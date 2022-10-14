ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ESPN Insiders Place Three Pitt Players on Midseason All-ACC Team

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qiL9G_0iYlOWHa00

Israel Abanikanda leads three Pitt Panthers on ESPN's midseason All-ACC team.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have hit the midway point of their 2022 season. With six games down and six more to go in the regular season, candidates for conference awards are starting to emerge and the Pitt Panthers have three players in prime position to land on the All-ACC first team, according to ESPN's ACC insiders David Hale and Adrea Adelson.

Hale and Adelson have three Panthers - running back Israel Abanikanda, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and safety Erick Hallett - among their midseason All-ACC selections and Adelson even gave Abanikanda the nod as Offensive Player of the Year.

Abanikanda's credentials are well-known. After carving up Virginia Tech for 320 yards and six touchdowns, Abanikanda leads the conference in yards and touchdowns, is third in yards per rush and owns the longest run of any ACC back this season.

Kancey's 2022 campaign got off to a slow start but he has looked much more like himself as of late. Kancey ranks second in the league with 85 tackles for loss and is tied for tenth in sacks with three.

Hallett has been one of the most productive backfield defenders in the ACC, if not the country, all year long. He leads the conference in interceptions with three and fumbles recovered with two. He is also tied for fifth in passes defended with six.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Jeff Capel Apologized to Pitt Players for Past Comments

Throwing on Early Downs Can Help Struggling Pitt Passing Game

How Pitt Basketball Will Replace Dior Johnson

Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Named to Maxwell Award Watchlist

Pitt Feeling Secure with Age and Experience in Roster

Jeff Capel: Pitt in 'Good Space' With Dior Johnson Suspended Indefinitely

Pitt HC Jeff Capel Confirms Injury to F John Hugley

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

WATCH: Pennsylvania HS football game ends wildly as team advances own blocked field goal for game-winning TD

A Western Pennsylvania high school football game ended on a bizarre special teams play Friday night, as an offensive lineman advanced a blocked field goal for a touchdown after players on the other team began celebrating thinking they had won the game. The final play of the game between Central Catholic and Penn Hills was the highlight of what was a frantic finish between the two schools.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

High school football team wins in absolutely wild way

It’s not often that a football team loses by blocking an opponent’s last-minute field goal attempt, but that’s exactly what happened during a Pennsylvania high school football game between Penn Hills and Central Catholic this weekend. Trailing 28-27 with just a few seconds left in the game,...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

A new Oakland hotel will double as a recording studio

PITTSBURGH — Many great musical acts came through Pittsburgh’s Old Syria Mosque in Oakland before the hall was torn down in 1991. But on that spot on Bigelow Boulevard, there's a brand-new place where Pittsburghers and visitors can rock out. A professional recording studio is tucked inside the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh

- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Historic Black church may return to Lower Hill after half century of displacement

The Pittsburgh Penguins have tentatively agreed to return part of the Lower Hill District to Bethel AME Church, whose original home was demolished in the 1950s to make way for the Civic Arena. Movement toward a deal between the Penguins and Bethel AME comes as the slow-moving redevelopment of the Lower Hill approaches a milestone: […] The post Historic Black church may return to Lower Hill after half century of displacement appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos set to open in Cranberry

Taco-lovers located just north of Pittsburgh will be have one more option to check out come Oct. 20. Condado Tacos, with three other locations in the Pittsburgh metro, is opening at the Streets of Cranberry shopping center located at 20430 Route 19. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 166, with 114 seats in the main dining area, 18 at the bar and 34 located on an outdoor patio.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Duquesne University students upset after teacher used racial slur during lecture

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne University students are upset after a teacher used a racial slur during a lecture. One student who spoke with Channel 11 said the incident happened during a psychology of gender class. The student claims the teaching assistant said the N-word while reading aloud a quote from writer Sojourner Truth, an American abolitionist and women’s rights activist.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Local radio stations run hateful anti-trans ad from far-right group

This weekend, at least six local radio stations have aired a paid ad that local advocates have called out as hateful and transphobic. The ad, which is reportedly running in some instances with a disclaimer that it does not represent the views of the station, repeats familiar right-wing messaging about gender-affirming medical care for trans children, incorrectly claiming that Joe Biden and the “new left” are forcing children to transition against their will.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Weekend edition of Post-Gazette spotted amid worker strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A printed edition of today's Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was sent to subscribers and stores today, despite the ongoing worker's strike.Communications Workers of America said they're aware around 16,000 papers were printed and distributed to local gas stations and stores.Newspapers were spotted in Mount Washington, and some even got papers on their doorstep.But, they said the typical Sunday numbers are closer to 69,000, so the strike is having an impact.The paper has been published digitally since workers went on strike over a week ago.KDKA has reached out to the Post-Gazette for comment and has not heard back.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
943
Followers
563
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy