Perdido Key subdivision on pause while contractors seek plan to stop polluting Perdido Bay

Florida Department of Environmental Protection investigators have determined the September release of turbid water from a Perdido Key subdivision construction site resulted in "a significant impact to (a) wetland and Perdido Bay."

The investigator, Marguerite Lysek, recommended a warning letter be sent by DEP to Gulf Atlantic Constructors, the contractor overseeing construction of the Emerald Heights subdivision on Halcyon Circle in Perdido Key.

In mid-September, neighborhood residents noticed a plume of muddy water stretching approximately 1,000 feet into Perdido Bay. They described water running off of a pond at the Escambia Heights construction site into a creek that runs across the front yards of several homes, through a Mormon church property and into the bay.

An on-site retention pond was being emptied so that crews could modify it, according to Northwest Florida Water Management District spokesman Jim Lamar.

Following complaints from homeowners, an inspection conducted Sept. 15 found steps taken to control the flow of sediments off the site to be "unsatisfactory."

Silt fencing deployed at the site was inadequate for site conditions, as were on-site water filtration devices, according to a letter notifying Gulf Atlantic Constructors of conditions found at the subdivision construction site. Little was being done to stabilize soil on the site, and a sediment filtration bag was not being monitored and had become full.

Sediment rich water was being pumped off the construction site into a wetlands feeding into Perdido Bay, the report said, noting "Perdido Bay is currently classified as an impaired waterway."

In a letter sent to DEP in response to its findings, Gulf Atlantic Constructors President Pam Caddell said that her company had met with representatives of Escambia County Code Enforcement, Escambia County Inspections and the Water Management District following the initial inspection "specifically to discuss pumping of groundwater and the best methods to use."

Those groups signed off on the contractor's plans for a second attempt at pumping out the retention pond.

"Unfortunately, we did not have a representative from DEP at the meeting, because we would have gotten a different response," Caddell's letter said.

The second effort also led to pollution entering Perdido Bay and pumping at the site was shut down again.

In an interview with the News Journal on Thursday, Caddell reiterated what she'd outlined in the letter and said Gulf Atlantic Constructors has no plans to continue pumping water at the site until all parties can come together on a best method for doing so.

"We are going over our different options and looking for guidance to keep anything else from happening," Caddell told the News Journal. "We want to know what's going to work, but unfortunately they (DEP) don't really know what's going to work and what's not going to work."

Caddell said "nothing is going to be done until I know if they go to pump everything is good."

Caddell added, "We haven't done anything since we had to pull back. Our goal is to prevent any sediment from going out into the bay. That's our number one concern and what we're working on now. We're going to do everything we can to protect the bay."