Pensacola, FL

Pensacola police, politicians & pastors joining roundtable on solutions to gun violence

By Kamal Morgan, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office will host a gun violence roundtable to address gun violence in the community and discuss possible solutions.

The event will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. Desoto St.

Those scheduled to attend include Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, Pensacola Chief of Police Eric Randall and Pastor Lonnie Davis Wesley III of Greater Little Rock Baptist Church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBggZ_0iYlOSkg00

Pensacola High School: Games moved after fights, shooting threat at Pensacola High football game

Bellview Park shooting: 'We cannot let the criminals win': Manhunt is on for Pensacola youth football game gunmen

The roundtable follows two instances of violence at youth sporting events: a brawl at a Pensacola High School football game and a fatal shooting during a children's football game at Bellview Athletic Park.

Simmons said those incidents are not the sole reason for the roundtable but — noting one shooting is one shooting too many — but are part of a larger discussion of gun violence in our community.

"I think that we in law enforcement, or me as the sheriff, want people to know that this is what we're seeing," Simmons said. "This is what the numbers look like, this is what our experience is, and we need the community to basically work with us and to help us to get these people off the streets."

Simmons said authorities will provide data on the number of local homicides, aggravated batteries and aggravated assaults. Officials will also provide their thoughts and insights on the violence and then go around the room to discuss problems and discuss potential solutions with the help of the community.

Escambia County Commission Chairman Jeff Bergosh represents District 1, where the Bellview Park shooting occurred.

In that incident, an unnamed 22-year-old man was killed and a second individual, whose name and age have not been released, was injured after a group of men shot them next to a football field full of middle-school aged children.

Bergosh attributed the increase of gun violence to factors such as witnesses not coming forward to help police solve crimes, a lack of fathers in households and drugs within the community.

Some of his suggested solutions include utilizing technology such as drones and cameras and working with schools to support students without a sound family structure at home. Bergosh, former member of the Escambia County School Board, said students without family and without support often wind up falling into the wrong crowd and wrong behaviors.

Ultimately, he said, we must find a way to keep the nuclear family intact, which could potentially be through federal, state and local tax policies that reward families for staying together.

"I hope that folks realize we're serious. No matter what happens, our parks and our playgrounds are going to be safe spaces," Bergosh said. "No matter what we have to do, no matter what resource the sheriff needs from the county. For my vote, we will spend the money necessary — if we've got to put cameras everywhere, if we have to fly drones above every peewee football game, we're gonna do what we have to do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkLzZ_0iYlOSkg00

State Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, said she believes gun violence is a social problem that must be addressed by the community with the help of the government.

She said the problem is the people in the community are hurting in some way, whether it be a mental illness, anger issues, not enough means for their family or drug addiction.

Salzman said the government's role is helping to provide resources, find solutions and find ways to reach the community as a whole.

She sees the roundtable as a genuine effort by elected officials and the county and city police departments to be transparent with each other and the community and to find solutions and bring community support.

"A lot of times people feel like their voices aren't heard, or that we just don't care or that we don't even see the problem. So having this roundtable discussion is going to show the community, No. 1, that we recognize there's a problem, No. 2, we're here and we want to help, and, No. 3, we're listening," Salzman said. "That's really all that community leaders can do is listen, acknowledge and try to find ways to make things better."

Participants will be provided the opportunity to submit questions or comments in written form. To do so, attendees are asked to arrive by 5 p.m. The discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m.

