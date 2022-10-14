Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
SNL's Jan. 6 committee cold open takes on Pelosi call and Trump subpoena
Saturday Night Live opened the third episode of its new season spoofing this week's Jan. 6 select committee hearing. Cast members portraying prominent lawmakers on the committee took turns blaming former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and mocking the investigation before poking fun at footage released by the panel this week of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) coordinating with Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to restore order.
Washington Examiner
Donna Brazile confronts Chris Christie over Jan. 6 panel 'credibility'
Things got heated as former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile challenged Chris Christie when he insisted the Jan. 6 committee has a "credibility problem" during a panel discussion on ABC. Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey who recently revealed that he is considering a 2024 presidential bid,...
Washington Examiner
Obama is right: Democrats' anti-Trump fixation is killing them
Former President Barack Obama recently pointed out that Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot with their obsession with Donald Trump and the various legal questions surrounding him. They have deluded themselves, as a party, into believing that the rest of the world is as obsessed as they are with Trump, whatever legal battles he faces, and the Jan. 6 committee. In reality, nobody cares about any of this stuff. At all.
Washington Examiner
Senate majority up for grabs after months of GOP holding the advantage
Vice President Kamala Harris may be spending more time on Capitol Hill. President Joe Biden's understudy, as president of the Senate, has already cast 26 tiebreaking votes for Democrats since the ticket took office on Jan. 20, 2021. That's due to the 50-50 Senate split between the parties. And with tightening Senate races, it's possible the Senate in the 118th Congress will again be split evenly.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Joe Biden puts hand on teenage girl's shoulder, offers her dating advice
President Joe Biden gave a teenage girl some dating advice while on a visit to California on Friday. Biden was in the Golden State to campaign for Democrats in the lead-up to the midterm elections. He swung by Irvine, California, where he also discussed inflation and took aim at high drug prices.
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband
The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Washington Examiner
Democrats urge retribution as Biden 'humiliated' by Saudi-led oil cut
A decision by Gulf energy producers to cut oil output in the lead-up to the midterm elections has placed the White House at the center of a public spat with Saudi Arabia, leaving President Joe Biden “humiliated” after his outreach to the kingdom this summer. The move has...
Washington Examiner
Get over Trump: Obama takes aim at Democrats over Trump obsession
Former President Barack Obama cautioned Democrats against campaigning with a heavy focus on former President Donald Trump, suggesting candidates instead focus on issues important to voters. The 44th commander in chief made the comments while appearing on Pod Save America, a podcast hosted by his former White House aides, while...
Washington Examiner
The media dismissed Hunter Biden — while turning my life upside down
On Friday, former CNN boss Jeff Zucker was confronted by CNN host Michael Smerconish over media bias. Smerconish challenged Zucker for not covering the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden's laptop . Zucker and Smerconish were also joined by Phil Griffin, the former head of MSNBC. Zucker said this: "Well, I mean,...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kari Lake spars with CNN anchor over election integrity
Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake sparred with CNN anchor Dana Bash over election integrity during an interview on Sunday. Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and reportedly has Democrats spooked, said she would accept the results of the upcoming election on Nov. 8 if she won and refused to answer Bash's prodding about her reaction if she lost, stressing that she would be the victor. The two also accused each other of harping on the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has still refused to concede.
Washington Examiner
Biden wields Inflation Reduction Act against GOP as inflation rages on his watch
The Inflation Reduction Act is now at the center of the White House’s messaging on inflation ahead of the midterm elections despite an uncertain time frame over when or if it might start reducing inflation. President Joe Biden has used Republican calls to repeal the Democratic spending bill to...
Washington Examiner
FBI has 'voluminous evidence' of Hunter Biden's 'potential criminal conduct': Whistleblowers
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI is in possession of “voluminous evidence” of “potential criminal conduct” by President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden related to his overseas business dealings with China and Ukraine, according to new whistleblower disclosures. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who previously released whistleblower...
Washington Examiner
Katie Hobbs struggles to hide from Arizona debate
Arizona gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who currently serves as the state's secretary of state, has gone to extraordinary lengths to dodge a public debate with her Republican opponent, Trump-backed former news anchor Kari Lake . Indeed, Hobbs's repeated efforts to avoid a debate have drawn so much attention that they’ve become an issue of their own.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Bill Maher goes on crude rant against 'idiot' Herschel Walker
Liberal talk show host Bill Maher took aim at Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker during his show on Friday night. Maher made fun of Walker for his previous stances, from human evolution to abortion, all while he reportedly neglected his own children between several women. The host claimed he could make "a long string of jokes about how unfit for office Walker is" during his Friday airing of Real Time with Bill Maher.
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democratic challenger spar over Jan. 6 at raucous debate
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) sparred with Democratic opponent Marcus Flowers over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and transgender children in a short but raucous debate Sunday evening. The candidates running to represent Georgia's 14th Congressional District participated in a 25-minute televised debate, in which they often talked over each...
Washington Examiner
Where's the outrage over Biden's quid pro quo?
The term "quid pro quo" was at the center of the obsessive attempt to unseat then-President Donald Trump during the first impeachment saga. The assertion was that Trump was pressuring the Ukrainian government into investigating the Biden family's business dealings, leveraging a $400 million military aid package in return. Critics argued that Trump was leveraging national power and foreign policy for his own personal political benefit. Trump was essentially impeached for offering something in return for something else. Indeed, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) pushed for impeachment based on one phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , describing it as a "shakedown."
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: It's Biden’s communications, not his policies, failing him
This week’s Liberal Media Scream features a line from a Biden supporter that, frankly, both sides roll out when they are failing miserably: It’s not the president’s policies that are a disaster but how his team is communicating them that are. Maria Teresa Kumar, president of Voto...
Washington Examiner
Five events to watch on a busy campaign night
Monday is a busy night for campaigns across the country with the midterm elections just over three weeks away. There are four major debates tonight, in Ohio, Georgia, Iowa, and Utah, as well as a rally in Virginia for Republican Yesli Vega that will be headlined by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The campaign season is reaching fever pitch as control of Congress hangs in the balance and candidates in dozens of states vie for the governor's mansion.
Washington Examiner
Evan McMullin confirms he won’t do any committee work if elected to Senate
In addition to refusing to take a position on abortion, failed presidential candidate Evan McMullin confirmed to Meet the Press this Sunday that he will not caucus with either party if he is elected this November. He would thus deny the people of Utah representation on Senate committees. “If you...
Washington Examiner
Senate Republican candidate vows to 'actively campaign against' Trump
Joe O’Dea, the Republican challenging Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) in this year's midterm elections, pledged to "actively campaign against" former President Donald Trump. An interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash on Sunday turned to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, which O'Dea called a "black eye" for the country, and he called for accountability, as well as getting the country to move forward. Though he did not directly address Bash's question about whether what happened on Jan. 6 should "disqualify" Trump from being president again, O'Dea certainly isn't in Trump's corner.
