Android Headlines
We're Getting Closer To Message Editing On WhatsApp
The ability to edit messages is a blessing for a lot of people. This is why WhatsApp is working on bringing message editing capability to its users. The company has been working on this for some time, and now we’re starting to see the fruits of its labor, according to WABInfo.
Android Headlines
Kanye West Wants To Acquire Parler, A Social Media Network
The American artist Kanye West (known as Ye) has reportedly decided to buy Parler, a social media platform known as the platform of conservatives. After the 2020 US presidential election and blocking Trump from Twitter, a new social platform called Parler made the headlines for its so-called free speech environment. The platform, launched in 2018, was later removed from the Google and Apple app stores. However, it could later get back to the app stores with some changes to its content moderation policies. Now, it might have a new owner.
Android Headlines
4K YouTube Videos Won't Be Tied To Premium Membership After All
Earlier this month, it was discovered that YouTube is testing 4K video exclusivity for Premium subscribers. Well, it seems like the company opted against it, 4K YouTube videos won’t be tied to a Premium membership after all. 4K YouTube videos won’t require a Premium subscription after all, it seems...
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch Faces App Launches On The Play Store
If you picked up the new Google Pixel Watch, then you probably want to get to work customizing it. There’s great news on that front, as Google released the official Pixel Watch Faces app on the Google Play store. As you can imagine, this gives you tons of watch faces to add to your Pixel Watch.
Android Headlines
You Can't Disable The Heart Rate Sensor On The Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is out, and people are liking this device. It brings a mix of fitness features through its Fitbit integration, but one feature seems to be a bit intrusive. According to 9To5Google, you cannot disable the heart rate sensor on the Pixel Watch. Android Headlines did a...
Android Headlines
How To Change Watch Bands On The Google Pixel Watch
Google, like Apple, has decided to go the route of proprietary watch bands for the Pixel Watch. That’s both good and bad. It’s bad because it means you’re stuck with whatever bands Google and its partners releases for the watch. Which right now, it’s just Google. But the good thing is that, usually they are easier to install. At least in the case of the Apple Watch. With the Google Pixel Watch, it’s a bit different, still fairly easy though.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Fold May Feature A Side-Facing Fingerprint Scanner
According to a new rumor, both the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet will feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. This information has been revealed by lines of code, spotted by 9to5Google. Google Pixel Fold to offer a side-facing fingerprint scanner. This code has been designed to test the UI of...
Android Headlines
How To Record Audio Easily-Online And Offline Solution
Wondershare provides the user with the feature of an audio recorder that can simultaneously record system audio as well as audio from the microphone. The voice that you have captured can be set as your smartphone’s ringtone, and alarm alert and can be used the way you want to use it. You can not only record voice but also can record online meetings, audiobooks, distance educational classes, and game highlights, and can even record your screen with an amazing voice recorder feature.
Android Headlines
Android 12 Lands On The Chromecast With Google TV 4K
Google just released the Android 12 update to its Chromecast with Google TV devices. This comes shortly after releasing the update to the standard Chromecast devices, and it brings some useful changes, according to 9To5Google. This is a notable jump in software for the devices. Android TV doesn’t get regular...
Android Headlines
Spotify's Premium Hi-Fi Plan Could Be Really Costly
Spotify is one of, if not the biggest, music streaming services in the world. For all its popularity, the company isn’t streaming the highest quality music that $10/month can buy. However, it looks like Spotify will launch a Hi-Fi audio plan, but it will come at a cost. Services...
Android Headlines
TaskVerse: Seeking Android Users For A Paid Task
Freelancing has been a significant source of income and a sector that enables most individuals to gain online experience. Freelancers mostly look for clients on online platforms or freelancing accounts.There are various online platforms where freelancers can interact with their respective clients to find the tasks posted by the clients.
Android Headlines
You Can Use Regular 20mm Bands With The Pixel Watch, But There's A Catch
The Google Pixel Watch launched recently, and unfortunately, it comes with proprietary connectors. Those have their advantages and disadvantages, and one of the main disadvantages is that you need proprietary bands. Well, you can kind of use regular 20mm bands with the Pixel Watch now, but there’s a catch, of course.
Android Headlines
Pixel Ultra May Be In The Cards With A 1-Inch Camera Sensor
Google may still be planning to release the Pixel Ultra handset, and according to some new info, the device may include a 1-inch camera sensor. That may seem hard to believe, but this is not just your regular rumor. The Pixel Ultra may be in the works with a 1-inch...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
It’s time to compare Google and Apple flagships. We’ll compare the regular flagship models here, not the largest one the two companies have to offer, we’ll save that for another article. Here, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Some of you are probably on the fence between these two phones, and we do hope this article will help you make a purchasing decision.
People Are Sharing Things Normalized As Deemed "Healthy" Currently, But Won't Be In Future Generations
Some of these are controversial...
Comments / 0