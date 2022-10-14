ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eater

One of NYC’s Former Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurants Is Officially Done

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, one of Manhattan’s two-Michelin-starred restaurants, is officially done in Chelsea. The fine dining restaurant with outposts in Las Vegas and Miami temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic, but never reopened. Robuchon died in 2018; he first opened a New York restaurant in 2006, shuttered in 2012, then reopened in this location in 2017. Looking ahead at the space, Andrea and Alberto Fraquelli, owners of the upscale Italian import from London, La Brasseria, have leased it to open a new location of their restaurant at 85 Tenth Avenue, between West 15th and West 16th streets, according to What Now NY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC

We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home

New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed taxable income for the first time in several years on the Brooklyn rowhouse he calls his home. Tax forms released on Friday by the mayor’s office showed Adams reported $3,429 in net taxable income after deductions last year on the four-unit Bedford-Stuyvesant property he owns, The City reported. The Lafayette Avenue property came into the national spotlight during Adams’ mayoral campaign, when a Politico report raised questions over where he calls home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Steak Secrets From Brooklyn’s New Neighborhood Chophouse

Nestled near a leafy corner on Union Street in Carroll Gardens across the street from a set of the type of classic Brooklyn brownstones that dominate the neighborhood’s residential streets sits Gus’s Chop House, a new destination for cocktails, veggies, fish, pork, chicken and steak from chef Chris McDade and sommelier James O’Brien.
BROOKLYN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

2 of the Best Bars in the World are in New York

Is there anything better than a great cocktail? Sure, the smile of your firstborn child or the elation of saying "I do" at the altar are pretty special, but do either of those come with whiskey? There's new and exciting news for alcohol aficionados all over New York, because two of the top 10 bars in the entire world are right here in the Empire State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’

Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

I got my hair done by a mobile salon that circles Williamsburg

The first time I stepped inside Salon Slade, I had to embrace my adventurous side. The mobile hair salon, which operates from inside a black, 1983 Chevrolet camper van parked somewhere in Williamsburg, is a bit of a mystery from the outside. Passersby slow down to catch a glimpse of what is going on inside the tricked-out RV with undercarriage lights, a spinning barbershop sign and—now for Halloween—a skeleton in the passenger seat. Sometimes, they leave with a grin; other times, they leave with an appointment.
BROOKLYN, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

9 Great Things to Do in New York in November

November is a month of transition, and our list of the top things to do in New York in November reflects that. Whether you want to hold onto the last bit of fall or are ready to dive headlong into the holiday season, there’s a bit of something for everyone this month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Pizzeria Announces Closure Of Bronxville Location

A popular pizzeria will soon close its last location in Westchester County. The Coals Pizza location in Bronxville, at 131 Parkway Road, will be closing in the next few weeks, Coals announced on Facebook. Coals, which also has locations in Fairfield County city of Norwalk and in Portland, Maine, also...
BRONXVILLE, NY
nycbbq.com

Morgan’s Brooklyn BBQ Reopening Soon with Revamped Menu 1.5 Years After Fire

This is the web edition of the NYC BBQ Weekly newsletter. If you would like to receive this in your inbox for free each week, subscribe here!. In January 2021, Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue — a longtime staple of the NYC barbecue scene — had to close following a devastating three-alarm fire. The restaurant will finally reopen Tuesday, October 25, with a revamped space and a new menu full of delicious-looking items.
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Ridgewood, Queens, Is North America’s Coolest Neighborhood. Please Don’t Ruin It.

It’s been two days, and thus far my beloved neighborhood—recently named the fourth coolest on the planet, and the coolest neighborhood in North America, by Time Out—seems relatively unsullied by having its fashionability made official. In Ridgewood, Queens, the artfully attired intellectuals lounging in patio chairs outside Topos Bookstore Cafe look genuinely cool, not affectedly cool. I have a favorite car parked on my block: its license plate says FEMBOY. Even on baleful rainy days, the atmosphere is cheery. Nevertheless, my neighbors seem surprised. Sure, we knew this place was beautiful and low-key, but everyone else was supposed to be...
QUEENS, NY
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Inside the Magnificent Moynihan Food Hall

Now you can wait for a train in style at the Moynihan Food Hall, part of the new Penn Station. There are all sorts of goodies for workers and travelers in the area. At Vesuvio, an off-shoot of the famous bakery in SoHo, there are freshly baked breads, croissants and Italian pignoli cookies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
