wisconsin has invested in the mental health needs of its residents, industry professionals say.

Receiving such a high mark surprised Martina Gollin-Graves, president and CEO of Mental Health America of Wisconsin , who chalked some of the score up to Gov. Tony Evers' administration prioritizing mental health and the federal dollars the state recently received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security and American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

But more than that, Gollin-Graves said this speaks to the prevalence of mental health needs in every state across the country — the needs are high everywhere.

"I don't think that we're necessarily doing things any better, or that our system has changed," Gollin-Graves said. "I think the circumstances with the pandemic and the infusion of federal dollars have certainly helped. But … it's reflective of disparities elsewhere."

The report, published Thursday, covers a range of measures, including adults with any mental illness, youth with major depressive disorder, and those struggling with mental health conditions who couldn't receive treatment due to workforce shortages or a lack of insurance coverage.

Wisconsin's rankings come at a time when, according to the 2023 State of Mental Health in America Report , more than 12 million adults across the United States reported thoughts of suicide, 16% of all youth have reported having at least one major depressive disorder and nearly every adult experiencing substance use disorder reported they didn't receive treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUlZs_0iYlObkL00

The numbers in Wisconsin tell a similar story: nearly 5% of residents, or 219,000 people, have reported serious thoughts of suicide, which is slightly higher than the national percentage. Fewer Wisconsin youths, at 14%, reported having at least one major depressive disorder than the national percentage.

Nearly 22% of Wisconsin adults reported having any mental illness, against the national percentage of 21%.

In a press call organized by Mental Health America on Wednesday, Maddy Reinert, senior director of population health for Mental Health America, said the data have obvious policy implications.

"Based on these findings, it is clear that we need to invest in that public mental health approach, including policies that address the social determinants in mental health and infusing mental health promotion in all policies so we can reduce the prevalence of mental health challenges within the US," Reinert said.

The effects of the pandemic, said Schroeder Stribling, Mental Health America president and CEO, have only increased mental health disorders.

"We know that rates of deaths, of despair, substance use, opioid overdose, alcohol-related deaths, (and) suicides have all increased during this time," Stribling said Wednesday. "And that's not specifically from this report, but it is something that we want to reinforce because it adds to the sense of urgency of this moment."

Equity issues and workforce shortages are at the heart of Wisconsin's mental health crisis

At the Mental Health America of Wisconsin's Milwaukee clinic, federal dollars from the pandemic have allowed the small clinic to see more clients. Gollin-Graves suspects that the report's measurements have more to do with the infusion of dollars than a true reflection of access to care, Gollin-Graves said.

Wisconsin is suffering from shortages in the workforce "like never before," according to Gollin-Graves, much of which is the result of organizations not being able to keep up with the growing demand for salary.

The report showed that for every mental health provider in the state, there are 440 consumers with potential needs. To put this into perspective, the national average is one mental health provider per 350 consumers.

"At first we thought it would get better, but the problem is only increasing," Gollin-Graves said. "We can't keep up."

Despite the No. 1 slot, a smattering of issues makes Wisconsin's mental health crisis unique, said Gollin-Graves. A dearth of prescribers afflicts providers and consumers at the state and national levels.

"Especially now that telehealth is an option, more and more people have access to mental health services, but access to a prescriber in a timely manner — that's one of our big problems," Gollin-Graves said.

But in the advent of telehealth, Wisconsinites with limited broadband access, particularly in rural communities, are falling behind, which adds to the ever-growing equity concerns around mental health.

Those equity issues range from technology to a lack of culturally competent counselors. Not all Wisconsin communities have equal stressors, Gollin-Graves said, adding that people of color in Wisconsin are both less likely to seek out treatment and more likely to die by suicide.

Financial barriers also prevent vulnerable populations from obtaining treatment. According to the Mental Health America report, Hispanic adults with mental illness in the U.S. were the least likely to have health insurance, with 19% being uninsured. The uninsured rate among Hispanic adults boomed from 2017 to 2020, with Hispanic adults more likely to delay mental health treatment during COVID-19.

Those barriers funnel into new data on Hispanic young adults from the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health , which found that 52% of Hispanic young adults in Wisconsin suffer from poor mental health and 51% of Hispanic youth live in low-income families.

Reinert, senior director of population health with Mental Health America, said expanding Medicaid has been found to diminish racial disparities in health care coverage, and this is especially true for Black and Hispanic adults.

"Medicaid expansion … is associated with significant reductions in the percentage of adults with depression who are uninsured and who delay mental health care because of costs," Reinert said. "That's millions of adults reporting in the U.S."

MORE: New survey results show Greater Green Bay residents are sadder, more isolated and less hopeful of the future

Natalie Eilbert covers mental health issues for USA TODAY NETWORK-Central Wisconsin. She welcomes story tips and feedback. You can reach her at neilbert@gannett.com or view her Twitter profile at @natalie_eilbert . If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text "Hopeline" to the National Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Wisconsin recently ranked No. 1 in mental health care. So why can't it keep up with mental health care needs?

Comments / 5

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For the Record: Tough medical decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin, Guv debate recap, and an EMS crisis

Key health official describes ‘gray areas’, doctors facing complex decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin Doctors are facing an increasingly complex array of gray areas when treating pregnant people under Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban, Dr. Wendy Molaska told Naomi Kowles on For the Record. The president of the Wisconsin Medical Society says the organization is frequently fielding calls for guidance from doctors around...
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Offers His Vision For Wisconsin

With election day just over 3 weeks away, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes joined Outside the Box with Ben Cominos earlier today to answer some questions about his what his vision for Wisconsin looks like. The conversation covered several topics, the first of which was bail reform. The Lt. Gov. believes...
WISCONSIN STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.  It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign pushes low-income voters to ballots

BELOIT, Wis. — Dozens joined the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign in marching through the streets of Beloit on Saturday. It was one of two-dozen demonstrations across the country. The group’s goal is to encourage low-income people to vote, saying the nation needs policies and politicians that center on the needs of poor and low-wealth people. “We have 2.3 million poor...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Josh Kaul asks Milwaukee stations not to air AG race attack ad

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sent letters to five Milwaukee-area television stations asking them not to air an ad attacking him, contending the Republican-produced ad “contains multiple assertions that are demonstrably not true.”. The ad, paid for by Wisconsin Freedom PAC, an independent expenditure committee affiliated with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 community levels rising again, two counties in high level

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,655,417 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,576 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s Total10/07/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,655,4171,649,510 (+5,907) Received one dose of vaccine3,821,279 (65.5%)3,819,280 (65.5%)
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Letter | Bullies taking over Wisconsin

Dear Editor: When I was in school, I was bullied, ignored and harassed for being a kind, compassionate person. I was even the victim of a prank by a male student who now is a police officer. Bullies are taking over and I am feeling so lost in Wisconsin. Brad...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Now is the time to get help with rising winter heating costs

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- This winter, energy costs could be the most expensive in a decade according to the Citizens Utility Board. We Energies officials estimate a potential $120 to $180 more will be spent over the last year by consumers. They say even with work being done to keep...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses

In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline. According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate

The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Wisconsin Tweet About Frozen Pizza Goes Viral

Do Wisconsinites like frozen pizza, or pizza in general, more than the average person? I didn't think so but a video going viral on Twitter may prove otherwise. Pizza has been a hot topic in Minnesota and Wisconsin over the years. A few years back, two Wisconsinites caused a scene at a local Pizza Hut store in Wausau. The fight started because the two, who were sharing the pizza, wanted extra cheese and felt their wish was not fulfilled.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Buckle Up Phone Down Day in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Today marks Buckle Up Phone Down Day across Wisconsin for the second year. The safety initiative challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash: buckle your seat belt and put your phone down. Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Tips To Winterize Your Minnesota Or Wisconsin Home

Unfortunately for mid-October 2022, we have already been seeing some snow in the Twin Ports area. At the time of typing this, none of that snow has stuck around, but winter is certainly knocking. If you procrastinate like me, you may not have gone through a home winterization checklist yet....
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin public school enrollment declines again as charter schools, parental choice schools see increase

Public school enrollment numbers continue to drop in Wisconsin, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Public Instruction. Meanwhile, enrollment in independent charter schools and the state’s four private school parental choice programs is increasing. Enrollment in public school districts dropped 0.85 percent from September 2021...
WISCONSIN STATE
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy