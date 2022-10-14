ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Where are the best places to grab a sandwich in Pensacola? Try one of these 8 places

By Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
Sandwiches, like burgers, can be found anywhere. But also like a burger, a good sandwich can be transcendent.

With that in mind, we thought it would be fun to put together a list of places that don’t just offer sandwiches, but offer really good sandwiches.

So, without further ado, here’s the list.

Hub Stacey’s

312 E. Government St.

First up: Hub’s. This one is a no brainer for any sandwich lover. A huge portion of the menu is dedicated to sandwiches that are affectionately named after local streets.

The menu lists the Tarragona — a sandwich packed with smoked turkey on lightly grilled bread with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Hub’s dill mayo — and the Government — another sandwich with lean tender ham grilled with American cheese melting out of a hoagie roll and topped like the Tarragona — as the locals’ favorites.

As a personal recommendation: Don’t sleep on the Cuban. The tender roasted pork, fresh-cut banjo ham and smoked Gouda cheese grilled up with spicy mustard and dill pickle chips makes this one of the best Cubans in the area.

All sandwiches are toasted with Hub’s garlic butter and come with a pickle spear and your choice between potato salad or chips. Fries, onion rings and tater tots can be subbed in for an up charge.

Fatboiz

1673 Pace Blvd. Ste #1

Fatboiz’s own slogan calls itself a real sandwich shop, which isn’t something you can get away with if you can’t back it up. Unlike some of the other sandwich places on this list, you won’t find an extensive menu full of every type of sandwich imaginable.

You can get signature sandwiches like the Beefed Up, which has roast beef, corn, beef, mushrooms and Swiss cheese; or the Porkies Delight, which has honey ham, salami, pastrami, pepperoni, lettuce, spinach pepper jack and provolone cheese. The place shines with its create-your-own Husky or Fatboi — the restaurant’s names for its sandwich sizes.

Each sandwich comes loaded with a generous amount of cheese, veggies and an equal helping of “love,” according to general manager Moses Williams.

Kingfisher

1500 Barrancas Ave.

Kingfisher is a sandwich place in West Pensacola that has flown under the radar for most, but it’s a local favorite for many. If you follow the local restaurant scene on social media, you’ve likely come across some of their mouthwatering Instagram posts — the sandwiches taste just as good as they look.

The restaurant is appropriately named after the kingfisher bird after owners Brian and Amanda Kaderavek watched a kingfisher use a frozen french fry as bait to catch fresh local fish. That kingfisher’s refusal to settle for less than the best is what inspired the husband-wife duo to start Kingfisher.

You’ll find only the freshest ingredients here and you’ll find a pretty expansive list of seafood sandwiches, like the mullet, shrimpburger, oyster and fish offerings. If you’re not a fan of seafood, there’s still plenty here, like the buttermilk chicken, fried green tomato, meatloaf and Alabama white BBQ chicken sandwiches.

Cottage Café

203 W. Gregory St.

If you’re looking for something a little more traditional and a little lighter, check out Cottage Cafe, but be quick about it — they’re only open for about 15 hours a week.

Cottage Café has been around for over 20 years — a fact that still tends to shock people. This hidden gem is known by locals for its amazing sandwiches, wraps and quiche.

Served with a side of chips, you’ll find everything from curry chicken salad sandwiches to cottage turkey, chicken frazer and something called a B.L.A.S.T — a bacon, lettuce, avocado, sprouts and tomato sandwich.

Bagelheads

916 E. Gregory St.

Bagelheads is all about its bagels, and they take pride in making them. They’re created from 100% red hard spring wheat flour that’s never bleached or bromated. The beauty of the restaurant is that they take those bagels and slap together a signature sandwich or even allow you to create your own.

Just like its bagels, the meats and cheeses used to make the sandwiches don’t have any artificial flavors or colors, growth hormones, by-products, cereals or fillers. And you can tell from the moment you bite into the first sandwich.

There are about 15 sandwiches to choose from. You can go the traditional route with a Reuben or chicken salad sandwich, or you can get a bit more adventurous like the South of the Border, which has chicken breast, jalapenos and jalapeno cream cheese served on a parmesan bagel. Or perhaps you’d like the Hot Herman, featuring roast beef, provolone, horseradish sauce, onions, lettuce and tomato served on any bagel.

Costello’s Butcher Shop

8190 W. Fairfield Drive

Costello’s is a locally-owned butcher shop and deli that serves up some seriously good sandwiches. The menu here is relatively small, offering a Reuben on marble rye, a ham and Swiss on a kaiser roll, pastrami on rye, corned beef, turkey and Swiss and an American grilled cheese sandwich. If you’re not satisfied with those options, you can build your own or check out some of the specials.

The shop shines with its custom meat offerings and reasonable prices, making this the perfect pit stop for lunch to tide you over until you can throw something on the grill for dinner.

Shoreline Foods International Market & Deli

1180 W. Main St.

It should be no surprise that delis make some of the best sandwiches around. Shoreline Foods International Market and Deli is a great local example. While it might better be known for its olive oil, Shoreline’s sandwiches aren’t to be slept on.

These made-to-order sandwiches can be had for breakfast or lunch. The breakfast menu has a breakfast gyro and a handful of variations including eggs, sausage, steak, turkey, bacon and ham. Specialty sandwiches include the Italian (ham, salami, tomatoes, pickles, onions, bell peppers, black olives, Italian dressing and parmesan), the Montana (chicken, bacon and ranch) and more. There are cold subs and additional hot sandwiches like a Reuben and a tri tip steak sandwich.

Four Winds Fine Foods Market

6895 North Ninth Ave., Suite F

Perhaps the most infamous place on the list, though because of its sandwiches, Four Winds is a Pensacola deli whose previous owner, James Tarabay, might be more well-known than the establishment itself. Tarabay owned and operated Four Winds for 40 years before retiring, and was mostly-beloved by customers for his sometimes pushy but always charming sales tactics. All of that aside, Four Winds has been and continues to be one of Pensacola's best delis.

The list of gourmet sandwiches on the menu has about 27 options, many of which are relatively unique. The prosciutto and mozzarella, for instance, includes a soft cheese spread, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese and olive salad served on a baguette. You can find falafel, mortadella and muffuletta sandwiches here, too. And if you're feeling a bit less adventurous, there are plenty of tried and true options like the Reuben, Cuban, turkey and more.

