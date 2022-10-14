ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Understanding Alabama’s uncharacteristic pass coverage issues

On Monday, two nights after Tennessee’s historic upset, Nick Saban diagnosed the 52-49 defeat as a “collective loss,” citing execution, penalties a lack of energy. Yet, to a casual observer and box score analyst, one Alabama defensive issue that first sprung to light against Texas in Week 2 resurfaced over a month later in Knoxville: pass coverage.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Saban lays down the law about penalties

Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama men’s basketball cracks preseason AP Top 25

Alabama men’s basketball will start the 2022-23 season ranked 20th. Nate Oats will look to lead the Tide back into the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season. Alabama entered last year at No. 14, but after a disappointing postseason, finished 14-9, was unranked and received votes in the final Associated Press Top 25. Oats’ roster is the fifth, and lowest ranked, among Southeastern Conference schools listed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How Tennessee game impacted Alabama stats

The 52-49 loss to Tennessee was a shock to the Alabama system in a number of ways. There’s the obvious and then there’s the quantifiable. The 52 points were the most allowed by a Crimson Tide defense since 1907 when Sewanee had 54, according to ESPN Stats and Info. That was enough to push Alabama’s No. 6 scoring offense all the way to No. 19 in this week’s national stats.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review

Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Kilgore College (Texas) offensive line duo commits to UAB

Wallace Unamba attended his first-ever NCAA Division I football game last week, taking an unofficial visit to witness the UAB football team in its annual Children’s Harbor homecoming game, and the Kilgore College (Texas) offensive lineman came away thoroughly impressed. So much so, that not only did he commit...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed

As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

It’s been 12 years since last Alabama road loss without field storming as SEC fines Vols

The SEC wasted no time billing Tennessee for Saturday night’s postgame celebration following a 52-49 win over Alabama. The invoice for $100,000 is the fine for a second violation of the league rule prohibition fans from entering the playing field after a game. The first offense came at a 2006 Vol basketball win over Florida. A third offense would bring a $250,000 fine.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
