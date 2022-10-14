ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Syracuse.com

Bills make Zack Moss a healthy scratch vs. Chiefs (Inactives)

The Buffalo Bills are the healthiest that they have been since Week 1. In fact, the team’s entire inactive list, minus Jake Kumerow (ankle), are healthy scratches for today’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo announced on Sunday afternoon that the following players would not suit up at Arrowhead Stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Bills tackle Spencer Brown injured against Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills watched starting right tackle Spencer Brown go down with an injury in the second quarter against the Chiefs. The Buffalo Bills already hated what they saw on a fourth-and-goal to go play in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the long-term picture might be even worse seeing that right tackle Spencer Brown went down with an injury and is now headed to Buffalo’s locker room.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

DraftKings promo code and free best bet for Monday Night Football

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Week 6 of the NFL finishes with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the perfect NFL-specific promo code to make the most of this matchup. New users can win $200 in free bets with a successful $5 wager on any pre-game NFL money line.
Syracuse.com

Sunday Night Football prediction, spread and odds: Cowboys vs. Eagles

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Philadelphia Eagles are the talk of the NFL this season, as QB Jalen Hurts and company are the lone remaining unbeaten in the NFL. However, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t lagging far behind at 4-1 and their defense is one of the best in football. This matchup will determine first place in the NFC East, which has quietly been one of the best divisions in football this season.
DALLAS, TX
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

