Raleigh, NC

Idaho8.com

5 things to know for October 18: Student loans, Russia, Trump, Grocery stores, SpaceX

One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. Florida’s lottery secretary called the win “slightly more meaningful than others” as many residents in the region are undergoing expensive restoration efforts in the wake of the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho8.com

Elon Musk says SpaceX has withdrawn request for Pentagon to fund Starlink in Ukraine

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Monday afternoon that the funding request the company had made to the Pentagon to start picking up the bill for satellite internet services for Ukraine has been withdrawn. Musk’s announcement on Twitter followed an exclusive CNN report that SpaceX made a request to the Pentagon...
Idaho8.com

Iran faces dilemma as children join protests in ‘unprecedented’ phenomenon

Earlier this year, Iran flaunted a new patriotic song targeting school children around the country. Titled “Salute, Commander,” the song was a tribute to Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Imam Mahdi, a descendant of Prophet Mohammed who Shiite Muslims believe went into hiding in the 10th century and will reappear one day to end injustice.
Idaho8.com

Four takeaways from the Georgia governor’s debate

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred over health care, crime and punishment, and voting rights in a Monday debate as they made their closing arguments to voters in a reprise of their fiercely contested 2018 race for the same job. The stakes for this night were arguably...
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho8.com

Ron Johnson’s campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for ‘recount consulting,’ per FEC records

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson‘s Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump‘s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for “legal consulting,” including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
WISCONSIN STATE
Idaho8.com

Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation’s mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
Idaho8.com

From protester to fighter: Fleeing Iran’s brutal crackdown to take up arms over the border

By Tamara Qiblawi, Nima Elbagir, Barbara Arvanitidis, Alex Platt, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Celine Alkhaldi and Muhammad Jambaz, CNN. A teenage dissident trailed behind a group of smugglers in the borderlands of western Iran. For three days, Rezan trekked a rocky mountain range and walked through minefields along a winding path forged by seasoned smugglers to circumnavigate the country’s heavily armed Revolutionary Guards. It was a trip too dangerous for respite of much more than a few stolen moments at a time.
Idaho8.com

Fact check: How Democratic ads mislead on four GOP candidates’ abortion stances

Democrats have spent weeks attacking Republican midterm candidates with television ads about abortion. Some of the ads have been misleading. Many of the Democratic ads accurately describe their Republican targets’ strict anti-abortion positions. But some others employ slippery phrasing and the power of insinuation to promote the impression that certain Republican candidates have taken more aggressive anti-abortion stands than these candidates actually have.
ILLINOIS STATE

