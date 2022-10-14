Birdkeepers in parts of England will be legally required to keep their birds indoors to help protect their flocks from avian flu.Mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex will be introduced from Wednesday after a decision by the UK’s chief veterinary officer.The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said the housing order legally requires all birdkeepers in these hotspots to keep their flocks indoors and to follow stringent biosecurity measures to help protect them from the disease, regardless of type or size.We are now taking further action to help...

