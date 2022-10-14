Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in San Diego - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main ChickDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Mexican Food and Margarita Spot in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margarita's Kitchen and CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
3 Haunted Hotels in San DiegoHotMamaTravelSan Diego, CA
Related
‘I’m screwed’: Thousands in San Diego face eviction after county promised relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Why a Successful Homeless Housing Project Disappeared
In 2010, nonprofit leaders launched a program to house the most expensive homeless San Diegans. These were individuals constantly racking up ER hospital visits, ambulance trips, hospital stays and calls to police. Project 25 set out to identify the 25 most vulnerable and frequent users of public services, house them...
Voiceof San Diego
Project 25: The Pilot Project Aimed at San Diego’s Most Difficult Homeless Cases Showed Promise, Then Died.
This story is part of our “What ever happened to …” series. These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. Read more stories in our series here. Rooster was Project 25’s last new client. The Vietnam War veteran was...
KPBS
LGBTQ businesses, nonprofits fight proposed historic district in Hillcrest
San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood is debating whether to create an LGBTQ historical district. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says some gay business and nonprofit leaders are against the idea. San Diego LGBTQ businesses and nonprofits are fighting a city proposal to create a LGBTQ historic district in Hillcrest, saying...
KPBS
North County mental health facility will fill regional need
County, city and health leaders picked up shovels Monday to break ground on a new psychiatric health facility at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside. The new psychiatric facility will be a secure, 13,560 square foot, 16-bed inpatient facility at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus. "This is...
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
eastcountymagazine.org
FORUM ON EL CAJON HOMELESSNESS OCTOBER 22
October 14, 2022 (El Cajon) – Supervisor Joel Anderson will host a forum open to the public on El Cajon homelessness on Saturday, October 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Grossmont College. This forum will inform you of the impacts of homelessness in El Cajon and existing, collaborative efforts to address it. In addition, El Cajon’s leadership, including the Mayor, City Councilmembers, City Manager, and Police Chief, have been invited to discuss how the County can help address homelessness in El Cajon.
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
La Jolla planning group considers not seeking city of San Diego recognition in light of reforms
Two former Community Planning Association trustees argue that disadvantages of the new policy 'far outweigh the advantages of city recognition.'
Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage
One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans
The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.
theregistrysocal.com
IHO, C&C Development Break Ground on 89-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD, CA – Affordable housing developer Innovative Housing Opportunities (IHO)— along with development partner C&C Development—breaks ground on Pacific Wind Apartments in Carlsbad, CA. Located in the seaside city’s historic Barrio neighborhood just a short distance from the coast, the project has been 10 years in the making and is the result of careful planning, knowledgeable leadership, and creative partnership.
NBC San Diego
Family Raising Money to Bury Man Killed While Changing Tire Along I-805
For the last six years Ever Peraza, 31, called San Diego home. He lived with his ex-wife Yajaira Nuñez and was working towards his goals of providing for his family in El Salvador and one day starting a family of his own. "He looked forward to being a dad...
imperialbeachnewsca.com
Ordinance Approved To Protect Residents Of Mobile Homes And RV Parks In The City
An urgency ordinance enacting a moratorium on evictions, rent increases above three percent and anti-harassment protection for tenants of RV parks and mobile parks was approved by the council during the meeting on October 5. The council asked staff to draft this urgency ordinance at the last council meeting due to the situation at Miramar Mobile Home and RV Park. Residents have spoken to council regarding the many issues facing them since the change of ownership which include a sewer fixed with garbage bags and tape, a mandatory six-month move out, rent increases, evictions, and harassment. The council has discussed the problems over a number of meetings and, worried that residents could become homeless, has taken action.
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
Water main break creates sinkhole, mud flow
A water main break was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday under the 1000 block of Morena Boulevard, according to San Diego officials.
Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook
Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
What do La Nina conditions mean for precipitation in San Diego and California?
SAN DIEGO — As of October 1st, the rain calendar was reset and we are officially in the rainy season now through April. But La Nina is still in place for the third year in a row with its cooler sea surface temperatures, something that rarely happens. While we...
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
sdvoice.info
Project New Village Launches People’s Produce Mobile Farmers Market Truck
Weekly markets every Thurs., Fri., and Sun. in Lemon Grove. Each year more than 38 million people in America including 12 million children are food insecure according to the USDA. To help alleviate food insecurity in the neighborhoods of greater Southeastern San Diego, Project New Village is excited to announce the launch of People’s Produce Mobile Farmers Market (MFM), a solar powered refrigerated truck that will bring fresh, locally sourced produce to a host of sites throughout Greater Southeastern San Diego. As part of their Good Food District initiative, Project New Village envisions the MFM program will help connect communities to healthy food at accessible locations while contributing to the neighborhood food system.
Voice of San Diego
San Diego, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT
Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/
Comments / 1