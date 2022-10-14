Read full article on original website
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/17): Clarinda, AHSTW, West Harrison, CAM move up
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, AHSTW, West Harrison and CAM are moving up while Tri-Center and LeMars are into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
Red Oak hopeful to finish season on positive note
(Red Oak) -- A rollercoaster season for Red Oak football concludes on Friday. Coach Michael Nordeen hopes it ends on a strong note. The Tigers (4-4) suffered their fourth consecutive loss on Friday night with a 52-7 loss to Clarinda behind a remarkable performance from Clarinda running back Tadyn Brown, who collected Agrivision Equipment Group Player of the Night after rushing for 300 yards and seven touchdowns.
Clarinda keeps season alive in thriller, notches elusive win over Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- Clarinda thrillingly found a way on Monday night to extend their season and record their first win over Red Oak in 3,691 days. The Cardinals (16-15) used some senior leadership, burgeoning talent and a little grit to beat Red Oak in a five-set (21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 18-25, 15-12) instant classic Class 3A regional action Monday night.
Undefeated Lenox opens playoffs with Colo-Nesco
(Lenox) -- Lenox is undefeated and ready for what they hope is a deep postseason run in the Class 8-Player playoffs. The KMA Sports No. 5 and KMAland No. 1 Tigers (8-0) finished out a flawless regular season with a dominant 28-2 win over Fremont-Mills this past Friday. “We obviously...
Atlantic uses balanced attack, big third set to score postseason win
(Atlantic) – Atlantic used a dominant third set and an efficient night offensively to score a postseason win over Shenandoah and keep their season alive. The Trojans (18-19) scored a 25-23, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19 win in a Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal Monday night at home. "It was a tough...
Ewalt's big night leads Fremont-Mills over Lenox
(Lenox) -- Teagan Ewalt was just too much for Lenox to handle in the opening round of Class 1A regional play on Monday night. Ewalt posted 16 kills, 12 assists, five digs and three aces for Fremont-Mills (11-24) in a 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the Tigers (15-18), avenging a loss to Lenox earlier this season at the Red Oak Tournament.
FCSH entering postseason with new faces against familiar opponent
(Falls City) -- Falls City Sacred Heart football makes its unprecedented 36th consecutive playoff appearance, but the Irish have a tough hill to climb if they want to make their typical deep run. "The goal is to always make the playoffs," Coach Doug Goltz said. "We're happy to be there,...
KMAland Volleyball (10/15): LC wins home tourney, CAM takes RVC, Red Oak, SE Warren, Heelan impress
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won their home tournament without losing a set, CAM took the RVC Tournament, Red Oak took second at Winterset, Southeast Warren was impressive in Knoxville and more from the Saturday in KMAland volleyball. LEWIS CENTRAL TOURNAMENT. Lewis Central posted a perfect 4-0 today to win their...
Elmwood-Murdock enters playoffs with same season-long mentality
(Elmwood) -- It’s playoff time at Elmwood-Murdock, and the Knights are taking the same mentality into the postseason that they used to win seven of their eight regular season games. “We have approached every week with the same mentality,” Elmwood-Murdock head coach Lance Steffen told KMA Sports. “Being 1-0...
Fremont-Mills grad Phillips named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week
(Maryville) -- Fremont-Mills graduate Sam Phillips was one of Northwest Missouri State football players to collect MIAA weekly honors on Monday. Phillips was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Week while wide receiver Kashan Griffin was named MIAA Offensive Player of the Week and kicker Cole Lammel was named MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week.
Creston alum Downing named to Lombardi Award Watch List
(Ames) -- Creston graduate and Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing is among the regional college football players on the watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award. The award is presented annually to "the student-athlete that best embodies the values and spirit of legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi." Iowa State...
KMAland XC (10/15): Lo-Ma, Woodbine, Johnsen, Bendgen, Blay win championships
(KMAland) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls and Woodbine boys team championships at Missouri Valley while Riley Blay of West Nodaway claimed an individual title at West Platte on Saturday in KMAland cross country. Missouri Valley Invitational. The Logan-Magnolia girls had four of the top five and scored 21 points to win...
Janice (Garrett) Johansen, 74 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Bartlett Community Church, 2370 Waubonsie Avenue, Thurman, Iowa. Memorials:Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or Glenwood Police Department. Cemetery:Private Interment in the Tabor Cemetery, Tabor, Iowa. Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Creighton men's basketball receives highest preseason ranking in program history
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton men's basketball received Monday the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Jays were No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25 — the fifth time in school history that the program has started a season ranked. The four previous teams all reached the NCAA tournament.
Evelyn Pontious, 90 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Evelyn passed away on Sunday evening, October 16th at Azria Health Care Center in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Nina McCall, age 98 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ October 18, 2022. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Nina's name. Nina passed away late Saturday evening at CHI in Corning. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
Trio Inducted Into Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. —Carol Ketcham, Renae Sinkler-O'Gorman and Megan (Bober) Varasteh were inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 15 at a ceremony held at Hilton Omaha. The selections continued Creighton's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and marked just the fourth all-female Creighton...
Dona Wilson, 92, previously of Glenwood, IA
Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Village Community Resident Fund or Tabitha Home Healthcare.
Gaylord Wilkinson, 74, of Corning, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
