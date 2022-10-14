Read full article on original website
Passaic County Man Convicted Of $80,000 Back-To-Back Bank Robberies
A Passaic County man was convicted by a federal jury of robbing two area banks just weeks apart. Jurors found Jose Soto, 52, of Passaic guilty of robbing a PNC branch in Passaic of $35,000 and a Valley National Bank in Little Falls of $45,000 following a six-day trial in U.S. District Court in Newark.
NJ law enforcement departments looking for new recruits. Here’s what it takes to become a police officer.
A number of New Jersey law enforcement departments are looking for new recruits, and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office is one of them. News 12’s Lauren Due went to a situational training and response simulator facility in Freehold to see what it takes to become a police officer. “In...
250 Fentanyl Pills, Loaded Gun Found In Disabled Pickup Near Notorious Route 287/17 Flyover
An out-of-state driver whose pickup truck ran out of gas on a notorious stretch of highway at the New Jersey/New York border in Mahwah was carrying 250 fentanyl pills and a loaded gun, authorities said. Officer Michael Silano immediately picked up on inconsistencies in the driver’s story after finding the...
Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say
Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
NJ communities joining a campaign to stamp out hate
An anti-hate program that was launched earlier this year in Monmouth County is expanding to other parts of New Jersey. The Safe Place Initiative, which began in Seattle in 2015 has spread across the country and is now taking hold in parts of Monmouth, Middlesex, Morris and Union counties as well.
Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting
A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
Man exposed himself to young girl at N.J. school, prosecutor says
A man who exposed himself to a young girl at a Somerset County school earlier this month has been arrested, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened during an “extracurricular function” at an unidentified Montgomery Township school on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman. School was not in session at the time.
SWAT team surrounds N.J. home after man barricades himself in basement
A 30-year-old Bergen County man faces several charges after police responding to a call for help at a home said he barricaded himself in the basement, requiring a response from the county’s SWAT team. Teaneck police said officers responded about 9:18 a.m. Friday after receiving 911 call for help...
NJ Man, 19, Charged With Assaulting Cop at Fatal Wildwood Car Rally
WILDWOOD — A 19-year-old is the fourth person facing charges in connection to a fatal, unsanctioned car rally last month. Joshua Bocchino, of Long Branch, was arrested at his home on West End Avenue on Thursday, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities said a large number...
Massive fire destroys $1.5 million N.J. house
A massive fire tore through a home in Bergen County on Sunday, destroying the structure as firefighters worked for more than two hours to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported in the 5-alarm blaze, which began about 4:30 p.m. in the home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River, authorities said.
Let the MVC come to you: NJ agency-on-wheels comes to Union County
ROSELLE PARK — If you live in the borough and need to get to the MVC, don’t go to the agency. Let the agency come to you. Roselle Park will close out its MVC “Agency on Wheels” events for 2022 with its final event of the year on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
NJ Man Convicted of 2 Armed Bank Robberies, Potentially Faces Life in Prison
Federal authorities say a man from Passaic County has been convicted by a jury for his role as the gunman in two armed bank robberies in 2020. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 52-year-old Jose Soto of Passaic was convicted of two bank robberies, conspiracy to commit bank robbery, and brandishing a firearm during those robberies.
More NJ restaurants charging credit card fees (Opinion)
I've mentioned it in previous posts that soon family-owned, mom-and-pop restaurants may be squeezed into extinction within a generation. The pressures and expenses are enormous. With inflation raising product and labor costs, some restaurants have resorted to passing on those credit card processing fees to their customers. It is legal,...
Multiple New Jersey schools swatted with hoax active shooter calls
At least eight districts across New Jersey were put into lockdown on Friday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police departments in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold, Hamilton, Hardyston, Jackson, Newark and Jackson received calls that there were shooting incidents at schools in those towns. The schools were placed on lockdowns and shelters in place. The calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes. No shootings occurred.
Credit Suisse, N.J. Attorney General reach $495 million settlement in securities fraud lawsuit
Credit Suisse will pay $495 million to settle a nine-year-old lawsuit alleging that they engaged in fraudulent and deceptive practices during the sale of mortgage-backed securities, ending the biggest and most complex civil lawsuit in New Jersey history and providing the Murphy administration with a major victory. The New Jersey...
New concealed-carry gun limits for NJ advance, despite concerns
TRENTON – Despite concerns about whether the bill will hold up in court, an Assembly panel advanced legislation Monday that would create new rules limiting the concealed carrying of guns, after a Supreme Court decision wiped out the rationale that has made carry permits scarce in New Jersey. The...
NJ pandemic gym owner must use ignition device after DWI charge dropped
Former gym owner and congressional candidate Ian Smith has had drunk driving charges dropped but must install a breath ignition interlock device on his vehicle for nine months. Smith was charged in the early hours of March 27 after driving on Route 130 in Cinnaminson. Officers said he failed a...
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
NYPD proposes to change rules for receiving firearms license
The NYPD announced their proposal on Friday to change the rules in order to receive a firearms license. This comes after the Supreme Court struck down part of New York’s concealed carry law in June.
2 brothers from Staten Island charged in ‘pig butchering’ scam that bilked investors of $18 million, say feds
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Islanders masterminded a multimillion-dollar investment fraud and money-laundering scheme, called a “pig-butchering” scam because it bled over 200 victims dry, federal prosecutors allege. Brothers Jin Hua Zhang, 35; and Jin Fu Zhang, 39, are among 11 defendants charged in the $18...
