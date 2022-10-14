(Lenox) -- Teagan Ewalt was just too much for Lenox to handle in the opening round of Class 1A regional play on Monday night. Ewalt posted 16 kills, 12 assists, five digs and three aces for Fremont-Mills (11-24) in a 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the Tigers (15-18), avenging a loss to Lenox earlier this season at the Red Oak Tournament.

LENOX, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO