5 things to know for Oct. 17: Hearing aids, Ukraine, January 6, Immigration, Nigeria
‘Tis the season for overpriced costumes and confiscating unwrapped candy. Halloween is right around the corner and several cities may boast about being the spookiest place in the US — but only three cities have the haunting histories to truly earn the title. Here’s what else you need to...
5 things to know for October 18: Student loans, Russia, Trump, Grocery stores, SpaceX
One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. Florida’s lottery secretary called the win “slightly more meaningful than others” as many residents in the region are undergoing expensive restoration efforts in the wake of the storm.
Elon Musk says SpaceX has withdrawn request for Pentagon to fund Starlink in Ukraine
SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Monday afternoon that the funding request the company had made to the Pentagon to start picking up the bill for satellite internet services for Ukraine has been withdrawn. Musk’s announcement on Twitter followed an exclusive CNN report that SpaceX made a request to the Pentagon...
As Democrats try to hold on in November, it’s Pete Buttigieg who’s in demand on the campaign trail
A selfie crowd formed around Pete Buttigieg as he stood in line for coffee at the airport in Washington. One woman said she wasn’t going to stop because she wasn’t sure it was him. “It’s me,” the Transportation secretary replied. An older man explained to...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In a statement to...
Russian strikes wiped out 30% of Ukraine's power stations, part of a playbook to fight its infrastructure instead of its military
Russia is hitting Ukrainian cities' power supply as it compensates for battlefield losses. One mayor said the Kremlin is trying to weaponize the cold.
Iran faces dilemma as children join protests in ‘unprecedented’ phenomenon
Earlier this year, Iran flaunted a new patriotic song targeting school children around the country. Titled “Salute, Commander,” the song was a tribute to Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Imam Mahdi, a descendant of Prophet Mohammed who Shiite Muslims believe went into hiding in the 10th century and will reappear one day to end injustice.
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump’s regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and — if they followed usual practice — Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It’s a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point in his presidency,...
Arizona Attorney General’s office asks for federal investigation of conservative nonprofit True the Vote
The Arizona Attorney General’s office has asked for a federal investigation related to potential violations of the Internal Revenue Code by the conservative nonprofit True the Vote, which claims to be trying to expose voter fraud. An investigator in Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office, Reginald Grigsby, said in...
How a McConnell-linked group is closing the ad spending gap with Democrats in key Senate races
After being outspent by Democrats all summer, supporters of Republican candidates in the 10 most competitive Senate races have dumped more than $365 million on TV and digital ads since the beginning of September to catch up. That financial gap is being filled by the Senate Leadership Fund, a super...
Four takeaways from the Georgia governor’s debate
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred over health care, crime and punishment, and voting rights in a Monday debate as they made their closing arguments to voters in a reprise of their fiercely contested 2018 race for the same job. The stakes for this night were arguably...
Russia launches ‘kamikaze’ drone attack on Kyiv, killing 4 and hitting civilian infrastructure
Ukrainian officials said at least four people were killed when Russia launched a barrage of Iranian-made “kamikaze” drone attacks in Kyiv on Monday, setting off warning sirens across the capital. Four people were injured in the attacks and 19 people trapped under the destruction have been rescued, according...
Iran's Bloody Protests Show Regime is Losing Control—U.N. Envoy
"Iran is collapsing," said Javaid Rehman, the U.N.'s special rapporteur on human rights to Iran, as protests continue to rage across Iran..
Ron Johnson’s campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for ‘recount consulting,’ per FEC records
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson‘s Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump‘s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for “legal consulting,” including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
13 killed as military jet crashes into apartments in western Russia, state media reports
At least 13 people have died after a Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk during a training flight Monday, according to Russian state media and authorities. The incident was due to one of the engines catching fire, reported state-run news agency...
Europe Calls US EV Tax Credit Rules ‘Discrimination,’ Seeks Workaround
VolkswagenThe disagreement comes down to the fact that U.S.-built EVs get a domestic tax credit, but foreign-built ones do not.
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation’s mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
From protester to fighter: Fleeing Iran’s brutal crackdown to take up arms over the border
By Tamara Qiblawi, Nima Elbagir, Barbara Arvanitidis, Alex Platt, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Celine Alkhaldi and Muhammad Jambaz, CNN. A teenage dissident trailed behind a group of smugglers in the borderlands of western Iran. For three days, Rezan trekked a rocky mountain range and walked through minefields along a winding path forged by seasoned smugglers to circumnavigate the country’s heavily armed Revolutionary Guards. It was a trip too dangerous for respite of much more than a few stolen moments at a time.
Fact check: How Democratic ads mislead on four GOP candidates’ abortion stances
Democrats have spent weeks attacking Republican midterm candidates with television ads about abortion. Some of the ads have been misleading. Many of the Democratic ads accurately describe their Republican targets’ strict anti-abortion positions. But some others employ slippery phrasing and the power of insinuation to promote the impression that certain Republican candidates have taken more aggressive anti-abortion stands than these candidates actually have.
