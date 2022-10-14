Read full article on original website
Thousands flock to air show at Edwards AFB
EDWARDS AFB — From Friday through Sunday, more than 100,000 visitors made the trek to Edwards Air Force Base, “The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe,” as the storied base threw open the gates to the public for the first time in 13 years for the Aerospace Valley Air Show.
Ceremony marks 75th anniversary
EDWARDS AFB — Seventy-five years ago, on Oct. 14, 1947, then-Capt. Chuck Yeager piloted the Bell X-1 over then-Muroc Army Air Base, breaking the sound barrier for the first time. The Air Force marked the anniversary of the historic supersonic flight with a ceremony, last Friday, on the 75th...
Teacher enjoys a ride on a Thunderbird
EDWARDS AFB — Shadow Hills Magnet Academy math teacher Matthew Winheim got the ride of a lifetime, Friday, when he joined Maj. Jake “Primo” Impellizzeri of the US Air Force Thunderbirds for a “hometown hero” incentive flight. Winheim first saw the Thunderbirds fly when he...
Old Timers Association’s annual barbecue set
LANCASTER — The 93rd annual Old Timers Barbecue is planned for Oct. 23 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. The doors open at 11 a.m. and the event runs until 4 p.m. Lunch is from noon to 2 p.m. at a cost of $20 for adults and $5 for children; payable by cash or check only.
PSD might switch to by-trustee elections
PALMDALE — Palmdale School District’s Board of Education will consider a proposed resolution, today, to initiate the switch to a by-trustee area election system after Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman sent the District a letter alleging the District’s at-large election system violated the California Voting Rights Act and diluted the influence of Latino voters.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on AV Freeway
PALMDALE — A motorcyclist was killed, Thursday, when he was going too fast for a curve in the the Antelope Valley Freeway, California Highway Patrol officials reported. The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old Lancaster resident whose identity has not yet been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner, was driving a 2009 Yamaha R1 north on the freeway at 5:40 p.m., officials reported.
Thieves try a new approach to get into ATM
One might call the would-be thieves brazen for their method in attempting to get cash from an ATM, over the weekend, in Palmdale. If nothing else, it was certainly an unconventional method they used. A Bank of America ATM, located near the intersection of 50th Street West and R. Lee...
UAV women's volleyball wins five-set thriller
LANCASTER — On paper, the matchup between Pacific Union College and the University of Antelope Valley women’s volleyball teams, couldn’t have been more even. It definitely lived up to the hype, and then some.
Two arrested after Sunday shooting
LANCASTER — Two people were taken into custody, Monday morning, in connection with a shooting that wounded four people during a family argument in Lancaster. The arrests were confirmed by Sgt. J. Moreno of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
