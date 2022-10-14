Clarence Hill: Brotherhood foundation inspired hot start as Dallas Cowboys rallied around Dak Prescott

There is no question the play of the defense, emphasis on the running game and playing turnover free has been the formula for the Dallas Cowboys’ success through the first five games, which includes a four-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s NFC East showdown at the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles .

But let the Cowboys tell it, it’s deeper than that.

The foundation of what has carried the most weight, allowing them to overcome the loss of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the last month, goes beyond talent, good coaching and the right scheme.

It’s a bond of togetherness and connectivity in the locker room that is the true glue to their success.

They truly like each other and they play for each other.

“Every team I know I’ve been a part of, the connection and the commitment to the locker room is the key,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “Everyone wants to talk about talent and experience, awareness, but that is the glue to what we got going here, if you want to really dive into it. It is so true about these guys.”

Cornerback Trevon Diggs said the bond on the Cowboys (4-1) is most important.

“You’re not going to go anywhere, you’re not going to win any games unless you’re close with your brothers, your teammates knowing that you got your teammates’ back, knowing you got the offense’s back,” Diggs said. “The offense got our back. It’s how our chemistry is just great right now and we just got to keep it rolling.”

McCarthy credits the veteran leadership of Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, guard Zack Martin and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence that were already in place when he took over in 2020.

That helped sow the seeds of culture he wanted to establish as they added players in the draft and free agency, allowing them to form a brotherhood in the locker room that has taken hold the past two seasons.

“If you were able just to be around this team, this team doesn’t just like each other. They love each other,” McCarthy said. “They’re competing all the time. There’s a lot of interaction. These guys do a lot of things together. I think that is huge for your locker room. That’s the strength of the connection compared to the last two years.”

The Cowboys openly talked about the brotherhood in the locker room during last year’s 12-5 campaign.

It’s something they leaned on following the disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener and the injury to Prescott that had many thinking the season was over.

It has proved to be a source of inspiration as the team reeled off four straight wins behind backup quarterback Cooper Rush .

“We talk about resiliency,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “You definitely have a brotherhood. I think this team has a different purpose, a purpose of going out there and playing for our brothers.

“When we go out there, we want to make sure we’re not letting each other down. When you go out there, you’re playing for something bigger than yourself. It gives you a lot of motivation.”

McCarthy said the Prescott injury drew the team even closer.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” McCarthy said. “Just look at the way people rally to Dak. He has such a bright light, has a bright spirit.”

Said linebacker Micah Parsons: “Yeah, we did have to come together in a lot of ways. Dak was a leader. Still our leader. At the same time when someone is a leader that doesn’t mean you fall off the train.

“That means Dak is just as dependent on us as we are dependent on him. And that goes for everyone. And when Dak gets back we are going to welcome Dak with open arms. We are going to get ready to keep playing good football.”

Owner Jerry Jones said Cowboys’ ability to rally together after Prescott’s injury has truly been inspirational. He believes it has created a deeper bond that may pay even bigger dividends whenever he returns.

Prescott will not start Sunday against the Eagles (5-0). He could return for the Oct. 23 game against the Detroit Lions.

“I think that we have really responded to adversity that has created real, if you will, passionate depth and I believe we’re going to be able to call on that,” Jones said. “This has inspired us. It has certainly inspired me for these players to be able to respond to adversity this way.

“I think you will be able to see our quarterbacks, certainly Dak to continue to be, and he is, responding to this team playing, getting together, had a rough time, bonding together, handling it from within, and becoming a better team because of it.”