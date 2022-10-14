ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SNL's Jan. 6 committee cold open takes on Pelosi call and Trump subpoena

Saturday Night Live opened the third episode of its new season spoofing this week's Jan. 6 select committee hearing. Cast members portraying prominent lawmakers on the committee took turns blaming former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and mocking the investigation before poking fun at footage released by the panel this week of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) coordinating with Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to restore order.
Donna Brazile confronts Chris Christie over Jan. 6 panel 'credibility'

Things got heated as former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile challenged Chris Christie when he insisted the Jan. 6 committee has a "credibility problem" during a panel discussion on ABC. Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey who recently revealed that he is considering a 2024 presidential bid,...
Obama is right: Democrats' anti-Trump fixation is killing them

Former President Barack Obama recently pointed out that Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot with their obsession with Donald Trump and the various legal questions surrounding him. They have deluded themselves, as a party, into believing that the rest of the world is as obsessed as they are with Trump, whatever legal battles he faces, and the Jan. 6 committee. In reality, nobody cares about any of this stuff. At all.
Senate majority up for grabs after months of GOP holding the advantage

Vice President Kamala Harris may be spending more time on Capitol Hill. President Joe Biden's understudy, as president of the Senate, has already cast 26 tiebreaking votes for Democrats since the ticket took office on Jan. 20, 2021. That's due to the 50-50 Senate split between the parties. And with tightening Senate races, it's possible the Senate in the 118th Congress will again be split evenly.
John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Get over Trump: Obama takes aim at Democrats over Trump obsession

Former President Barack Obama cautioned Democrats against campaigning with a heavy focus on former President Donald Trump, suggesting candidates instead focus on issues important to voters. The 44th commander in chief made the comments while appearing on Pod Save America, a podcast hosted by his former White House aides, while...
The media dismissed Hunter Biden — while turning my life upside down

On Friday, former CNN boss Jeff Zucker was confronted by CNN host Michael Smerconish over media bias. Smerconish challenged Zucker for not covering the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden's laptop . Zucker and Smerconish were also joined by Phil Griffin, the former head of MSNBC. Zucker said this: "Well, I mean,...
WATCH: Kari Lake spars with CNN anchor over election integrity

Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake sparred with CNN anchor Dana Bash over election integrity during an interview on Sunday. Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and reportedly has Democrats spooked, said she would accept the results of the upcoming election on Nov. 8 if she won and refused to answer Bash's prodding about her reaction if she lost, stressing that she would be the victor. The two also accused each other of harping on the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has still refused to concede.
Biden wields Inflation Reduction Act against GOP as inflation rages on his watch

The Inflation Reduction Act is now at the center of the White House’s messaging on inflation ahead of the midterm elections despite an uncertain time frame over when or if it might start reducing inflation. President Joe Biden has used Republican calls to repeal the Democratic spending bill to...
Katie Hobbs struggles to hide from Arizona debate

Arizona gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who currently serves as the state's secretary of state, has gone to extraordinary lengths to dodge a public debate with her Republican opponent, Trump-backed former news anchor Kari Lake . Indeed, Hobbs's repeated efforts to avoid a debate have drawn so much attention that they’ve become an issue of their own.
WATCH: Bill Maher goes on crude rant against 'idiot' Herschel Walker

Liberal talk show host Bill Maher took aim at Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker during his show on Friday night. Maher made fun of Walker for his previous stances, from human evolution to abortion, all while he reportedly neglected his own children between several women. The host claimed he could make "a long string of jokes about how unfit for office Walker is" during his Friday airing of Real Time with Bill Maher.
Where's the outrage over Biden's quid pro quo?

The term "quid pro quo" was at the center of the obsessive attempt to unseat then-President Donald Trump during the first impeachment saga. The assertion was that Trump was pressuring the Ukrainian government into investigating the Biden family's business dealings, leveraging a $400 million military aid package in return. Critics argued that Trump was leveraging national power and foreign policy for his own personal political benefit. Trump was essentially impeached for offering something in return for something else. Indeed, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) pushed for impeachment based on one phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , describing it as a "shakedown."
Five events to watch on a busy campaign night

Monday is a busy night for campaigns across the country with the midterm elections just over three weeks away. There are four major debates tonight, in Ohio, Georgia, Iowa, and Utah, as well as a rally in Virginia for Republican Yesli Vega that will be headlined by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The campaign season is reaching fever pitch as control of Congress hangs in the balance and candidates in dozens of states vie for the governor's mansion.
Evan McMullin confirms he won’t do any committee work if elected to Senate

In addition to refusing to take a position on abortion, failed presidential candidate Evan McMullin confirmed to Meet the Press this Sunday that he will not caucus with either party if he is elected this November. He would thus deny the people of Utah representation on Senate committees. “If you...
Senate Republican candidate vows to 'actively campaign against' Trump

Joe O’Dea, the Republican challenging Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) in this year's midterm elections, pledged to "actively campaign against" former President Donald Trump. An interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash on Sunday turned to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, which O'Dea called a "black eye" for the country, and he called for accountability, as well as getting the country to move forward. Though he did not directly address Bash's question about whether what happened on Jan. 6 should "disqualify" Trump from being president again, O'Dea certainly isn't in Trump's corner.
