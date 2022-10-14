Read full article on original website
No. 6 Alabama struggling to get out of its own way
Alabama is still ranked No. 1 — but in penalties. A now sixth-ranked Crimson Tide team that can hold its own with any college team in talent and has a seven-time national champion coach on the sideline hasn't been able to get out of its own way at times.
A Quiet Concern on Alabama’s Defense has Grown Louder After Loss at Tennessee
Through the first few games of the 2022 college football season, questions regarding the lack of explosive plays for Alabama's offense seemed to be an oft-discussed topic of conversation. Now, at just over the halfway point the season, it's the Crimson Tide's defense that's getting the most scrutiny. Last Saturday...
Alabama Soccer: The Road Warriors
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In terms of RPI, Alabama soccer has reached the mountaintop. The Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 ranking after defeating the defending Southeastern Conference Champion Arkansas Razorbacks 2-1 on Sunday. Coach Wes Hart and company are impressive in many different facets during the historic season, but...
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Fallout from rare Alabama loss
Alabama loses so infrequently it seems to shift the shape of the season when it happens. The Crimson Tide took an L on Saturday at Tennessee that pushed the Volunteers to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Vols received 15 first-place votes, the most they have gotten since 1999.
