Recap: Guaranty Bancshares Q3 Earnings
Guaranty Bancshares GNTY reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guaranty Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 3.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.88. Revenue was up $4.08 million from the same...
Walgreens Stock Leaps On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2023 Healthcare Sales Target Boost
Walgreens (WBA) posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its healthcare sales target, sending shares in the drugstore chain sharply higher in pre-market trading. Walgreens Boots said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in August, the company's fiscal fourth quarter, came in at 80 cents per share, down...
Bank of America Stock Leaps On Q3 Earnings Beat, Solid Loan Growth
Bank of America (BAC) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Monday, with solid net interest income gains offsetting the impact of big jump in provisions for bad loans. Bank of America said profit for the three months ended in September were tabbed at81 cents per share, down 4.7% from the same...
Earnings Outlook For Pinnacle Financial
Pinnacle Financial PNFP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pinnacle Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87. Pinnacle Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Wells Fargo Q3 Earnings
Wells Fargo WFC reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wells Fargo missed estimated earnings by 22.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $1.09. Revenue was up $671.00 million from the same...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
2 Stocks That Turned $5,000 Into $5 Million (or More)
A simple buy-and-hold strategy can turn you into a millionaire.
Wells Fargo Stock Higher Despite Q3 Profit Earnings On 'Fake Account' Litigation Hit
Wells Fargo (WFC) posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Friday as it set aside nearly $800 million in credit reserves, but a big jump in net interest income helped boost the lender's overall revenues firmly past Street forecasts, sending shares higher in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo said earnings for the three...
BofA sees a silver lining for the stock market's 25% plunge this year: Valuations have been reset, and US investors should be able to avoid a 'lost decade'
The silver lining to this year's 25% decline in the stock market is that there is less risk of a "lost decade" going forward, according to Bank of America. The bank's long-term valuation model points to annualized gains of 6% over the next decade. But the stock market isn't out...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Climb. Is It Time To Buy Bank Stocks Now?
Bank stocks C, WFC and JPM are all up after earnings, pointing to strength in the beaten-down sector.
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Buy These 2 Chip Stocks on the Dip, Say Analysts
The semiconductor sector has been under pressure all year, as the economy slows down and consumers’ buying power shrinks. Adding fuel to fire, the Biden Administration announced last week a new set of semiconductor export restrictions to China – and the chip stocks have been falling since. On...
Seeking Recession-Proof Stocks? Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like
Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Amidst stubbornly high inflation, a Federal Reserve shift to rapid interest rate hikes, and lackluster economic growth, the punditry is all but certain that we’re on course for a recession – if it’s not here already.
Bank of America, Charles Schwab And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $23.60 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $31.80 in after-hours trading.
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
Persistently elevated inflation and soaring interest rates have led many investors to flee equity markets. That's why the S&P 500 index has slumped 25% year to date. But even after this sizable sell-off, the index yields just a paltry 1.8%. The problem with pure income stocks is that they often...
Here’s Why PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Shares are Trending Higher Today
PerkinElmer shares jumped about 5% in early trading today following the company’s expectations of exceeding its Q3 EPS targets that it guided previously. PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares are trending higher today after the company announced that it expects to beat its previously-guided outlook regarding its upcoming Q3 results to be released on November 2.
Here’s Why Cano Health Stock is Down 40%
Shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) cratered by roughly 40% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to CVS Health’s (NYSE:CVS) decision to not acquire Cano Health. It seems likely that CVS will be shifting its focus to buybacks instead of acquisitions, which makes sense when considering that...
