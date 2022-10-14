ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Recap: Guaranty Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Guaranty Bancshares GNTY reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guaranty Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 3.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.88. Revenue was up $4.08 million from the same...
TheStreet

Walgreens Stock Leaps On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2023 Healthcare Sales Target Boost

Walgreens (WBA) posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its healthcare sales target, sending shares in the drugstore chain sharply higher in pre-market trading. Walgreens Boots said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in August, the company's fiscal fourth quarter, came in at 80 cents per share, down...
TheStreet

Bank of America Stock Leaps On Q3 Earnings Beat, Solid Loan Growth

Bank of America (BAC) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Monday, with solid net interest income gains offsetting the impact of big jump in provisions for bad loans. Bank of America said profit for the three months ended in September were tabbed at81 cents per share, down 4.7% from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Pinnacle Financial

Pinnacle Financial PNFP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pinnacle Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87. Pinnacle Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Wells Fargo Q3 Earnings

Wells Fargo WFC reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wells Fargo missed estimated earnings by 22.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $1.09. Revenue was up $671.00 million from the same...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Benzinga

Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
tipranks.com

Buy These 2 Chip Stocks on the Dip, Say Analysts

The semiconductor sector has been under pressure all year, as the economy slows down and consumers’ buying power shrinks. Adding fuel to fire, the Biden Administration announced last week a new set of semiconductor export restrictions to China – and the chip stocks have been falling since. On...
tipranks.com

Seeking Recession-Proof Stocks? Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Amidst stubbornly high inflation, a Federal Reserve shift to rapid interest rate hikes, and lackluster economic growth, the punditry is all but certain that we’re on course for a recession – if it’s not here already.
Benzinga

Bank of America, Charles Schwab And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $23.60 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $31.80 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ

These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

Persistently elevated inflation and soaring interest rates have led many investors to flee equity markets. That's why the S&P 500 index has slumped 25% year to date. But even after this sizable sell-off, the index yields just a paltry 1.8%. The problem with pure income stocks is that they often...
tipranks.com

Here’s Why PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Shares are Trending Higher Today

PerkinElmer shares jumped about 5% in early trading today following the company’s expectations of exceeding its Q3 EPS targets that it guided previously. PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares are trending higher today after the company announced that it expects to beat its previously-guided outlook regarding its upcoming Q3 results to be released on November 2.
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Cano Health Stock is Down 40%

Shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) cratered by roughly 40% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to CVS Health’s (NYSE:CVS) decision to not acquire Cano Health. It seems likely that CVS will be shifting its focus to buybacks instead of acquisitions, which makes sense when considering that...

