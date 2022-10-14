Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Seagulls: Barmouth wonders where birds have gone
Residents of one seaside town have been left wondering what's happened to their usually bustling seagull population. Herring gulls have always been a distinctive sight in Barmouth, Gwynedd, perching on rooftops and stealing food from visitors. But over the past few weeks, some residents have said there seem to be...
Phys.org
Feeding British red squirrels may be changing their jaws
Feeding peanuts to red squirrels may be altering the development of their jaws. A population of the endangered rodents living in Formby, Merseyside, have uniquely shaped lower jaws, possibly as the result of being fed softer foods. While the activity is now discouraged, the practice appears to have left a legacy in these squirrels, among the last to be living in mainland England.
Tree Hugger
Bees, Birds, and Predators Win Photo Awards
A ball of bees, preening birds, and the moment when predators snatch prey—these are some of the winning images in the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. The overall winner, above, was "The big buzz" by Karine Aigner of the U.S. The photo, which depicts a group of...
‘Sighting an orca is unforgettable’: where to spot magnificent winter wildlife in the Scottish Highlands and islands
The autumn and winter months can be unexpectedly rewarding when it comes to the sighting of creatures great and small – if you know where to look
Retirees stunned after spotting a mysterious giant cat on their office CCTV walking through the sand dunes
A Western Australia couple has reignited the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mystery big cat on CCTV. Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the feline from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.
'Chewed Her up Bad': Bear Hunted Down Woman in Rare Predatory Attack
One of the women attacked in British Columbia, Canada, underwent six hours of surgery for injuries to her arms, head, back and ear.
Beautiful black bear with white fur in Michigan is killed by wolves shortly after a sighting
A rare black bear with white fur has met a tragic end after it was spotted in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The one-in-a-million bear was killed by wolves shortly after photos of the bear were posted by Facebook group Yooper Outdoors #906 on Sept. 6, 2022. The group, a Michigan-based...
msn.com
Mountain lion hunts coyote in eerie footage captured by trail-cam
Nighttime footage captured recently via trail-cam shows a mountain lion pursuing a coyote into total darkness on a Southern California trail – and audio hints at a successful hunt. The eerie scene appeared on a motion-sensor camera maintained by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. The footage begins with...
Mountain Lion Has Time Of Its Life Playing With Tree Swing In Colorado
For those of us that either know about, or had run-ins with mountain lions in the past, there’s one thing for certain about the creatures…. They are not to play around with. Ferocious predators, these big cats use stealth, strength and speed, to take down prey in a flash,...
The Daily South
A Fisherman Caught A Piranha In A North Carolina Lake
When Southern anglers talk about the fish biting out at the lake, they are usually talking about trout, bluegill, perch, or catfish, not piranha. After all the razor-toothed, carnivorous fish live in the warm water of South America, not, say, Aberdeen Lake in North Carolina's Moore County, right? Well, not this time.
Watch A Mule Deer Stare Down & Fight Off A Mountain Lion In Wild Vintage Footage
Score one for the mule deer. California is home to an almost countless number of creatures, but perhaps none cooler than the mountain lion. While their territory runs almost the entirety of the Americas (From southern Alaska to the southernmost part of Chile), California is home to one of the biggest populations in the United States, with an estimate of 4,000 to 6,000 in the wild, according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Photo of ‘Bee Ball’ Wins Wildlife Photographer Top Prize
A photo of a ball of bees has won a wildlife photographer a prize. The photographer who took the ‘bee ball’ picture earned the top prize. Karine Aigner captured the stunning photo. “I had to spend quite a bit of time on my belly in the dirt,” Aigner...
Watch unaware hikers and a bear on an intercept course in Montana
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana
Giraffe Killed By Lightning, But Predators Wouldn’t Eat It for Two Days
Recently, pictures of a giraffe that had been struck by lightning appeared online. The most curious thing about the situation, however, is the fact that wildlife predators wouldn’t touch the deceased animal for days after the strike. Predators Refuse To Feast On Downed Giraffe For At Least Two Days...
Critically Endangered Arctic Foxes Successfully Breeding After Decades
For over two decades now Artic foxes have not been breeding in Finland. However, this is all changing now as the results of regular efforts are beginning to pay off leading to recently successful breeding. It was just this summer when inspections in Artic fox nests revealed the wildlife species has been breeding successfully within the Enontekiö mountains in Northern Lapland in Finland. And now, scientists have discovered three pups have been born to an Artic fox couple as a result of the breeding programs.
Birdkeepers to be legally required to keep birds indoors in parts of England
Birdkeepers in parts of England will be legally required to keep their birds indoors to help protect their flocks from avian flu.Mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex will be introduced from Wednesday after a decision by the UK’s chief veterinary officer.The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said the housing order legally requires all birdkeepers in these hotspots to keep their flocks indoors and to follow stringent biosecurity measures to help protect them from the disease, regardless of type or size.We are now taking further action to help...
Futurity
Even a few tourists at national parks may freak out wildlife
Even in remote, rarely visited national parks, the presence of just a few humans affects the activity of wildlife that live there, a new study shows. National park traffic has grown steadily over the past decade, and popular parks like Yosemite and Yellowstone can easily see over a million visitors a year. In these heavily used areas, one might expect animals to change their behavior to avoid humans.
2022 U.S. State of The Birds Report Has One Bright Spot—Waterfowl
Wetland conservation is paying off big time according to a new study. The 2022 U.S. State of the Birds Report is a joint research project that was undertaken by 33 science and conservation organizations and wildlife management agencies. It’s the first comprehensive look at the nation’s bird populations since 2019. Researchers looked at long-term population trends of different types of bird species since the 1970s.
Dsquared2 Returns to Earth with Second One Life One Planet Capsule
It’s season two for Dsquared2’s sustainable One Life One Planet capsule collection. The Fall 2022 men’s and women’s assortment has dropped in all Dsquared2 stores, its website and select worldwide retailers and it continues to feature Earth-friendly fabrics such as organic cotton denim and jersey and recycled nylon and cashmere. “[The] materials sourced are the result of our effort to ease the product’s environmental impact,” the brand said in a statement. Denim made from 99 percent organic cotton (with 1 percent elastane-spandex) is used for jeans, jackets and shorts. Other jeans, shorts and skirt styles are constructed with denim made from partially...
Santa Clarita Radio
Animals You Can Hunt At Night
The struggle for survival in the wild has led to the fact that in the process of evolution, some animals have changed their daytime lifestyle to nocturnal. This allowed them to preserve the population and fulfill their mission. For hunters, this whole process has become a real gift. They got the opportunity to hunt not only during the day, but also after sunset. The second option is especially interesting and gives a lot of positive emotions to each participant of the event.
Comments / 0