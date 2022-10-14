ESPN Insiders Place Three Pitt Players on Midseason All-ACC Team

Israel Abanikanda leads three Pitt Panthers on ESPN's midseason All-ACC team.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have hit the midway point of their 2022 season. With six games down and six more to go in the regular season, candidates for conference awards are starting to emerge and the Pitt Panthers have three players in prime position to land on the All-ACC first team, according to ESPN's ACC insiders David Hale and Adrea Adelson.

Hale and Adelson have three Panthers - running back Israel Abanikanda, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and safety Erick Hallett - among their midseason All-ACC selections and Adelson even gave Abanikanda the nod as Offensive Player of the Year.

Abanikanda's credentials are well-known. After carving up Virginia Tech for 320 yards and six touchdowns, Abanikanda leads the conference in yards and touchdowns, is third in yards per rush and owns the longest run of any ACC back this season.

Kancey's 2022 campaign got off to a slow start but he has looked much more like himself as of late. Kancey ranks second in the league with 85 tackles for loss and is tied for tenth in sacks with three.

Hallett has been one of the most productive backfield defenders in the ACC, if not the country, all year long. He leads the conference in interceptions with three and fumbles recovered with two. He is also tied for fifth in passes defended with six.

