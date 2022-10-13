Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0) are favored on the road (-136 moneyline odds to win) against the Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0, +113 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday begins at 4:00 PM ET from Wells Fargo Center on ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-PH. Canucks vs. Flyers Predictions. Canucks vs. Flyers Betting Odds. Canucks...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-0) are heavily favored on the road (-255 moneyline odds to win) against the Montreal Canadiens (1-2-0, +208 moneyline odds). Monday’s contest begins at 7:00 PM ET from Bell Centre on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, RDS, and SN360. Penguins vs. Canadiens Predictions. Penguins vs. Canadiens Betting Odds.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Monday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Washington Capitals (1-2-0, -138 on the moneyline to win) and the Vancouver Canucks (0-2-0, +115 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, and NBCS-DC. Capitals vs. Canucks Predictions. Capitals vs. Canucks Betting Odds. Capitals vs Canucks Betting Information.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh – College Football – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Louisville Cardinals (3-3) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Cardinal Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Cardinals favored by 1 points. The over/under in this outing is 57 points. Louisville vs. Pittsburgh...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Saturday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite New York Islanders (0-1-0, -173 on the moneyline to win) and the Anaheim Ducks (1-0-0, +144 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and MSGSN. Islanders vs. Ducks Predictions. Islanders vs. Ducks Betting Odds. Islanders vs Ducks Betting...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians – MLB – ALDS Game 5 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians take the field for Game 5 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium, at 7:07 PM ET on Monday. The victor clinches the series and earns a spot in the ALCS. The favored Yankees (-152 on the moneyline) host the Guardians (+131). The Yankees...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Boston Bruins (1-0-0) are big home favorites (-343 moneyline odds to win) against the Arizona Coyotes (0-1-0, +269 moneyline odds). Saturday’s contest starts at 7:00 PM ET from TD Garden on ESPN+, BSAZ, and NESN. Bruins vs. Coyotes Predictions. Bruins vs. Coyotes Betting Odds. Bruins vs Coyotes Betting...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Saturday’s NHL schedule features an outing between the heavily favored Florida Panthers (1-0-0, -194 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, +160 moneyline odds) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG-B. Panthers vs. Sabres Predictions. Panthers vs. Sabres Betting Odds. Panthers...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Saturday’s NHL matchup between the San Jose Sharks (0-3-0) and the Chicago Blackhawks (0-2-0) at SAP Center at San Jose sees the Sharks favored at home (-146 moneyline odds to win) against the Blackhawks (+123). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-CHI. Sharks vs....
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Washington Capitals (0-2-0) are -310 on the moneyline to win when they host the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-0), who have +245 odds, on Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, NBCS-DC, and CITY. Capitals vs. Canadiens Predictions. Capitals vs. Canadiens Betting Odds. Capitals vs Canadiens Betting Information.
Comments / 0