San Diego, CA

Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Why a Successful Homeless Housing Project Disappeared

In 2010, nonprofit leaders launched a program to house the most expensive homeless San Diegans. These were individuals constantly racking up ER hospital visits, ambulance trips, hospital stays and calls to police. Project 25 set out to identify the 25 most vulnerable and frequent users of public services, house them...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

LGBTQ businesses, nonprofits fight proposed historic district in Hillcrest

San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood is debating whether to create an LGBTQ historical district. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says some gay business and nonprofit leaders are against the idea. San Diego LGBTQ businesses and nonprofits are fighting a city proposal to create a LGBTQ historic district in Hillcrest, saying...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

North County mental health facility will fill regional need

County, city and health leaders picked up shovels Monday to break ground on a new psychiatric health facility at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside. The new psychiatric facility will be a secure, 13,560 square foot, 16-bed inpatient facility at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus. "This is...
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

FORUM ON EL CAJON HOMELESSNESS OCTOBER 22

October 14, 2022 (El Cajon) – Supervisor Joel Anderson will host a forum open to the public on El Cajon homelessness on Saturday, October 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Grossmont College. This forum will inform you of the impacts of homelessness in El Cajon and existing, collaborative efforts to address it. In addition, El Cajon’s leadership, including the Mayor, City Councilmembers, City Manager, and Police Chief, have been invited to discuss how the County can help address homelessness in El Cajon.
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage

One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

IHO, C&C Development Break Ground on 89-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, CA – Affordable housing developer Innovative Housing Opportunities (IHO)— along with development partner C&C Development—breaks ground on Pacific Wind Apartments in Carlsbad, CA. Located in the seaside city’s historic Barrio neighborhood just a short distance from the coast, the project has been 10 years in the making and is the result of careful planning, knowledgeable leadership, and creative partnership.
CARLSBAD, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

Ordinance Approved To Protect Residents Of Mobile Homes And RV Parks In The City

An urgency ordinance enacting a moratorium on evictions, rent increases above three percent and anti-harassment protection for tenants of RV parks and mobile parks was approved by the council during the meeting on October 5. The council asked staff to draft this urgency ordinance at the last council meeting due to the situation at Miramar Mobile Home and RV Park. Residents have spoken to council regarding the many issues facing them since the change of ownership which include a sewer fixed with garbage bags and tape, a mandatory six-month move out, rent increases, evictions, and harassment. The council has discussed the problems over a number of meetings and, worried that residents could become homeless, has taken action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook

Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
sdvoice.info

Project New Village Launches People’s Produce Mobile Farmers Market Truck

Weekly markets every Thurs., Fri., and Sun. in Lemon Grove. Each year more than 38 million people in America including 12 million children are food insecure according to the USDA. To help alleviate food insecurity in the neighborhoods of greater Southeastern San Diego, Project New Village is excited to announce the launch of People’s Produce Mobile Farmers Market (MFM), a solar powered refrigerated truck that will bring fresh, locally sourced produce to a host of sites throughout Greater Southeastern San Diego. As part of their Good Food District initiative, Project New Village envisions the MFM program will help connect communities to healthy food at accessible locations while contributing to the neighborhood food system.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Community Policy