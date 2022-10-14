School Lunch Menus

Hibbing Schools

Oct. 17-21

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, steamed mixed veggies, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, fruit snacks

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

Chisholm Schools

Oct. 17-21

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, fruit snacks

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools

Oct. 17-21

Monday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, fruit snacks

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

If you would like your school’s lunch menu printed in the Mesabi Tribune, please send monthly menu to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.