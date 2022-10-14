ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend weather looks pleasant and warm

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXE7N_0iYlGD2h00

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (10/14) 02:48

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The rain has moved off and the weekend is looking pretty good.

Highs today should be near 60 with morning lows dropping into the 30s for most places. The weather looks amazing all weekend long no matter if going to high school football, the pumpkin patch, or even Fort Ligonier Days happening all weekend long.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

If you are at the Fort Ligonier Days' Parade on Saturday morning make sure you say hello to Celina, Lindsay, and me.

Saturday and Sunday highs now look to be in the upper 60s with morning lows in the 40s and upper 30s in some spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plEM0_0iYlGD2h00
Expected temperatures for October 18-22 KDKA Weather Center

While there isn't too much active weather going on over the next couple of days, I want to give a heads-up that we are going to see our first actually cold weather of the season next week.

The chill arrives on Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s and lows dipping down to near freezing in Pittsburgh and some spots easily falling into the 20s.

We will also have rain and a wintry mix around at times next Tuesday and Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHDeb_0iYlGD2h00
7-day forecast: October 14, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold air stays in place, isolated rain, snow chance possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Chilly air is in place this morning but clouds and strong winds will keep morning temperatures in check.Daily average High: 62  Low: 43Sunrise: 7:35 Sunset: 6:36Today: Low (isolated) rain/snow chance through the day for places south of I-80. Scattered snow/rain chance after 8p.Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope, temperatures weren't cold enough for a First Alert to be issued.Aware: Snow for higher elevations and north of I-80, could be heavy at times both today and tomorrow. There will be a chance for a couple of places for snow to briefly stick. Weekend temperatures will be near 70.In Pittsburgh,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds and cooler temperatures to begin the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Plenty of sunshine warmed us up today into the lower to mid-60s, which is very seasonable for mid-October. Aware: Cloudy tomorrow then sharply colder Tuesday morning. Freeze watch tomorrow night for all of Western PAAlert: None.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosClouds will begin to build overnight and stick around Monday with cooler temperatures only making it into the lower 50s by the afternoon. Sharply colder air arrives tomorrow night prompting a freeze watch for all of our KDKA viewing areas and signaling the end of the growing season for the year. A strong low-pressure center will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Freeze watches in place, possible snow on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We are expecting our first measurable snow of the year to occur on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Today: An isolated shower, cloudy with temperatures below average.Any Alert Days Ahead? Yes.  I have not issued it yet but a freeze warning could bring a First Alert for Tuesday.  Also, snow chances, while having small impact, one could make the argument about it being a First Alert too.  Aware: Watching the 'blink and you'll miss it' accumulating snow chance for our area. Larger impact for places north of I-80 where lake effect may mean more than 5"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: First snowflakes could fall as cooler temperatures arrive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The gorgeous weekend weather is not here to stay. Cooler temperatures and a few snowflakes will arrive by early next week.ALERT: None.AWARE: Frost advisory for northern counties tonight.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWe're off to a gorgeous start to this October weekend with seasonable highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s (just a touch cooler than average) under a big ridge of high pressure that keeps us in clear skies tonight and some sunshine Sunday. Highs Sunday will reach the mid-60s with light winds, so the Steelers game should be very pleasant weather-wise. Things change starting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Colder weather headed our way this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a Frost Advisory for a few counties north until 9 a.m. Today is the last warmer day for a while so enjoy it. It also won't be as windy as yesterday, but gusts could pick up at times this afternoon to 20 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine today, so you'll need the sunglasses, but you still need a light jacket for the Steelers game this afternoon. You can leave the rain gear at home. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThe coldest air of the season is heading...
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Freeze watch in effect: how low will the temps go?

The first wintry storm system of the year will begin to affect the Valley Monday and it will bring multiple types of winter weather with it. The first winter phenomena that will come to the area will be the cold air. A cold front will push through Ohio and Pennsylvania tonight bringing cooler than normal temperatures. Highs on Monday will not get out of the mid 40s °F with a strong southwest wind making it feel like the upper 30s °F.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market returns with an autumn theme

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market has finally made its fall transition. Autumn-themed decorations and products were just some of the items sold by local vendors in the pop-up shop in Market Square. Some business owners said the community's support is greatly appreciated, especially when they're working hard to grow or expand their businesses. "I do about 2-3 events per week and the other 4-5 days, I'm making stuff," said Em Collins, of Tree Bath & Body. "To be honest, I couldn't have wished for a better city to move to to continue building my business." The night market returns next Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Maserati wrecks into barrier entering I-279

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, a luxury car was involved in a wild wreck on the Parkway North.A Maserati ended up stuck on top of the Jersey barrier at the Hazlett street on-ramp to Interstate 279.One person was taken to the hospital.No word on their condition or if speed was a factor in the crash.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor-trailer cab hits North Huntingdon apartment building

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer cab hit the side of an apartment building in Westmoreland County on Monday. Police at the scene said the driver was hooking up the trailer when the cab went across the street, hitting the Colonial Manor Apartments. The cab struck the corner of the building but didn't cause any major damage. Most of the residents weren't home, but four people were evacuated, police said. The driver had some minor scratches and bruises but was still taken to the hospital. Crews are working to remove the vehicle.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Regent Square residents fed up with massive construction hole

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some people who live in Regent Square are fed up with the large construction hole on East End Avenue.It has blocked the street for weeks now. Residents say aside from it taking so long to fix, the hole's a safety concern, especially with trick-or-treaters gearing up.Residents are hoping a little publicity of the problem will push the city to respond.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Joe Manganiello records Pittsburgh Zoo's welcome message

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Next time you're riding up the Pittsburgh Zoo's escalators, you'll hear a familiar voice welcoming you.The zoo announced on Twitter that its new welcoming message is voiced by actor Joe Manganiello."This is proud Pittsburgher Joe Manganiello," he says after reminding people to hold on to the railings and keep their feet inside the yellow lines. "Hello and welcome to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.""Your visit today helps animals here at the zoo and wildlife around the world. Whether it's rescuing and rehabilitating stranded sea turtles, caring for African elephants or protecting biodiversity in tropical forests, your support helps the zoo's mission of global conservation." A native of Mt. Lebanon, Manganiello's career has taken him from Carnegie Mellon to California, but he's still a diehard Pittsburgh sports fan and threw the opening pitch at this year's Pirates home opener.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler City Police locate missing woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Butler County have located a 74-year-old woman who was considered missing and endangered. Pa. State Police had said Mary Ann Thompson was last seen along Fairview Avenue in Butler around 6:30 on Monday evening. She was safely located early Tuesday morning.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kidsburgh: Astrobotic's Moonshot Museum opens on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Did you know the first American spacecraft to go to the moon in 50 years is being constructed right here in Pittsburgh?We can all watch it happen at the new Moonshot Museum on the North Side.  It's a window to "out of this world" – a lunar lander that will be on the moon in just a few months.It's the star attraction at Astrobotic's new Moonshot Museum on the North Side.Sam Moore, executive director of the Moonshot Museum, says, "This Peregrine will be the first company to land on the moon from Astrobotic, and it's powered here in Pittsburgh....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Travel Maven

This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway

Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
LIGONIER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Forklift catches fire along Waterfront Drive in Munhall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Munhall firefighters were called out on Sunday afternoon after a forklift caught on fire.The Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company says the incident happened around Noon on Sunday along Waterfront Drive.There's no word on what caused the fire.No injuries were reported.
MUNHALL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Weekend edition of Post-Gazette spotted amid worker strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A printed edition of today's Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was sent to subscribers and stores today, despite the ongoing worker's strike.Communications Workers of America said they're aware around 16,000 papers were printed and distributed to local gas stations and stores.Newspapers were spotted in Mount Washington, and some even got papers on their doorstep.But, they said the typical Sunday numbers are closer to 69,000, so the strike is having an impact.The paper has been published digitally since workers went on strike over a week ago.KDKA has reached out to the Post-Gazette for comment and has not heard back.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman killed in North Side shooting loved art and her family

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman killed in a shooting on the North Side over the weekend is being remembered by her loved ones. Three people were killed Saturday night after an argument at a gas station led to gunfire. Two of the victims, including 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic, were innocent bystanders, according to police.Bridgette Mehalic described her daughter as loyal, strong, a fighter, and a survivor who loved art and her family."When she would walk into a room, the room would light up with her smile," Bridgette Mehalic said.Bridgette Mehalic is still stunned that her daughter is gone."This just doesn't feel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 innocent bystanders killed in North Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The senseless violence on Pittsburgh's North Side this weekend killed two innocent bystanders.KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned both were mothers just trying to get home. Pittsburgh police identified the two victims as 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic and 59-year-old Betty Averytt.Paramedics rushed Mehalic, a mother of four, to Allegheny General Hospital, but she didn't make it. Averytt, a mother and grandmother known by many as "Miss Betty," died at the scene.There's still police tape marking one of the bullet holes at the bus shelter along Cedar Avenue Monday. KDKA talked to people sitting beneath the hole."I think it was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
85K+
Followers
31K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy