Read full article on original website
Related
Deeper look at Alabama penalty issue, search for accountability
At a certain point, it stopped being an anomaly. Approaching the Alabama football record with 15 penalties at Texas was the first alarm followed by a 10-flag trip to Arkansas. After surviving both with dramatic wins, the school mark went down in Saturday’s loss at Tennessee. The 17 accepted...
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Understanding Alabama’s uncharacteristic pass coverage issues
On Monday, two nights after Tennessee’s historic upset, Nick Saban diagnosed the 52-49 defeat as a “collective loss,” citing execution, penalties a lack of energy. Yet, to a casual observer and box score analyst, one Alabama defensive issue that first sprung to light against Texas in Week 2 resurfaced over a month later in Knoxville: pass coverage.
ABC 33/40 News
Saban lays down the law about penalties
Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
Bonus notes, observations from 2nd look at Alabama loss at Tennessee
Welcome back to the Sunday rewatch of Alabama’s previous-day game. You know what happened. Tennessee won, 52-49. Goalposts broke. Here are my observations from a few hours of DVR recording. -- Made a note of it when it happened, but the opening kickoff blocking flag was an ominous sign...
Alabama men’s basketball cracks preseason AP Top 25
Alabama men’s basketball will start the 2022-23 season ranked 20th. Nate Oats will look to lead the Tide back into the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season. Alabama entered last year at No. 14, but after a disappointing postseason, finished 14-9, was unranked and received votes in the final Associated Press Top 25. Oats’ roster is the fifth, and lowest ranked, among Southeastern Conference schools listed.
How Tennessee game impacted Alabama stats
The 52-49 loss to Tennessee was a shock to the Alabama system in a number of ways. There’s the obvious and then there’s the quantifiable. The 52 points were the most allowed by a Crimson Tide defense since 1907 when Sewanee had 54, according to ESPN Stats and Info. That was enough to push Alabama’s No. 6 scoring offense all the way to No. 19 in this week’s national stats.
Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review
Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
Kilgore College (Texas) offensive line duo commits to UAB
Wallace Unamba attended his first-ever NCAA Division I football game last week, taking an unofficial visit to witness the UAB football team in its annual Children’s Harbor homecoming game, and the Kilgore College (Texas) offensive lineman came away thoroughly impressed. So much so, that not only did he commit...
Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed
As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
It’s been 12 years since last Alabama road loss without field storming as SEC fines Vols
The SEC wasted no time billing Tennessee for Saturday night’s postgame celebration following a 52-49 win over Alabama. The invoice for $100,000 is the fine for a second violation of the league rule prohibition fans from entering the playing field after a game. The first offense came at a 2006 Vol basketball win over Florida. A third offense would bring a $250,000 fine.
Nick Saban talks PI flags, discipline and DBs after Tennessee loss
Nick Saban is set to meet with local reporters two days after Alabama’s loss at Tennessee as the Crimson Tide turns the page to Mississippi State. We’ll have the updates from Tuscaloosa. Just refresh the page for the latest. -- Saban is here and we’re off. --...
Will 2 injured Alabama wide receiver commits return to the field this season?
A pair of Alabama wide receiver commits injured last week will likely be back on the field before the end of their junior seasons. Clay-Chalkville’s Jaylen Mbakwe left his team’s 25-20 victory over Oxford with an injury on Friday, while Foley’s Perry Thompson was injured early in the Lions’ 43-41 victory over Davidson.
What they’re saying nationally after Tennessee beats Alabama
History was made Saturday in Neyland Stadium as Tennessee ended 15 years of heartache with a 52-49 beating of Alabama. Everyone had their say in the aftermath. Here’s a taste of the reaction to the Vols’ first win over Alabama since 2006. -- Smoked ‘Em: Tennessee Has Celebration...
Instant analysis: Vols stun Alabama with last-second kick, ends streak at 15 years
The 15-game run of Alabama wins over Tennessee died in one of the all-time classics of the rivalry. Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal as time expired came just 13 seconds after Alabama’s Will Reichard missed a 50-yarder for the game. A day of offensive outbursts ended with special teams’ mayhem and a field storming.
footballscoop.com
Tennessee launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the first time in 16 years on Saturday night, as you know, and the Neyland Stadium goal posts were a casualty of the 52-49 battle that brought the victory. Oct. 16, 2022 is the happiest day-after in Knoxville since Jan. 5, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida...
Tennessee asks fans to help pay for goalposts after Alabama win, more than $44,000 raised
The SEC has fined Tennessee $100,000 for the field-storming celebration after a 52-49 win over Alabama on Saturday night. Now, the school wants fans to help pay for new goalposts. Tennessee turned to crowdsourcing to pay for replacement goalposts. More than $44,000 had been raised as of Sunday afternoon. The...
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama: ‘Tennessee on top, not your cousin’
Signs at ESPN’s “College GameDay” locations is as much college football as bands and tailgating. On Saturday, the Tennessee faithful had their sights set on No. 3 Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide’s visit to Neyland Stadium for a meeting with No. 6 Tennessee. The game...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0