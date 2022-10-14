ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies

In Michigan, the GOP nominee for a critical congressional seat is on record blasting women being in the workplace and having the right to vote. John Gibbs, who won his 3rd District primary thanks to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten on Nov. 8, got exactly zero backlash […] The post Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Ten candidates to appear on November ballot for Plainwell Community Schools

PLAINWELL, MI -- Ten candidates are in the running to fill three open positions on Plainwell Community School’s school board. Voters in the school district will weigh in on the race and others when they head to the polls for Election Day on Nov. 8. Of the 10 candidates seeking election in Plainwell, several responded to a questionnaire from the League of Women Voters of Michigan for inclusion in the Vote411.org voter guide.
PLAINWELL, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life

An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents. On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Caledonia man charged with election fraud charges in Kent Co. pleads not guilty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Caledonia election worker from the August primaries has plead not guilty to two felony charges concerning election fraud in Kent County. James Holkeboer worked as an elections inspector during the August 2 primary at precinct 8 at Ada Bible Church in Gaines Township. He was arraigned at the 63rd district courthouse in Kent County. He plead not guilty to two felony charges: falsifying return/records and using a computer to commit of a crime.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants

Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy