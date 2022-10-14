Read full article on original website
Report: Apple will shortly unveil the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) premium tablets
Apple is expected to introduce the new 2022 iPad Pro tablet very soon. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants of the premium slate, codenamed J617 and J620 respectively, are expected to be quietly introduced via a press release. No, Apple is not expected to host and live stream another event similar to the one held last month to unveil the new iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2022), and the Apple Watch Ultra.
Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?
While most of Amazon's killer October Prime Day deals on many of the best phones money can buy are unsurprisingly no longer available (with or without a Prime subscription), one particularly fine pre-holiday offer on one particularly great tablet seems to have gone away and quickly returned. Even better, you...
Amazon is offering its highest iPad 10.2 (2021) discounts just ahead of a new model's launch
Although Apple's next-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have unsurprisingly captured the limelight in anticipation of a reportedly low-key announcement just about guaranteed to happen by the end of this month, a new edition of the company's entry-level tablet is also expected to go official soon, targeting cash-strapped iPad fans no longer content with the internals of last year's "standard" 10.2-incher.
Another leak corroborates existence of Pixel Ultra but says it'll have a 1-inch sensor
The fall Google event came and went without any announcement from the Mountain View giant about the rumored Pixel Ultra but two sources have some more info to share about the company's next high-end device. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski dug through the recently released source code for the Pixel 7 range...
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google's new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro rival the best flagship phones from competitors at a lower price and to make them even more enticing, Google has boosted Samsung Galaxy and iPhone trade-in values. The Pixel 7 duo comes with better camera features than their predecessors, is powered by...
Galaxy S23 spec leak pours cold water on rumored long overdue upgrade
Full specs have leaked out for the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 model, confirming one rumored upgrade, but throwing cold water on another one. From the very beginning of the S23 range leak cycle, it has been apparent that the vanilla Galaxy S23, as well as the S23 Plus, will be very iterative upgrades over their predecessors. Recently leaked case images have corroborated rumors that they will ditch their camera islands for a Galaxy S22 Ultra-like look. Other design elements are expected to largely remain the same.
Excellent 'flash sale' makes the affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G even cheaper than usual
Released more than a year ago at a very reasonable $239.99 price in a US unlocked variant, the mid-range OnePlus Nord N200 5G is about to receive a presumably similarly affordable sequel with a revised design, upgraded charging specs, and pretty much all other specifications kept under wraps for the time being.
These are (many of) the devices T-Mobile plans to update to Android 13... eventually
It's been a little over two months since Google somewhat surprisingly kicked off its stable Android 13 rollout for all (eligible) Pixel devices, and completely unsurprisingly, this latest OS version did not expand to many other phones in the meantime. Of course, the likes of Samsung's premium Galaxy S22, S22+,...
Apple has no short-term iPhone Fold launch plans, iPad Fold instead likely coming in 2024
Traditional smartphones are dead, long live foldables, rollables, and bendables. While the global mobile industry is... not quite there yet, it might soon be if Samsung continues to prioritize the production, distribution, and especially the marketing of its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lineups over the "conventional" Galaxy S series and nearly all other major handset vendors keep following the world champion's example.
Buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro from Visible, port over your number, and you'll receive some goodies
Verizon's Visible unit is an all-digital pre-paid wireless provider. There are no retail stores filled with reps looking to take a bite out of your wallet, and any changes to your account can be made using the Visible mobile app or website. Hey, can you guess which of the big three wireless carriers (Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) Visible uses for its customers? If you have to think about it for more than half a second, re-read the first sentence.
Apple plans to follow Google and offer dock that turns the iPad into a smart display
During the unveiling of the Pixel 7 series earlier this month, Google announced that it will release a Charging Speaker Dock for the Pixel Tablet, which will be released sometime next year. The dock will not only wirelessly charge the tablet, but it will also turn it into a smart display with the ability to control your smart home devices. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is considering something similar for the iPad.
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
If you're looking for the perfect low-cost Android tablet with the most competitive list of features, sharpest possible screen, and most generous storage space available for (well) under 200 bucks ahead of the holidays, you might want to look no further than Lenovo's official US e-store right now. While "perfect"...
Apple admits to SIM bug on iPhone 14 line
Apple is admitting in an internal memo seen by MacRumors that there is a problem with the iPhone 14 series that results in a pop-up message that says, "SIM Not Supported" which is often followed by the freezing of the device. While Apple said that it is investigating the issue, it did rule out the possibility that it is a hardware problem. The company is asking its customers to make sure that they keep their software up to date.
That recently leaked OnePlus 11 Pro super-flagship could be released as the OnePlus 11
Under Oppo's leadership, OnePlus has undeniably become one of the most unpredictable major global smartphone vendors (for better and for worse) in terms of high-end product launches and launch schedules. Following a year with no "vanilla" flagship whatsoever, a Pro model released in China months before the rest of the...
More (visual) evidence that the Galaxy S23 series will have a uniform design language
The Galaxy S23 series is still at least three months away but we know quite a fair bit about Samsung's next flagship phones, thanks to leaks and reports. Today, trusted leaker Ice Universe has posted images of cases designed for the models. Accessory makers are told about specs before products...
What's up dock? Some Pixel 7 series users are having issues with the Pixel Stand
What could be more annoying than buying a new phone and finding out that the main accessory you purchased doesn't work with it? Perhaps banging your head on the opened freezer door for the umpteenth time qualifies, but we digress. It seems that a group of Pixel 7 series owners who already owned the first or second-generation Pixel Stand, or bought the Pixel Stand 2 alongside the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro is having issues making the dock work.
UK carrier Virgin Media O2 announces new technology to stop fraudulent handset orders
UK carrier Virgin Media O2 recently announced that since August, it has been using a new fraud prevention technology, which it expects will prevent more than £6 million worth of fraudulent handset orders every year. The new solution was designed to combat a type of fraud called "Account Takeover,"...
The Dynamic Island: the iPhone 14 Pro's biggest new feature or Apple's latest gimmick
Now that a month has passed after the official launch of the iPhone 14 Pro, it is time for a sober second thought. I have been using the latter as my daily driver for a full month now, and I finally feel comfortable talking about the elephant in the room: the Dynamic Island.
Samsung Galaxy S23 benchmark leak pegs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 a beast
In what may be one of the first cases of leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor benchmarks before Qualcomm announces its full specs list next month, a purported Galaxy S23 has made a cameo on Geekbench, processor core scores in tow. Samsung Galaxy S23 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor...
TSMC delays production of 3nm chips as Samsung Foundry takes process leadership
TSMC and Samsung are currently battling each other for control of process leadership. Right now, Samsung Foundry has started shipping chips produced using the 3nm process node. The smaller the node size, the smaller the transistors being used with that particular component. That allows more transistors to fit inside a chip. And the higher the transistor count, usually the more powerful and energy-efficient a chip is.
