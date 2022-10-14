Read full article on original website
Related
Worry grows for Iran athlete who competed without her hijab
An Iranian competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Reuters
Kuwait crown prince says 'petty' political squabbling must end
KUWAIT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kuwait's crown prince, in a tearful speech at Tuesday's opening of parliament, urged the legislative and executive branches to focus on the country's development and put an end a prolonged feud and "petty matters" that have wasted time and money.
Iran's Bloody Protests Show Regime is Losing Control—U.N. Envoy
"Iran is collapsing," said Javaid Rehman, the U.N.'s special rapporteur on human rights to Iran, as protests continue to rage across Iran..
Putin places nuclear umbrella over annexed Ukraine regions
Regions of Ukraine recently illegally annexed by Russia are under the protection of Moscow’s nuclear arsenal, the Kremlin has claimed.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “all these territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation”, and as such were “protected”.“Their security is provided for at the same level as the rest of Russia’s territory,” he added.Nato is conducting annual nuclear exercises this week and has said it expects Russia to hold its own nuclear drills imminently.Just last month, Vladimir Putin threatened the West as he said Moscow was ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary to defend the “territorial...
The Trump and COVID eras tanked immigration to the US. Reversing that could help ease a recession risk, sky-high inflation, and a labor crisis.
Immigration restrictions put in place by Trump, as well as the pandemic, have led to a labor shortage that's making inflation worse.
Britain summons China charge d'affaires over protest assault
Britain's foreign office on Tuesday summoned the Chinese charge d'affaires in London over footage of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester being assaulted in the grounds of a UK consulate. "The Foreign Secretary has issued a summons to the Chinese charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in London to express... deep concern" over the incident "and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff", a foreign office minister, Jesse Norman, told parliament.
Most Ukrainians support fighting until war is won: survey
An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians support continuing to fight the war against Russia until it is won, according to a new Gallup poll. The poll released Tuesday found 70 percent of Ukrainians support fighting Russia until Ukraine wins the war, while only 26 percent said they support negotiating an end to the war as soon as possible.
Business Insider
Russian strikes wiped out 30% of Ukraine's power stations, part of a playbook to fight its infrastructure instead of its military
Russia is hitting Ukrainian cities' power supply as it compensates for battlefield losses. One mayor said the Kremlin is trying to weaponize the cold.
Reuters
Ethiopian army captures three towns from Tigray forces
NAIROBI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's national army has captured three towns in the northern region of Tigray, where it has been battling regional forces on and off for two years, the government said on Tuesday.
Comments / 0