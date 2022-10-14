ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Kuwait crown prince says 'petty' political squabbling must end

KUWAIT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kuwait's crown prince, in a tearful speech at Tuesday's opening of parliament, urged the legislative and executive branches to focus on the country's development and put an end a prolonged feud and "petty matters" that have wasted time and money.
The Independent

Putin places nuclear umbrella over annexed Ukraine regions

Regions of Ukraine recently illegally annexed by Russia are under the protection of Moscow’s nuclear arsenal, the Kremlin has claimed.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “all these territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation”, and as such were “protected”.“Their security is provided for at the same level as the rest of Russia’s territory,” he added.Nato is conducting annual nuclear exercises this week and has said it expects Russia to hold its own nuclear drills imminently.Just last month, Vladimir Putin threatened the West as he said Moscow was ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary to defend the “territorial...
AFP

Britain summons China charge d'affaires over protest assault

Britain's foreign office on Tuesday summoned the Chinese charge d'affaires in London over footage of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester being assaulted in the grounds of a UK consulate. "The Foreign Secretary has issued a summons to the Chinese charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in London to express... deep concern" over the incident "and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff", a foreign office minister, Jesse Norman, told parliament.
The Hill

Most Ukrainians support fighting until war is won: survey

An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians support continuing to fight the war against Russia until it is won, according to a new Gallup poll. The poll released Tuesday found 70 percent of Ukrainians support fighting Russia until Ukraine wins the war, while only 26 percent said they support negotiating an end to the war as soon as possible.
Reuters

Ethiopian army captures three towns from Tigray forces

NAIROBI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's national army has captured three towns in the northern region of Tigray, where it has been battling regional forces on and off for two years, the government said on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy