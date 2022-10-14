Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
Who's ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable?
Brewery near Q2 Stadium serves hordes of Austin FC fans before and after matches
AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday's Austin FC game was intense, to say the least. There were people screaming, jumping and shouting. With all the excitement, some may have celebrated a bit harder than they intended. "We are going to celebrate, but I have to try to recover my voice," said...
Kacey Musgraves brings out Beto O'Rourke during ACL performance
O'Rourke brought her a beer.
Winter-like chill as temps plummet overnight
Dry air, light winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to plummet overnight into Wednesday morning. --Kristen Currie
KVUE
Boy George and Culture Club's set cut short at ACL Fest for going over time, but fans got what they came for
AUSTIN, Texas — In the toasty Texas heat, Boy George took to the stage with Culture Club at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday afternoon in blue plaid pants, a tall hat and a jacket – because, fashion. “Today has a little bit of a gay...
1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'
Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best breakfast restaurants in America.
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
Food & Wine says this coffee shop in Austin is the best in Texas; hypes up Dallas shop as well
It's starting to get cooler and cooler outside and that means the hot coffee is going to be flowing. So, what's your go-to cup of joe? Espresso, Americano, Macchiato, Cortado, Flat White?
People Are Obsessed With This Bedazzled Truck In Austin, Texas
Odd Ball Kustom Garage in Austin has been working hard on a special truck. They took us along for the ride by making an entire TikTok account. The task started with taking an old rusty brown C10 and restoring it. Most shops would have just stopped there. It looked great...
A 4th Great American Steakhouse Restaurant Opens In West El Paso
Great American Steakhouse expands with a new location off Sunland Park in west El Paso. Texans love steak, and while El Paso is often associated with some of the best Mexican food this side of the border, it's also one of the best places in the state to score a big juicy steak.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
BAE Systems Opens $150 Million Facility in Texas
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Earlier this month, BAE Systems opened a...
thecurrent-online.com
Alex Jones Net Worth 2022: How Much Money Does Alex Jones Make?
Alexander Emerick Jones is an American conspiracy theorist and host of a far-right and alt-right radio show. He was born on February 11, 1974. He is the host of The Alex Jones Show, which the Genesis Communications Network sends all over the United States from Austin, Texas (syndicated and internet radio).
spectrumlocalnews.com
AlertMedia is one of the latest tech companies to move headquarters toward downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — It’s no secret that the tech industry in Texas is continuing to grow. Take, for instance, the Austin skyline. Year after year it continues to change, and part of that is because of tech companies moving to the Lone Star state. AlertMedia, a threat intelligence...
thetexastasty.com
17 Best Breakfast Places in Austin, Texas
A get-together that becomes an experience is what Breakfast is all about in Austin. A last-minute show-up won’t suffice so make sure to make a reservation before. A variety of restaurants for your craving are here for your taste, from Mexican to soul food and more. The diverse variety...
KIII TV3
Austin's Driskill Hotel named most haunted in Texas by Yelp for second year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinite's looking to take a haunted staycation this Halloween can visit Austin's very own Driskill Hotel. The Driskill Hotel recently ranked No. 1 on Yelp's Top 15 Haunted Hotels in Texas list. The Driskill Hotel is located on the corner of Sixth and Brazos streets. Though...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game
The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record
Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
Trevor Knights looks foolish calling Texas football a ‘beatable’ team
Last weekend, we saw Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian absolutely obliterate new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8. And there was something that a former Oklahoma quarterback had to say this week about how Oklahoma looked in that loss to Texas in Red River.
KWTX
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
