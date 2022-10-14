Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Scholten has big cash advantage over Gibbs in final month of West Michigan congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Democrat Hillary Scholten entered October with a significant cash advantage over Republican John Gibbs in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District race, new campaign finance reports show. Scholten, an immigration attorney from Grand Rapids, raised $1.5 million between July 14 and Sept. 30, more than three...
Proposal 1 aims to shake up Michigan government, but for better or worse?
Michigan has the strictest term limits in the nation. The state is also one of only two with no financial disclosure requirements for elected officials. By amending Michigan’s Constitution, Proposal 1 would change both those things. It would rejigger term limits and provide a measure of financial disclosure where there was none before.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Taking a look at Thursday’s debate between Whitmer, Dixon
DETROIT – Polls are showing us that 10% of the electorate is still undecided and on Flashpoint, we are wondering if anything happened on Thursday’s debate that could help voters with their decision. The same polls tell us that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a healthy lead which means...
Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies
In Michigan, the GOP nominee for a critical congressional seat is on record blasting women being in the workplace and having the right to vote. John Gibbs, who won his 3rd District primary thanks to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten on Nov. 8, got exactly zero backlash […] The post Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Ten candidates to appear on November ballot for Plainwell Community Schools
PLAINWELL, MI -- Ten candidates are in the running to fill three open positions on Plainwell Community School’s school board. Voters in the school district will weigh in on the race and others when they head to the polls for Election Day on Nov. 8. Of the 10 candidates seeking election in Plainwell, several responded to a questionnaire from the League of Women Voters of Michigan for inclusion in the Vote411.org voter guide.
Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life
An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents. On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:
wtvbam.com
Gov. Whitmer announces $30 million in funding to hire local police officers across Michigan
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday, October 17 that $30 million in grant scholarships are now available to help local law enforcement agencies hire more police officers. The scholarships are also set to provide funding to help cover basic law enforcement training academy costs...
Michigan governor debate features accusations of lies, with abortion front and center
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has led in several polls over her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, though that lead has narrowed to the single digits in recent weeks.
North Muskegon mayor faces challenger in November election
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – North Muskegon’s mayor is facing a challenge for her seat in the Nov. 8 general election. Sabrina Freeman, who has been mayor since 2019, is facing a challenge from Christopher Nance. The mayor position is nonpartisan. Freeman previously was mayor of North Muskegon from...
What would Prop 3 do: A guide to Michigan’s abortion rights ballot proposal
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, the legality of abortion has been up to each individual state. Some, like Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin, have trigger restrictions either in effect or being argued in court. Other states, like Illinois and Minnesota, already had protections in place.
Ottawa County leaders move to ‘protect’ DEI director ahead of takeover by further right Republicans
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Ottawa County leaders this week approved a severance agreement for the county’s diversity office director that would “protect” her, and the county, should she be fired following the board takeover next year by candidates who lean further right. The Republican-majority Ottawa County...
Caledonia man charged with election fraud charges in Kent Co. pleads not guilty
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Caledonia election worker from the August primaries has plead not guilty to two felony charges concerning election fraud in Kent County. James Holkeboer worked as an elections inspector during the August 2 primary at precinct 8 at Ada Bible Church in Gaines Township. He was arraigned at the 63rd district courthouse in Kent County. He plead not guilty to two felony charges: falsifying return/records and using a computer to commit of a crime.
Group rallies against Prop 3 at Michigan Capitol
Members of Democrats for Life of America and Michigan gathered at the state capitol to promote rejecting Prop 3.
wkzo.com
Landmark Recovery opens largest addiction treatment facility in West Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A West Michigan drug and alcohol treatment organization is set to open up the largest commercial facility in the area. Landmark Recovery will cut the ribbon on the Landmark Recovery of Western Michigan facility at 393 East Roosevelt Avenue in Battle Creek on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m.
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants
Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
Michigan Republican House candidate John James leads Democrat Carl Marlinga in new district: poll
A poll in Michigan's 10th Congressional District shows Republican John James leading Democratic Carl Marlinga with less than a month before the midterm election.
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
Michigan drivers face new $48 fee in 2023, no more $400 checks
Michigan drivers should not look for another $400 refund check next year from their auto insurance company. Instead, they can expect to be hit with a new $48 fee in their insurance bill. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association this week released its latest annual report, showing how the statewide fund for medical expenses...
Comments / 1