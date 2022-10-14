ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

AEOA Senior Dining

 4 days ago

AEOA Hibbing LEE Center menu

Oct. 17-21

Monday: Tator Tot hotdish, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Roast turkey dinner, favorite cake

Wednesday: Sloppy joe w/bun, coleslaw, potato chunks, whipped Jello

Thursday: Egg and sausage muffin, juice and yogurt

Friday: Chicken noodle soup w/egg salad sandwich, fruit

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4.50 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $8.00.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

Other AEOA Senior Dining locations include Virginia Grandma's and Eveleth IGA.

For more information call 218-735-6899.

To volunteer as a driver for the Meals on Wheels Program, call Site Manager Mary Frances Krak at 218-262-4784.

Virginia, MN
